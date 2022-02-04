 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Category 4 storm about to slam Madagascar. Good thing they...well, you know   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I Like To Move It (Original Video) Madagascar HD
Youtube hdcTmpvDO0I
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Open up everything?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...all hail the New York Giants?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fire their laser?... no wait that's a different place I'm thinking of.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Batsirai, add to shopping list:  Batcookies, Batbread and Bat shark repellant
"Adding to shopping list:  bad cookies, bad breath and bat shark repellant"
How dis she get that last one?   Alfred!  Go to the store and get bat cookies, bat bread and bat shark repellant!
"Yes sir.  Anything else?"
Yeah.  A bat bat for Batsirai
You know you gave up your location to Amazon when you installed me
 
