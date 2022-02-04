 Skip to content
(Metro)   Food critic calls village locals 'farming types with fat-fingers' who can't use phones, they fight back with snarky welcome signs, pitchforks   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Vegetarianism, Veganism, Meat, William Sitwell, Writing, review of Holm, Nutrition, Telegraph article  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Aaaaaand that's all I need to know about this twat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pondering whether a cashpoint in the wall of the venue would be kept, he wrote: 'Maybe there'll be a vote on it in a heated meeting of the parish council.

'Old farming types whose fingers are too fat for phones and who refuse to bank online in league with grizzled builders who only trade in cash versus the trendy Somerset newbies.'

In a Telegraph article, he said he planned to 'offer an olive branch' to residents, adding: 'The only people who can take a joke are old Etonian toffs like me.'


Schrödinger's asshole in action.  What a f*cking coont.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a Telegraph article, he said he planned to 'offer an olive branch' to residents, adding: 'The only people who can take a joke are old Etonian toffs like me.'

Come on, lighten up. He's just being a total asshole.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
shiat, he should switch careers.  He'd make an excellent black rider if he can roll into the shire that obnoxiously.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I understand that these are all English words, but I don't know what the fark I'm reading
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone else find it a little odd that a food critic would shiat-talk farmers?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That does it. Fetch me my dialing wand!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Fast Show: English Country Cooking
Youtube 6UFUxTZwsJk
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Generally speaking critics should show a little more humility.
It's not like they produce anything of value.
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think insulting farmers is a bit rude.

On the other hand they are farmers.

On the third hand it's probably best not to bite the hand that feeds.

That's a NIN song!

Nine Inch Nails - The Hand That Feeds [HQ]
Youtube qn7HvnMJZd4
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't see any of the residents denying his claims.
 
blasterz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My great aunt worked on her dairy farm for decades. Her "fat fingers" meant she could crack a walnut in her bare hands. I'm sure there are plenty of farmers out there who could teach that pencil-neck to respect "fat fingers".
 
austerity101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: I understand that these are all English words, but I don't know what the fark I'm reading


Something, something about Bernie loosing  🍺
 
djfitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If this guy wasn't complete dickless he would surely deserve a cocky-punch.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elite douche says what?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"What the fark-ass fark of a bum-fark, shiathole town is this?"
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't worry, smart-aleck. There are plenty of urban people who'd like to kick your conceited ass too.
 
smokewon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blasterz: My great aunt worked on her dairy farm for decades. Her "fat fingers" meant she could crack a walnut in her bare hands. I'm sure there are plenty of farmers out there who could teach that pencil-neck to respect "fat fingers".


I watched a farmer chop a truck chassis in half with a splitting maul,
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even though I'm a Bristol-born dainty-fingered citiot (transplanted to Canucklestan) I stand beside my grizzled Somerset hick brethren
especially if it gets me a discount on some scrumpy cider & cheese.
That along with the fact that the food critic looks like a white-privileged arse-bag.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

smokewon: blasterz: My great aunt worked on her dairy farm for decades. Her "fat fingers" meant she could crack a walnut in her bare hands. I'm sure there are plenty of farmers out there who could teach that pencil-neck to respect "fat fingers".

I watched a farmer chop a truck chassis in half with a splitting maul,


Big deal, I watched a jedi get chopped in half with a darth maul.
 
