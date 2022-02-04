 Skip to content
(MSN)   Huge if true   (msn.com)
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So turn your front defroster up to high. Seriously has the collective IQ really dropped that far?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turning the heater on heats things up? No wai! To my fainting couch....

/Have had several cars with electrically heated front screens. They're awesome.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, if one believes in wizards and crap.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How stupid have people become?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Having to scrape the ice off isn't only time consuming, but it leaves your hands really, really cold"

NewportBarGuy: How stupid have people become?


Apparently stupid enough to have to be told why their hands are cold?  "I just can't figure out why my hands are turning blue.  It's 5 degrees and I've been scraping ice... what the hell is going on?"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: "Having to scrape the ice off isn't only time consuming, but it leaves your hands really, really cold"

NewportBarGuy: How stupid have people become?

Apparently stupid enough to have to be told why their hands are cold?  "I just can't figure out why my hands are turning blue.  It's 5 degrees and I've been scraping ice... what the hell is going on?"


I mean... even Yugo had this feature.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Experts at Driving Test Success say you can clear ice cover by simply activating your car windscreen fan, which will heat up the glass from the inside and help to melt the frost.

Holy sh*t! This is a game changer, everyone!
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoever wrote this has accidently locked their family in the car, more than once.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Driving Test Success is far from the first account to point out the easy de-icing trick either

It's not a trick.  It's literally what that feature is for.

That's like saying that turning the heat on in the oven underneath the stovetop in order to bake food is a life hack.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: That's like saying that turning the heat on in the oven underneath the stovetop in order to bake food is a life hack.


Oh shiat, is that what that's for? I've been using it as a space heater!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image 318x750]


LOL, I think I owned that car once
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first car was a mini & I think this was about the only feature it had
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car had a 1/4 inch thick coat of ice on the windshield (and the whole car) yesterday morning. If I waited for my defroster to melt the ice instead of scraping it, I'd still be waiting.

Don't get me wrong, I still turned on the defroster. It helped persuade the ice to let go of the windshield. But relying on just the defroster in weather like this is silly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine takes only 600 seconds or so.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: How stupid have people become?


Exhibit A:  Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

Case Closed.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article written by someone who can't drive from point A to point B without opening google maps.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And and and... and!
globalhealthnow.orgView Full Size

THIS LIGHT MEANS YOU CAN GO!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: How stupid have people become?


Yes
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: So turn your front defroster up to high. Seriously has the collective IQ really dropped that far?


YES...See Trump voters.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until they learn the secret of the triangle next to the gas gauge.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da f*ck is a windscreen?

AMERICAN, DO YOU SPEAK IT?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: hobnail: [Fark user image 318x750]

LOL, I think I owned that car once


I think my friend did too... did the radio randomly make the horn honk as if the car had a built-in censor?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all these years I've been using a ball been hammer to lightly tap the ice away...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: NeoCortex42: That's like saying that turning the heat on in the oven underneath the stovetop in order to bake food is a life hack.

Oh shiat, is that what that's for? I've been using it as a space heater!


This changes everything. EVERYTHING.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: How stupid have people become?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In seconds?
Yeah in like several hundred seconds if your car is cold.
This is from the UK though, anything other than rain is probably exotic to 'em.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: My first car was a mini & I think this was about the only feature it had


My first and only brand new car from a dealer was an Escort and that was the only feature.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SLOBODAN: capt_sensible: So turn your front defroster up to high. Seriously has the collective IQ really dropped that far?

YES...See Trump voters.


Technically Johnson voters.  TFA is from the UK where they use windscreen instead of windshield and AA is the Automobile Association rather than AAA.

Still, you're not wrong.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: So turn your front defroster up to high. Seriously has the collective IQ really dropped that far?


Right?!?!?!?!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifehacker says you should dump a gallon of mayo on your windshield.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basscomm: My car had a 1/4 inch thick coat of ice on the windshield (and the whole car) yesterday morning. If I waited for my defroster to melt the ice instead of scraping it, I'd still be waiting.

Don't get me wrong, I still turned on the defroster. It helped persuade the ice to let go of the windshield. But relying on just the defroster in weather like this is silly.


Turn it on anyway. Once the base layer against the windshield melts the whole thing comes off really easy.  Even an inch thick. It's heavy, but it comes off.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip from ppl at the South Pole.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, they'll tell us there's a device in the car that will notify other drivers of our intention to change lanes or make a turn.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Lifehacker says you should dump a gallon of mayo on your windshield.


Challenge accepted.
dndbeyond.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: So turn your front defroster up to high. Seriously has the collective IQ really dropped that far?


Well, you misused the question mark and misplaced the word has but other than that, yes.

Also, it doesn't happen instantly.  Be way to solve this problem:  park your car in your garage.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow's winter lifehack: Stores sell little hand coats to keep your hands warm during the winter. Some even have five sleeves to fit your fingers and thumbs into for maximum flexibility.

"I don't think most people realize what these things are for. I was shocked at how easy they made winter life," said YouTube influencer Idjit DeBreeze.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: NewportBarGuy: How stupid have people become?

Exhibit A:  Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

Case Closed.


One keyboard please. 😂
 
phildurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb. They didn't even mention cars that have apps that let you schedule this to happen on a schedule or to turn defrost on remotely.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive a Diesel car and in very cold weather it absolutely will not warm up while idling. I think there is an "enhanced" defogger that has an electrical heating element to provide some tepid air out of the vent. The best I can do is scrape the windshield as clear as I can and start driving to try to get some warm air out of the vent when the engine begins to warm up. When weather is 0ºF or lower, slow driving around town doesn't move the temperature gauge much off the lowest reading on the gauge.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I mentioned in the car-warm-up thread last week, wait until you experience the joy of a heated windshield.

There are very fine wires embedded in the glass that serve the same function as the larger defroster lines in the back window. You don't see them unless the sun hits them just right, and even then they are just barely noticeable.

Push the button, the windshield becomes warmer and melts the ice. Sorcery!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: How stupid have people become?


So stupid that it took three people to write that article.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: As I mentioned in the car-warm-up thread last week, wait until you experience the joy of a heated windshield.

There are very fine wires embedded in the glass that serve the same function as the larger defroster lines in the back window. You don't see them unless the sun hits them just right, and even then they are just barely noticeable.

Push the button, the windshield becomes warmer and melts the ice. Sorcery!


they don't have those?
I already knew block heaters weren't often in cars outside of cold countries, but I thought they'd put the heated windshields as just a matter of course.
I almost never use mine but it can be handy.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: So turn your front defroster up to high. Seriously has the collective IQ really dropped that far?


"...couldn't believe they'd never seen the hack before."

"...couldn't believe they'd never seen the hack before."

"...couldn't believe they'd never seen the hack before."
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, this is satire right?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: So turn your front defroster up to high. Seriously has the collective IQ really dropped that far?


To be fair, some of the language in that article makes me think it comes from Britain.  As I understand it, their experience with Lucas might make their disbelief more rational than our expectations of success.
 
sparkyumr98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Ric Romero still a thing on Fark?
 
