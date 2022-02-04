 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The terrible, horrible, no good, very bad jobs report is out, and it's... heyyyyy, waitaminute
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sound you heard, was the entire GOP pulling its hair out.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Brandon!
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad because Biden is killing those workers with the vaccine mandate that he was too inept to make stick.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nononono... Fox News, AM radio, and Facebook assure me this is not true
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Dec jobs report was revised upwards by like 300k
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...


They've been adjusting them UP of late.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is quite surprising, considering how many people were sick with COVID during January

Good job, Joe!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...


FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...

Holy shiat.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol the jobs report is such pseudo science
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: That sound you heard, was the entire GOP pulling its hair out.


No. The sound I hear is the GOP being silent on this and moving on to some other lie
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...

[Fark user image 587x290]


Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...


November and December, paraded as "disappointing" were revised upwards as well today.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Biden Boom!
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...

November and December, paraded as "disappointing" were revised upwards as well today.


could it get any worse?
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: That sound you heard, was the entire GOP pulling its hair out.


Lol. No.

Nice try, baldy.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News Headline : Biden only able to help 400,000 people find a job last month, how many were white? "Not enough!!" Some experts say
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Thank you, Brandon!


You're welcome motherfarkers!!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has FOX news said that the economy is overheating thanks to Biden and jobs are bad yet?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, neat.  Someone who knows the expression is 'wreaking havoc' and not 'wrecking havoc'.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Has FOX news said that the economy is overheating thanks to Biden and jobs are bad yet?


All those people with jobs. Oooga booga inflation.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...


Username, etc.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but all the jobs were bad.  Everyone had to get 7 jobs.  That's what made the jobs so high.  Also, you're only looking at the U6 numbers.  The U2 is what you should be looking for.   And have you been to a grocery store lately?  I can see that you do not go to the grocery store.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile there were downward revisions of several months in 2021 that totaled around a million jobs.

https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet Dow Futures down. Our economy makes no sense.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: That sound you heard, was the entire GOP pulling its hair out.


Are you farking kidding? It will be ignored or blatantly lied about. There will be no retractions or even acknowledgement of it.

"Tonight on Hannity - Jobs report reveals Biden economy worst in decades!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: That sound you heard, was the entire GOP pulling its hair out.


More like figuring out how to claim credit for it and blaming the Democrats for it not being better.  It's their approach to everything economic -- absolutely trash things themselves, pass it off to Democrats, then blame Democrats for things being bad, then when Democrats inevitably fix things the GOP steps in to take credit/blame Dems for something because reasons, and then we eventually arrive back at step one where the GOP inherits the repaired situation to claim credit and wreck it for everyone again.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, but all the jobs were bad.  Everyone had to get 7 jobs.  That's what made the jobs so high.  Also, you're only looking at the U6 numbers.  The U2 is what you should be looking for.   And have you been to a grocery store lately?  I can see that you do not go to the grocery store.


thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What frustrates me is how in general people think "jobs and the economy" are suddenly improved or worsened by someone in a political office. Legislation certainly affects industry, but the reality is, the economy takes years to move in whatever direction. The consumers' dollars are what truly affects the economy. Those are the votes that truly count.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: And the Dec jobs report was revised upwards by like 300k


This. During times of rapid economic shifts, the revisions tend to be pretty significant. I usually look at the jobs created for the current month + the revision for both previous months.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: And yet Dow Futures down. Our economy makes no sense.


The good jobs mean that interest rate hikes are probably coming sooner and bigger. And you know how companies hate having to pay interest on borrowed money so stocks are down.  Even though rates will still be historically low. Executive bonuses all around!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Rapmaster2000: Yes, but all the jobs were bad.  Everyone had to get 7 jobs.  That's what made the jobs so high.  Also, you're only looking at the U6 numbers.  The U2 is what you should be looking for.   And have you been to a grocery store lately?  I can see that you do not go to the grocery store.

When I ran through the fields only to be with you, I noticed that all the field jobs were going to immigrants.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: And yet Dow Futures down. Our economy makes no sense.


It's easy. Jobs are up, so companies have to pay people, which is a liability. Those poor companies.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: FlashHarry: That sound you heard, was the entire GOP pulling its hair out.

No. The sound I hear is the GOP being silent on this and moving on to some other lie


Bingo, this news will never air on Fox/NewsMax/OANN, and it'll be a cold day in hell before a Republican brings it up willingly

"Congressman, did you see the latest jobs numbers?"
"No, I was too busy trying to get to the bottom of what's on Hunter Biden's laptop!"
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the prices on gas for the generator that I use to power my zoom calls is through the roof. Thank goodness my supervisor's name is Brandon so every time we start a meeting, I can respond appropriately.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Meanwhile there were downward revisions of several months in 2021 that totaled around a million jobs.

https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm


And also upward revisions that totaled around a million jobs.  That's why you can't trust anything.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Tom Brady is unemployed now.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: Gubbo: Badmoodman: Let's wait and see how far that number is adjusted downward in the next two months, before we start sucking...you know...

November and December, paraded as "disappointing" were revised upwards as well today.

could it get any worse?


dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: That sound you heard, was the entire GOP pulling its hair out.


They will just accuse Biden of cooking the books, scream about inflation, shiat on the floor, call Biden weak, complain about coronavirus, etc. This is Calvinball, not reality.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: lol the jobs report is such pseudo science
Yeah, we shouldn't track jobs reports unless the president is a Republican.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Meanwhile there were downward revisions of several months in 2021 that totaled around a million jobs.

https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm


And yet he still has the strongest first year in office of any president in U.S. history for job growth, even with the revisions.  Not that the president has a lot to do with that, but if you're going to try to ding him for the corrected numbers, you don't get to pick and choose when his numbers are still the best.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like astrology for old white dudes?

"Saturn is in retrograde, which obviously means interest rates are going to go up, which is bad news for Wall Street."
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cortez the Killer: ImpendingCynic: And yet Dow Futures down. Our economy makes no sense.

It's easy. Jobs are up, so companies have to pay people, which is a liability. Those poor companies.


They should get a tax break. Then the wealth will trickle down!

/that's not wealth trickling down
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought no one wanted to work how they finding people to fill these jobs?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Is this like astrology for old white dudes?

"Saturn is in retrograde, which obviously means interest rates are going to go up, which is bad news for Wall Street."


Just because you don't understand it, doesn't mean it's not real. It's like I don't understand how an mRNA vaccine works, but I still took the vaccine.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
