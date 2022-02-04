 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   It's always a good idea to get to know your neighbors, if for no other reason than to not be surprised when the US Special Forces storm their house   (aljazeera.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Love that response.
Yeah, this is a nice neighborhood. those people? Renters.
That's the ticket.
They don't come to Ramadan cook out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sowing some good rapport with the locals, we could give the guy some money to fix the house.

Did it all the time in Iraq... mixed results. But, worth a shot. It's like a very small amount of money.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Pakistani military academy claimed they had no idea their neighbor was OBL.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a buddy who lives in an expensive McMansion neighborhood. Comes home from work one day and his street is taped off, cops and news crew everywhere. Turns out his next door neighbor had a sizeable grow op in his basement. Buddy had absolutely no idea, neighbor was friendly/outgoing as any.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: neighbor was friendly/outgoing as any


Cause he was a stoner.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems applicable to this place too

Bin Laden's Compound Gets A Bum Review On Google Maps
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Seems applicable to this place too

Bin Laden's Compound Gets A Bum Review On Google Maps


Should've added some

Some choicer reviews include:
"Great hideout would use again."
"Heat sources are undeniable. This place is blazing! "
"Cold and drafty at night, walls full of holes. "
" on the menu was goat flesh, and the place reeked of burning garbage. "
"Located in cozy, quiet neighborhood. Interrupted only occasionally by machine gun fire."
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: A Pakistani military academy claimed they had no idea their neighbor was OBL.


Yes. Elements of the ISI and the Pakistani military leadership - where that is a different thing from the national leadership - and probably some bits of the national leadership itself knew about and protected bin Laden. No question.

Now ask yourself why we quickly dropped all interest in pursuing where those threads led. I have spent a fair chunk of my life in that part of the world and there is really only one answer that holds water.

It is not pretty, though.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: edmo: A Pakistani military academy claimed they had no idea their neighbor was OBL.

Yes. Elements of the ISI and the Pakistani military leadership - where that is a different thing from the national leadership - and probably some bits of the national leadership itself knew about and protected bin Laden. No question.

Now ask yourself why we quickly dropped all interest in pursuing where those threads led. I have spent a fair chunk of my life in that part of the world and there is really only one answer that holds water.

It is not pretty, though.


Pakistan has nukes and we are content to let them point them at India?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Pakistan has nukes and we are content to let them point them at India?


Well, as long as they are aimed at internet call center scammers, i'm fine with that.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: AntonChigger: Pakistan has nukes and we are content to let them point them at India?

Well, as long as they are aimed at internet call center scammers, i'm fine with that.


Yeah because that's how precise and area controlled nukes are.

/I know you were kidding but I just wanted to make a point.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: AntonChigger: Pakistan has nukes and we are content to let them point them at India?

Well, as long as they are aimed at internet call center scammers, i'm fine with that.


I forgot to add "so they don't point them anywhere else" but also a valid point.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: /I know you were kidding but I just wanted to make a point.


Yeah I suppose a nuke has a wide area of spread when it explodes. Makes sense.

Don't have to be accurate, just get it in the right neighborhood.

if it's a real nuke then the radiation blast takes care of the rest.

image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looking at the damage probably not going to get the damage deposit back
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Frankly I don't want to know my neighbors. I just hope they aren't terrorists or committing crimes.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope folks were tracking which outlets went with the story, "US Special Forces conduct ISIS raid, kill women and children" and which went with the "Rather than be captured, an ISIS leader blew himself and his family up."
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Space Banana Physicist: edmo: A Pakistani military academy claimed they had no idea their neighbor was OBL.

Yes. Elements of the ISI and the Pakistani military leadership - where that is a different thing from the national leadership - and probably some bits of the national leadership itself knew about and protected bin Laden. No question.

Now ask yourself why we quickly dropped all interest in pursuing where those threads led. I have spent a fair chunk of my life in that part of the world and there is really only one answer that holds water.

It is not pretty, though.

Pakistan has nukes and we are content to let them point them at India?


Not a bad guess although, no, the United States was very much not content with that.

But I think it is much simpler and frankly much more sinister. The ISI were not the only people who knew. Not by a damn sight. I arrived in Lahore, wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, in mid-January 2011. An interesting time and place to be a journalist because within days it was hopping crazy, thank you very much Raymond Allen Davis.

Pakistan as you probably know is riven through with factions. Family-based political parties. Deobandi loons. ISI at war with itself, with us, with everyone. The rest of the generals, in the non-spooky military and God herself probably doesn't have an accurate count how many factions comprise the Pakistani military. Haqqani network. Pakistani Talibs. TTP, where that is a different thing. AQ Khan's network of supporters and suppliers, still ticking over. And many more besides. Many more. 

Remind you of anyone? It should. I'm not saying the White House or the Pentagon or even the mainline CIA; as soon as they sussed bin Laden out it's obvious they went after him with a literal vengeance. But these games have long since become wheels within wheels within wheels.

I think we learned that some of us knew. I am far from the only person to think this (although maybe the only one to say it aloud, back here). I thought maybe it doesn't matter; eventually I thought that, anyway. Bin Laden dead, the world moved on, whatever spy games were happening were probably out of any context a simple journalist can understand. The last couple years have made me question even that, though.

Anyway, dismiss at your leisure. It's merely conjecture and if I had evidence beyond some suggestive timing and some weird shiat that I cannot explain, I'd have multiple Pulitzers not just the single Peabody. Or I'd be dead. Or rich. Or all three. But we have plenty factions of our own. Some of them contain members who think they can ride the tiger. And not all of them have our general welfare in mind. If I had to guess - and since I was idiotic enough to bring it up, I may as well take it to its conclusion - I would probably theorize one of two things:

One, they were holding off for gross political purposes. Wait until a GOP president or something. Two, probably more likely if this holds any water at all, some off-books secret-war 'contractors' were playing the knowledge against some other group. The United States likes to keep its secret-war contractors uhhhmm secret. If the mainstream of the US natsec establishment discovered the existence of even a tiny, rogue group who'd known UBL's whereabouts and not immediately shared them ... there's not a lot we wouldn't farking do to keep that quiet.

Ah well. We have bigger problems now anyway.
 
