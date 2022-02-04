 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Silver alert issued for a 24-year-old male. He was last seen at a Duke Hospital. Well, this sucks   (wral.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Orange, Imperial units, United States customary units, Brown, Simona Elise Hertz, North Carolina, Missing Persons, Duke Regional Hospital  
•       •       •

1174 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 11:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was under the impression that Silver Alerts were for Senior Citizens, hence the "silver".  Not just anyone over the age of an Amber Alert.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I was under the impression that Silver Alerts were for Senior Citizens, hence the "silver".  Not just anyone over the age of an Amber Alert.


This is what they call a 'Clear Alert'. It's between minor and senior and they present a danger to themselves.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Missing: Simona Elise Hertz

/may be a female
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He needs to hold out for a gold alert before he comes in.
 
djcunix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: He needs to hold out for a gold alert before he comes in.


Then he can get it bronzed!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably realized Duke sucks and went over to Chapel Hill to UNC.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been away for awhile, but "Duke Sucks" brings back good memories :)
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Missing: Simona Elise Hertz

/may be a female


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Missing: Simona Elise Hertz

/may be a female


In seriousness, possibly FTM from their look. I really hope the hospital isn't dead-naming them.Definitely a bit bizarre to issue a silvert alert (think dementia or wandering off by accident) for someone so young.

//or do they do that when someone skips out on a hospital bill?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I was under the impression that Silver Alerts were for Senior Citizens, hence the "silver".  Not just anyone over the age of an Amber Alert.


Wouldn't it be easier to just say missing person, gotta add a description regardless...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hertz was last seen at Duke Regional Hospital at 3643 N. Roxboro St. and is believed to be headed to 5008 Autumn Drive in Durham.

Too bad they don't have any leads on where he might be so they can check.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Fark's favourite Warriors fan doesn't get a mention until a Gold alert is issued
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB

Cary, NC 2003


My wife and I were standing in our driveway, getting ready to go to the stores when an old Dodge comes rolling down our driveway. We weren't expecting any visitors and thought it quite odd that someone drove right into our driveway like this.

The car parks, and an old man gets out of the car. He's very old and he's shaking. He tells us he's lost. He had just left his church, and is trying to get home. He has no idea where he is but saw us in the driveway and decided to stop to get directions.

We asked where he was going and all he could muster was that he wanted to get home but didn't know his address. The wife and I assumed he was suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.

So we asked to see if he had a driver's license and maybe we could get his address from that.
He takes out his wallet and sure enough his license is in it. The wife takes it in the house and Googles the address.

We figured giving him directions was pointless so the wife and I decided to drive him back home. I would drive him in his car, and the wife would follow.

So that's what we did.

We get to his house and he invites us in. The house was tidy, but we noticed he was hoarding newspapers. He had stacks and stacks of them everywhere in his house. We went into the kitchen and near his kitchen phone was a list of phone numbers. We decided to call the one that had a name and (son) written next to it.

Luckily, the son answered and we told him the story. He lived close and he confirmed his dad wasn't in the best of health, thanked us for taking care of him and he would be right over.

We met the son and he thanked us in person for taking out the time to ensure his dad got home safe. We exchanged numbers and the wife and I went on our merry way.

A couple weeks go by and the son calls us. He's at the hospital with his dad. He's not doing so well and the dad actually asked for us by name to come visit him. So the wife and I took a trip to the hospital.

When we get there, the dad is in a hospital bed hooked up to machines and whatnot and could barely speak. He asked me to bend down so he could whisper to me.

"You helped me get home once, can you do it again?"
Well, what do say to that? Words escaped me.

Well, to make a long story short, the old man passed away a few days later.

The wife and I divorced a year later after this incident, but on good terms. During the splitting up of our physical items, (who gets the CD's and books, etc) we came across the piece of scrap paper with the old man's son's phone number. We both looked at it and each other and sort of stood there silently.

"We had some good times didn't we?" I asked.
"And we helped some people along the way." She replied.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Cary, NC 2003


My wife and I were standing in our driveway, getting ready to go to the stores when an old Dodge comes rolling down our driveway. We weren't expecting any visitors and thought it quite odd that someone drove right into our driveway like this.

The car parks, and an old man gets out of the car. He's very old and he's shaking. He tells us he's lost. He had just left his church, and is trying to get home. He has no idea where he is but saw us in the driveway and decided to stop to get directions.

We asked where he was going and all he could muster was that he wanted to get home but didn't know his address. The wife and I assumed he was suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.

So we asked to see if he had a driver's license and maybe we could get his address from that.
He takes out his wallet and sure enough his license is in it. The wife takes it in the house and Googles the address.

We figured giving him directions was pointless so the wife and I decided to drive him back home. I would drive him in his car, and the wife would follow.

So that's what we did.

We get to his house and he invites us in. The house was tidy, but we noticed he was hoarding newspapers. He had stacks and stacks of them everywhere in his house. We went into the kitchen and near his kitchen phone was a list of phone numbers. We decided to call the one that had a name and (son) written next to it.

Luckily, the son answered and we told him the story. He lived close and he confirmed his dad wasn't in the best of health, thanked us for taking care of him and he would be right over.

We met the son and he thanked us in person for taking out the time to ensure his dad got home safe. We exchanged numbers and the wife and I went on our merry way.

A couple weeks go by and the son calls us. He's at the hospital with his dad. He's not doing so well and the dad actually asked for us by name to come visit him. So the wife and I took a trip to the hospital.

When we get there, the dad ...


Definitely a good deed. Thank yall for caring about another soul in the world!
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: "5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds"

Not trying to judge, but I'm nearly 6 feet tall and my natural weight should be around 120.

Am I the weird one here?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Definitely a good deed. Thank yall for caring about another soul in the world!


the poor old guy was lost and couldn't get home. I had empathy and I wasn't doing anything special anyway.

then years later up on Long Island on a called winter day the wife and I were coming out of a resturant at night and we see a nicely dressed man standing on the corner. He askes us if he can lend him some money to take the train back to NYC. Apearently he was a doctor, visiting a friend and lost his wallet in the back of the cab on the way there.

So the wife and I drove him to the train station, gave him $30 for a ticket and for some food. He promised to pay us back and we exchanged e-mail addresses...

Turns out it was all a scam.  Soon as we dropped him off, he went back to the same corner to harass more stupid people. Geez, he wasn't even a doctor...

so, it can go both ways.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Valter: FTFA: "5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds"

Not trying to judge, but I'm nearly 6 feet tall and my natural weight should be around 120.

Am I the weird one here?


6 feet and 120? Yeah, your 'natural' weight there is what an anorexic would target.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Valter: FTFA: "5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds"

Not trying to judge, but I'm nearly 6 feet tall and my natural weight should be around 120.

Am I the weird one here?


You are emaciated, this person is fat
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Valter: FTFA: "5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds"

Not trying to judge, but I'm nearly 6 feet tall and my natural weight should be around 120.

Am I the weird one here?


Well no you both are, because 120lb at 6ft is quite underweight. Almost as much as 170 at 5'2" is overweight.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Cary, NC 2003


My wife and I were standing in our driveway, getting ready to go to the stores when an old Dodge comes rolling down our driveway. We weren't expecting any visitors and thought it quite odd that someone drove right into our driveway like this.

The car parks, and an old man gets out of the car. He's very old and he's shaking. He tells us he's lost. He had just left his church, and is trying to get home. He has no idea where he is but saw us in the driveway and decided to stop to get directions.

We asked where he was going and all he could muster was that he wanted to get home but didn't know his address. The wife and I assumed he was suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.

So we asked to see if he had a driver's license and maybe we could get his address from that.
He takes out his wallet and sure enough his license is in it. The wife takes it in the house and Googles the address.

We figured giving him directions was pointless so the wife and I decided to drive him back home. I would drive him in his car, and the wife would follow.

So that's what we did.

We get to his house and he invites us in. The house was tidy, but we noticed he was hoarding newspapers. He had stacks and stacks of them everywhere in his house. We went into the kitchen and near his kitchen phone was a list of phone numbers. We decided to call the one that had a name and (son) written next to it.

Luckily, the son answered and we told him the story. He lived close and he confirmed his dad wasn't in the best of health, thanked us for taking care of him and he would be right over.

We met the son and he thanked us in person for taking out the time to ensure his dad got home safe. We exchanged numbers and the wife and I went on our merry way.

A couple weeks go by and the son calls us. He's at the hospital with his dad. He's not doing so well and the dad actually asked for us by name to come visit him. So the wife and I took a trip to the hospital.

When we get there, the dad ...


This was probably the best (and most well written) comment I will read on fark today, thanks for sharing this tale.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The pic and the story don't seem to match. That doesn't look like the face of someone 5'2" and a buck seventy. Maybe not a recent photo?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: FTFA: "5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds"

Not trying to judge, but I'm nearly 6 feet tall and my natural weight should be around 120.

Am I the weird one here?


I'm 6'2", 220 and I'm pretty lean, body fat under 20%.  The height / weight charts say my ideal weight is 175.  I dropped to 188 last summer (lost 60 lbs in 26 days due to chemo drug side effects) and that was not a good look for me, very prison campy.  I did have fun putting the weight back on though.

Yes, you are the weird one, and hopefully you are under close medical care.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I was under the impression that Silver Alerts were for Senior Citizens, hence the "silver".  Not just anyone over the age of an Amber Alert.


I have a bit of a problem with the idea of a Silver Alert to begin with, because for anyone of sound mind and body it's difficult to justify forcing them to be found when it should be their right to not be found if they so choose.  The only leeway that provides any real justification in this sort of thing is that as people become elderly, often the aging process results in some loss of sound mind that we as a society do not necessarily do a good job of addressing proactively, hence a reactive need from time to time.  Fact is we don't want to question someone's competency in an official way.  No one wants their own rights dimished, and the system that currently exists when someone's rights are taken away

It's much more difficult to justify that last bit with someone young because people generally are recognized as having a right to self-determination, and usually it requires court intervention to take that away from them.  A 24 year old choosing to withdraw from family and associates is that person's right unless that right has been adjudicated away.  As for the nature of being a danger to one's self, sure, that's possible, but at the same time that runs head-first into self-determination again.  After all, we don't restrict people that age from rock climbing or auto racing or mountain-biking, and those activities clearly pose a danger to life and limb too.

If this sort of thing repeats then I think we need a revision to what permits a Silver Alert to be issued, and that might mean having to seek a skeptical Judge's approval.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Valter: FTFA: "5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds"

Not trying to judge, but I'm nearly 6 feet tall and my natural weight should be around 120.

Am I the weird one here?


This is very good information to have about a missing person.  Now you know that you don't have to check under the bed...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: This was probably the best (and most well written) comment I will read on fark today, thanks for sharing this tale.


Thank you for the compliments. It was an important part of my life at the time. A story like that should be shared.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Cary, NC 2003


My wife and I were standing in our driveway, getting ready to go to the stores when an old Dodge comes rolling down our driveway. We weren't expecting any visitors and thought it quite odd that someone drove right into our driveway like this.

The car parks, and an old man gets out of the car. He's very old and he's shaking. He tells us he's lost. He had just left his church, and is trying to get home. He has no idea where he is but saw us in the driveway and decided to stop to get directions.

We asked where he was going and all he could muster was that he wanted to get home but didn't know his address. The wife and I assumed he was suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.

So we asked to see if he had a driver's license and maybe we could get his address from that.
He takes out his wallet and sure enough his license is in it. The wife takes it in the house and Googles the address.

We figured giving him directions was pointless so the wife and I decided to drive him back home. I would drive him in his car, and the wife would follow.

So that's what we did.

We get to his house and he invites us in. The house was tidy, but we noticed he was hoarding newspapers. He had stacks and stacks of them everywhere in his house. We went into the kitchen and near his kitchen phone was a list of phone numbers. We decided to call the one that had a name and (son) written next to it.

Luckily, the son answered and we told him the story. He lived close and he confirmed his dad wasn't in the best of health, thanked us for taking care of him and he would be right over.

We met the son and he thanked us in person for taking out the time to ensure his dad got home safe. We exchanged numbers and the wife and I went on our merry way.

A couple weeks go by and the son calls us. He's at the hospital with his dad. He's not doing so well and the dad actually asked for us by name to come visit him. So the wife and I took a trip to the hospital.

When we get there, the dad is in a hospital bed hooked up to machines and whatnot and could barely speak. He asked me to bend down so he could whisper to me.

"You helped me get home once, can you do it again?"
Well, what do say to that? Words escaped me.

Well, to make a long story short, the old man passed away a few days later.

The wife and I divorced a year later after this incident, but on good terms. During the splitting up of our physical items, (who gets the CD's and books, etc) we came across the piece of scrap paper with the old man's son's phone number. We both looked at it and each other and sort of stood there silently.

"We had some good times didn't we?" I asked.
"And we helped some people along the way." She replied.


😭😭😭 damn onion-cutting ninjas in here.

Good on you and your ex wife.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Somaticasual: Definitely a good deed. Thank yall for caring about another soul in the world!

the poor old guy was lost and couldn't get home. I had empathy and I wasn't doing anything special anyway.

then years later up on Long Island on a called winter day the wife and I were coming out of a resturant at night and we see a nicely dressed man standing on the corner. He askes us if he can lend him some money to take the train back to NYC. Apearently he was a doctor, visiting a friend and lost his wallet in the back of the cab on the way there.

So the wife and I drove him to the train station, gave him $30 for a ticket and for some food. He promised to pay us back and we exchanged e-mail addresses...

Turns out it was all a scam.  Soon as we dropped him off, he went back to the same corner to harass more stupid people. Geez, he wasn't even a doctor...

so, it can go both ways.


If someone asks for help, and they're scamming, that's on them.

If someone asks for help, and they really need help and you don't give it to them, that's on you.

(General "you," not you in specific.)
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.