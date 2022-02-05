 Skip to content
(Reuters Media)   Caption death   (s2.reutersmedia.net) divider line
32
    More: Caption, Contests  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
s2.reutersmedia.netView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wanna buy a taco?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Salmon Mousse.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Excuse me, sir. Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior, Jesus Christ?"
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Can you spare a soul?"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't mind me, I'm just doing my job.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is that Blue Oyster Cult? Turn it up!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Ed Sheeran!  Oh! How cool to meet you! I'm such a big fan!  Directions?  Um, well, yeah...about that.  You're what we call "a soulless ginger" and, well, you don't actually belong here.  What?  No...it really wasn't just a joke.  We hear that a lot.  No...what you do is take that first off-ramp and, well, just wait there.  For Eternity.  Yeah.  Yeah.  Sorry, mate.  But you're in good company there.  Oh, until Carrot Top gets there, then it's going to get a bit obnoxious.  Yeah, it's neither Heaven nor Hell.  Sorry."

(car drives off)

"Oh, man!  Ed fooking Sheeran!  How cool was that?!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That turn you just made... let's just say a turn signal would have helped a lot.  Going up.... oops my bad!
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"How about a game of chess"
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can you drop me at Mar A Lago?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So,... you did your own research, Mr. Rogan?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Nevertheless, the answer is Rincewind."
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Vaccines cause autism, your obesity and diabetes is nothing to worry about, you'd be wise to listen to Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers. Vote for Ron DeSantis 2024."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You got the time?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"No, you're right, I'm not white anymore.  OSHA determined that since I do a considerable amount of work in traffic and construction zones, that I should switch to a more visible Safety Green shade."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My records show you're not supposed to be here for 8 more years. Gimme a minute to check my last minute changes list. No mask, amirite?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How 'bout tree fiddy
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mr. Trump? Here's your soul back. It's not even worth keeping anymore.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"$20, same as in town"
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"....and that's why I'm not allowed in Tenerife any more."
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, I am not made up of Nuprins.


(there's a solid yellow death joke to be made here, but I don't want to anger the mod squad)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can you drop me off at the Children's Hospital?  I have quota to fill and I took a couple of snow days.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like I finally caught up to ya.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They'll say you died in a Kia, buddy.  That's what your friends will say.
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do you know why i pulled you over?
Do you have any idea how fast you were living back there?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Give this man a ride, sweet family will die.

Queue the Hammond synth solo.
 
