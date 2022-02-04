 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Amnesty International just comes right out and says the words: Israel is an apartheid nation   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they aren't wrong
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If Jewish...is a race. Then they're certainly guilty of racism against the "non-jewish" population. Much like South Africa.
Cake...eat it or have it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, it's been true for a few decades now. About time the word itself started being spoken.

Hey, I've got an idea for a new Lethal Weapon sequel.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obviously.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optikeye: If Jewish...is a race.


Well now we know what Whoopi's doing during her suspension
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optikeye: If Jewish...is a race. Then they're certainly guilty of racism against the "non-jewish" population. Much like South Africa.
Cake...eat it or have it.


That's enough out of you, Whoopi.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Israel used to enjoy bipartisan support, right up until they joined the GOP.  Good luck recovering from that.  I don't see it happening.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Accusations of Amnesty International being (snerts) anti-Semitic in 3... 2...
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone should be allowed to buy a country. End of story. The anti Semitic types love to mention that "The" Jews bought a country rather than say, fight for it. So if Native Americans want to buy back Manhatten Island, we cool right?


Right?


Oh, right, Jews are white and money.


Got it.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: If Jewish...is a race.


Jewish is a people, rather than a race.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not apartheid, it's just targeted eradication of people on their native land and theft of their land and property. It's American as apple pie.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We know what the answer is, but the Israeli govt. is never going to give up land.

They don't care what people think of them or call them, so we're just in a stalemate until something breaks.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That shoe fits.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

croesius: It's not apartheid, it's just targeted eradication of people on their native land and theft of their land and property. It's American as apple pie.


This is a great statement. Because it works both ways. It's like an Escher print of snark.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uhh, it was founded as one and I don't think they ever tried hiding it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Israel is barely a real country anyway. Without billions of US taxpayer money and tons of free American military equipment they wouldn't last 10 minutes.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: croesius: It's not apartheid, it's just targeted eradication of people on their native land and theft of their land and property. It's American as apple pie.

This is a great statement. Because it works both ways. It's like an Escher print of snark.


Fractal atrocities!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I heard that they are 0 days away from having nuclear weapons and launch systems, and refuse to sign the NPT.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, it's been true for a few decades now. About time the word itself started being spoken.

Hey, I've got an idea for a new Lethal Weapon sequel.


It's been spoken before. Amnesty International, the International Criminal Court, and the UN have said Israel meets the definition of an Apartheid state in the past.

Of course the true experts will be here in a few minutes to explain why Israel does not meet the definition using their 5 years experience living there as evidence.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, it's been true for a few decades now. About time the word itself started being spoken.

Hey, I've got an idea for a new Lethal Weapon sequel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Israel used to enjoy bipartisan support, right up until they joined the GOP.  Good luck recovering from that.  I don't see it happening.


It worked perfectly.

The GOP is the master at identifying single issue voters and pandering to them. They have taken some long time Democratic Jewish voters away based upon their undying support for Israel.

Right now they have the following groups
-Anti-tax "libertarians"
-Deregulatory / Anti-union business people
-Fundies
-Pro-Life
-Nazis
-Racists (Klan, skinheads....)
-Xenophobes (the Build That Wall contingent)
-Anti-gay
-NRA

They used those single issues to peel away the Democratic base (Labor).
Now they are adding Zionists.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

croesius: It's not apartheid, it's just targeted eradication of people on their native land and theft of their land and property. It's American as apple pie.


It's only apartheid if it comes from the Cape Valley region of South Africa, otherwise it's just sparkling oppression.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two decades ago Israel had a significant number of ex USSR Russians and I wondered at that time how the US religious Christian political groups would deal with that.  Now I know.  Some of them are hoping to start WWIII there so they can be raptured.

/when a religious nut talks about the covid deaths, talk to them about being one of the unfortunate ones that didn't make the cut for the rapture.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Israel is barely a real country anyway. Without billions of US taxpayer money and tons of free American military equipment they wouldn't last 10 minutes.


They get about the same amount of aid as Egypt gets (that was part of the deal to make peace, that and returning Sinai). They do get to go shopping with our contractors - but on the plus side we get free testing of our new weapon systems.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
See all that land around Israel? It's all Muslim. How about any Palestinians go there, and give Israelis one tiny piece of land to call their own.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Accusations of Amnesty International being (snerts) anti-Semitic in 3... 2...


AIPAC to replace AI...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

croesius: optikeye: croesius: It's not apartheid, it's just targeted eradication of people on their native land and theft of their land and property. It's American as apple pie.

This is a great statement. Because it works both ways. It's like an Escher print of snark.

Fractal atrocities!


What a fractal atrocity may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They have been hiding behind the shield of anti-semitism for decades.

I have been waiting for this for a long time.

I have been to Israel, l've had an Israeli girlfriend, I do not hate Israeli's, quite the opposite.

The people who control the State of Israel, those people have perpetrated the longest and possibly the worst crime against humanity in the modern age.

Labelling Israel an apartheid state is well past due and completely accurate. It should have had the same treatment as South Africa back in the 80's
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Israel used to enjoy bipartisan support, right up until they joined the GOP.  Good luck recovering from that.  I don't see it happening.


The vote totals on the iron dome bill seems to show that support for Israel is still very bipartisan.  409 for, 9 against, and a couple reps failed to do their jobs and voted present.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought this was pretty obvious from the start.  But, you see, it can be excused because they have been subjugated and treated so badly for so many 1000s of years.  And if you say anything otherwise or criticize them in any way, you are immediately labeled an anti-semite.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Accusations of Amnesty International being (snerts) anti-Semitic in 3... 2...


Oh, I'm sure Lil' Benny Shapps will talk very rapidly in his chipmunk voice about how anti-Semitic Amnesty International is, ignoring all the vicious anti-Semitism directed at him when he briefly opposed Donald Trump.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Pocket Ninja: Well, it's been true for a few decades now. About time the word itself started being spoken.

Hey, I've got an idea for a new Lethal Weapon sequel.

It's been spoken before. Amnesty International, the International Criminal Court, and the UN have said Israel meets the definition of an Apartheid state in the past.

Of course the true experts will be here in a few minutes to explain why Israel does not meet the definition using their 5 years experience living there as evidence.


Because saying anything bad against Israel is anti-Semitic, and you're denying the Holocaust.
 
Two16
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: See all that land around Israel? It's all Muslim. How about any Palestinians go there, and give Israelis one tiny piece of land to call their own.


Just a little elbow-room, eh?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So I looked up the ICC definition of "apartheid" as a "crime against humanity".  This definition that they're using has existed since 2002.

"The 'crime of apartheid' means inhumane acts of a character similar to those referred to in paragraph 1, committed in the context of an institutionalised regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial group or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime."

Issue being if you read paragraph 1, it covers things like murder, torture, forced relocations, family separations, but then includes "apartheid" in the list of crimes against humanity.

They're using the term to define the term, then defining it in such a broad way that it would include any ethnostate by default.

So Israel was founded as an apartheid state, but apartheid has only been defined as a standalone crime against humanity by ICC since 2002.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a South Africa Jew neighbor and know a fantastic Harvard Law grad who's a black Jew.  Neither talk much about apartheid.  To me.  Repairing the world is a better topic.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: See all that land around Israel? It's all Muslim. How about any Palestinians go there, and give Israelis one tiny piece of land to call their own.


THIS.
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: optikeye: If Jewish...is a race.

Jewish is a people, rather than a race.


Its a shell game. Its just a religion, until its a race, until its just a country, until its a just religion, until its a race.
The extremists have gotten very good at redefining it at whim to demonize any criticism and chill any discussion they do not control.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hear a lot of people complaining about Israel with empty rhetoric, but few seem to have any understanding of the history at play here.  Maybe nobody remembers what it was like in Israel before they build the wall and restricted  Palestinians from entering and working in Israel.  There has only been 1 terrorist attack in Israel since the wall was built.  If a wall doesn't work them why is Israel safer now than at any time since WW2?  There were weekly attacks on civilians, school children, people out at resteraunts or clubs, on public transport, and in parks.  How many innocent people need to die before its alright to protect your people from the  terrorists in Palestine?  Israel used to provide building materials to the Palestinians to make vital infrastructure like roads, schools, and hospitals.  The Palestinians used half as much cement as they should in the constructions so they could divert the other half to make tunnels into Israel so they could murder more innocent civilians.  Israel was able to prove this by chemical marker dye in the cement they provided to them.  The majority of Palestinians either want to commit acts of terror on Isreal or are fine if their fellow Palestinians commit there terrorist acts.  Israel can't allow them back into Israel until this changes and bother sides can walk the streets without worry of being a victim of terrorists.  If the Arab world cared about the Palestinians they would welcome them into their countries or provide them with aid.  The Arab states want nothing to do with these people other than to use them as a hammer to hit Israel.  I would love to hear a rational solution to the problem if anyone can come up with a complete thought that's not just name calling and addresses the Palestinian problem Israel faces.  If Israel gave the Palestinians everything they asked for they would not be happy and it wouldn't create peace.  As the Palestinians constantly say, they won't be happy until all the Jews are dead and gone from Israel.
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: So I looked up the ICC definition of "apartheid" as a "crime against humanity".  This definition that they're using has existed since 2002.

"The 'crime of apartheid' means inhumane acts of a character similar to those referred to in paragraph 1, committed in the context of an institutionalised regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial group or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime."

Issue being if you read paragraph 1, it covers things like murder, torture, forced relocations, family separations, but then includes "apartheid" in the list of crimes against humanity.

They're using the term to define the term, then defining it in such a broad way that it would include any ethnostate by default.

So Israel was founded as an apartheid state, but apartheid has only been defined as a standalone crime against humanity by ICC since 2002.


Username checks out.
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Everyone should be allowed to buy a country. End of story. The anti Semitic types love to mention that "The" Jews bought a country rather than say, fight for it. So if Native Americans want to buy back Manhatten Island, we cool right?


Right?


Oh, right, Jews are white and money.


Got it.


I actually have heard of some bands buying up land to make urban reserves and expand their areas.
Seems a bit weird since it's not like it seems canada or the usa actually paid for the land to start with, but beats violence.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OOOH!

I got to the thread early! Now let's see how many frothing-at-the-mouth people pollute this thread trying to tell us why it's NOT true.

\I have them farkied in yellow. It's easier on the eyes.
 
Dryad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: See all that land around Israel? It's all Muslim. How about any Palestinians go there, and give Israelis one tiny piece of land to call their own.


Its not the Muslims that keep claiming Lebensraum and illegally expanding.
 
wickedg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's appropriate to condemn Israel for the shameless land grabs and real abuses. Making false claims about Israel's influence, legitimacy, or being a "real" Country is antisemitic. Full stop. Make valid points or GTFO.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: I hear a lot of people complaining about Israel with empty rhetoric, but few seem to have any understanding of the history at play here.  Maybe nobody remembers what it was like in Israel before they build the wall and restricted  Palestinians from entering and working in Israel.  There has only been 1 terrorist attack in Israel since the wall was built.  If a wall doesn't work them why is Israel safer now than at any time since WW2?  There were weekly attacks on civilians, school children, people out at resteraunts or clubs, on public transport, and in parks.  How many innocent people need to die before its alright to protect your people from the  terrorists in Palestine?  Israel used to provide building materials to the Palestinians to make vital infrastructure like roads, schools, and hospitals.  The Palestinians used half as much cement as they should in the constructions so they could divert the other half to make tunnels into Israel so they could murder more innocent civilians.  Israel was able to prove this by chemical marker dye in the cement they provided to them.  The majority of Palestinians either want to commit acts of terror on Isreal or are fine if their fellow Palestinians commit there terrorist acts.  Israel can't allow them back into Israel until this changes and bother sides can walk the streets without worry of being a victim of terrorists.  If the Arab world cared about the Palestinians they would welcome them into their countries or provide them with aid.  The Arab states want nothing to do with these people other than to use them as a hammer to hit Israel.  I would love to hear a rational solution to the problem if anyone can come up with a complete thought that's not just name calling and addresses the Palestinian problem Israel faces.  If Israel gave the Palestinians everything they asked for they would not be happy and it wouldn't create peace.  As the Palestinians constantly say, they won't be happy until all the Jews are dead and gone fro ...


Aaaaaaaaaand we have our first contestant for today's game!
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Israel is barely a real country anyway. Without billions of US taxpayer money and tons of free American military equipment they wouldn't last 10 minutes.


Well, at some point we are going to have to resolve that dichotomy.
One one hand, we are trying to broker a "nuclear peace" in that region - demanding that Iran refrain from obtaining nukes, etc.
Meanwhile, we are the "ally" and supporter of a rogue, covert nuclear nation that maintains a "secret" nuclear presence in the region in question.
These two thing cannot exist, side by side, indefinitely.
I wonder what's going to happen with that.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: If Jewish...is a race. Then they're certainly guilty of racism against the "non-jewish" population. Much like South Africa.
Cake...eat it or have it.


Fun Fact

The Palestinian people have a higher percentage of Semitic blood than the Israeli population by approximately 10%
 
