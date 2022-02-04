 Skip to content
 
Want to avoid mosquitos? Don't wear red, orange, or black.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Reminds me of when I worked at a Plum Pox program in my state where you were not allowed to wear yellow since that could attract aphids.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One surefire way to attract mosquitos is to contain blood.  Get rid of that, and I think you're good.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno about Northeast US mosquitos, but the big aedes aegypti mosquitos in the Caribbean you eventually change so you don't attract them as much. You get immune to them, sort of. Takes about a year or two living there - you'll notice the tourists getting eaten up as they frequently comment on it.

//got dengue fever from one, aka breakbone fever
//bug trucks went around during the rainy season spewing a fog of poison, had to close all the windows when they came by
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bengals fans"

LOL
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason the black clothing is a surprise to me. I guess maybe it's due to bees going for bright colored clothing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem is, what we see, and what mosquitos see, are not the same thing. I believe they are attracted to things radiating in the infrared, and by a person's breath.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hawk the Hawk: One surefire way to attract mosquitos is to contain blood.  Get rid of that, and I think you're good.


They're not attracted to blood, they're attracted to CO2, then pheremones, then use heat to find the target. The reason the dark colors get you bit more is that you radiate more heat.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Problem is, what we see, and what mosquitos see, are not the same thing. I believe they are attracted to things radiating in the infrared, and by a person's breath.


co2
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Hawk the Hawk: One surefire way to attract mosquitos is to contain blood.  Get rid of that, and I think you're good.

They're not attracted to blood, they're attracted to CO2, then pheremones, then use heat to find the target. The reason the dark colors get you bit more is that you radiate more heat.


If that's true, Mister Science, then why don't mummies ever complain about mosquito bites?!?  They're shuffling, but they aren't scratching!

I will grant you, however, that the zombie research is thus far inconclusive.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hawk the Hawk: robodog: Hawk the Hawk: One surefire way to attract mosquitos is to contain blood.  Get rid of that, and I think you're good.

They're not attracted to blood, they're attracted to CO2, then pheremones, then use heat to find the target. The reason the dark colors get you bit more is that you radiate more heat.

If that's true, Mister Science, then why don't mummies ever complain about mosquito bites?!?  They're shuffling, but they aren't scratching!

I will grant you, however, that the zombie research is thus far inconclusive.


The bandages are keeping the aloe cream on nicely.

/otherwise they'd have dry skin
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I dunno about Northeast US mosquitos, but the big aedes aegypti mosquitos in the Caribbean you eventually change so you don't attract them as much. You get immune to them, sort of. Takes about a year or two living there - you'll notice the tourists getting eaten up as they frequently comment on it.

//got dengue fever from one, aka breakbone fever
//bug trucks went around during the rainy season spewing a fog of poison, had to close all the windows when they came by


Close the windows?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Two bits of advice.  Stand next to someone who eats a lot of sweets.  Second if you are going to be spending a lot of time in the bush many folks acclimatize to the point the bites don't have as bad a reaction.  Unfortunately you have to acclimatize every year.  The sweets thing is kind of amazing at how effectively it attracts them.

/end bush advice
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess my takeaway here is that I need to tattoo my entire body green, because those farkers love me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A coworker from India once asked me if I would ever visit there and laughed when I said that mosquitos love me and I don't want to mess with malaria.

And then the pandemic hit.

/would go if there is ever an approved mRNA malaria vaccine
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like to think that mosquitoes swarm me because once they get a look at me, all females start vigorously ovulating.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: Hawk the Hawk: One surefire way to attract mosquitos is to contain blood.  Get rid of that, and I think you're good.

They're not attracted to blood, they're attracted to CO2, then pheremones, then use heat to find the target. The reason the dark colors get you bit more is that you radiate more heat.


Maybe the ability to smell CO2 allow them to smell colours too. Synaesthetic anopheles.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mosquito Song
Youtube H0dy-FoV4U4
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why do mosquitos hate hunter? Or have they just evolved to see them better?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
