(NBC Washington)   Village Idiot and VA Governor Glenn Trumpkin: I am going to ban the teaching of CRT in schools. Senate Democrats: No you're not   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
84
    More: Hero, United States Senate, Teacher, School, Education, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, key pieces of education legislation, Virginia Senate committee, teaching of critical race theory  
•       •       •

1680 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 12:17 PM (1 hour ago)



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Youngkin trifetca in play.

He also got told off in a grocery store yesterday for refusing to wear a mask:

https://www.newsweek.com/glenn-youngkin-heckled-virginia-wheres-your-mask-covid-19-1676108
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just teach current events and show what a jerk this dude is in class.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both the bill and the executive order defined "inherently divisive concepts" as those that portray once race, sex or religious faith as inherently superior, or teach that an individual is inherently racist as a result of his skin color.

Genuinely curious:  what would conservatives feel they'd gained, and liberals feel they'd lost, by this language?

A law isn't how people describe it on TV.  The language of the law itself determines what the law is.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.

GOOD GOOD GOOD GOOD GOOD GOOD GOOD.

GOOD.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and ban it but before you ban it please define it. Provide a specific, detailed definition of CRT so they will know what not to teach.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"History will not look fondly upon them for taking these decisions to tell children who want to be in school that they can't be in school," Youngkin said of the districts defying his order.

How does requiring them to wear a mask keep them from going to school?

What a douche.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this CRT agitation from the right is just stupid.... To my knowledge, CRT is a college level elective type class, and not taught in ANY K ~ 12 anywhere in the US.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do Dems control it when it is 52R/48D?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's playing to the derpy counties in the state, and there are plenty of them.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not allowed to tell white people about how they treated people of colour for the past 400 years.

Just fine to tell white people how black people have victimized them since the 1960s...
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"they're tryin' to split us up!" cries folks who're super okay with all being split up and the history of being split up and trying to teach kids all about our legal and social structures keeping us split up even tho they largely don't give a shiat outside of the ones who listen to the wrong parents
 
E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CRT is nothing more than identity politics that is leading this country back towards segregation.  Younkin will ultimately win this battle.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: All this CRT agitation from the right is just stupid.... To my knowledge, CRT is a college level elective type class, and not taught in ANY K ~ 12 anywhere in the US.


It's not about CRT. They're trying to ban teaching about civil rights and racism.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we have checks and balances.  So Racist cowards like Youngkin don't destroy the education of innocent kids.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: How do Dems control it when it is 52R/48D?


Reading ain't your strongsuit huh?

Education reform has been a key part of Youngkin's agenda, but Democrats hold a narrow 21-19 advantage in the Senate.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: How do Dems control it when it is 52R/48D?


Never mind. It's the senate.

See y'all in 2023. An off-off year election in a lame duck session. With a 2 seat flip, heloooooo Trifecta!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: How do Dems control it when it is 52R/48D?

Reading ain't your strongsuit huh?

Education reform has been a key part of Youngkin's agenda, but Democrats hold a narrow 21-19 advantage in the Senate.


Reading articles is for noobs.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Both the bill and the executive order defined "inherently divisive concepts" as those that portray once race, sex or religious faith as inherently superior, or teach that an individual is inherently racist as a result of his skin color.

Genuinely curious:  what would conservatives feel they'd gained, and liberals feel they'd lost, by this language?

A law isn't how people describe it on TV.  The language of the law itself determines what the law is.


Regardless of the text of the law, if you think that's what the GOP was intending, I've got a sweet set of bridges in NYC to sell you.

They haven't dealt in good faith in quite some time now.

/book burnings out front shoulda told ya
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist: CRT is nothing more than identity politics that is leading this country back towards segregation.  Younkin will ultimately win this battle.


Youngkin is a Trumpism buffoon.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inherently divisive concepts...

How about this lesson:

What percentage of the world's population is black?

Now, what percentage of CEOs of fortune 500 companies are black?

Please explain the disparity.

Another one:

What percentage of the US population is black?

Now, what percentage of the US prison population is black?

Please explain the disparity.

Don't you dare teach the simple and basic facts in school. You are only allowed to tell students the USA is the Greatest Country on Earth! and racism doesn't exist anymore because we elected a black president so how could racism possible exist anymore??
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Both the bill and the executive order defined "inherently divisive concepts" as those that portray once race, sex or religious faith as inherently superior, or teach that an individual is inherently racist as a result of his skin color.

Genuinely curious:  what would conservatives feel they'd gained, and liberals feel they'd lost, by this language?

A law isn't how people describe it on TV.  The language of the law itself determines what the law is.


The problem is that the right wing thinks learning about systemic racism and any other race related issue they don't like to hear equates to teaching that brown people are better than white people. Of course it does nothing of the sort and they're full of shiat.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Weekend Baker: He's playing to the derpy counties in the state, and there are plenty of them.


That's how he won. He drove up turnout in those counties that the blue counties weren't able to meet that.

He didn't even win Loudoun County which was supposedly the battleground for this manufactured bullcrap.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I thought we weren't dumber than Marylanders.

I stand corrected.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully support the governors intuitive.  We are way beyond the need for education about CRT. Everything uses LCD screens these days.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Arizona house committee just banned CRT in schools.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is a hypocrite. He sends his kids to private schools that have vaccine mandates but is against mandates in public schools in his State.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 368x247]

Arizona house committee just banned CRT in schools.


Which shouldn't be a problem because I've been told on this site that CRT is not taught in schools anyways.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 368x247]

Arizona house committee just banned CRT in schools.


They didn't ban it.  Just advanced it so the dumb racist GOP members can all vote to go against the 1st amendment and promote a racist agenda.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist: CRT is nothing more than identity politics that is leading this country back towards segregation.  Younkin will ultimately win this battle.


*pointing*

*laughing*
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Dude is a hypocrite. He sends his kids to private schools that have vaccine mandates but is against mandates in public schools in his State.


How is that hypocritical? A private establishment establishing rules versus a government mandate.

/I have yet to see any restaurant checking vaccines anywhere I've been outside of where the nanny state has mandated papers
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 368x247]

Arizona house committee just banned CRT in schools.

Which shouldn't be a problem because I've been told on this site that CRT is not taught in schools anyways.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Dude is a hypocrite. He sends his kids to private schools that have vaccine mandates but is against mandates in public schools in his State.


That sums up the entire Republican platform.
Ironically, most of their supporters are the ones who will never get into good schools and never get good jobs and never get good healthcare.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a state governor have a say in this at all?

Doesnt the state have a board of education?!? Isnt crap like this their job?

Is he going to tell the air traffic controllers which runways they can use?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Dude is a hypocrite. He sends his kids to private schools that have vaccine mandates but is against mandates in public schools in his State.


Sounds like my jackass of an attorney general here in Missouri.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where CRT == "whatever the fark I want it to mean".
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Godscrack: [Fark user image 368x247]

Arizona house committee just banned CRT in schools.

They didn't ban it.  Just advanced it so the dumb racist GOP members can all vote to go against the 1st amendment and promote a racist agenda.


Wont matter.
Smarter kids will always seek out what educational, political and religious authorities try to hide from them.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: How do Dems control it when it is 52R/48D?


Maybe rtfa? I know, crazy idea!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: ColonelCathcart: How do Dems control it when it is 52R/48D?

Maybe rtfa? I know, crazy idea!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least he never dressed up in black face like their previous governor- Ralph Northam(D).
 
sprgrss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: All this CRT agitation from the right is just stupid.... To my knowledge, CRT is a college level elective type class, and not taught in ANY K ~ 12 anywhere in the US.


If that is the case then there shouldn't be any issue with banning it in k12
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: How do Dems control it when it is 52R/48D?

Reading ain't your strongsuit huh?

Education reform has been a key part of Youngkin's agenda, but Democrats hold a narrow 21-19 advantage in the Senate.

Reading articles is for noobs.


Should have scrolled before posting my last reply. Carry on, my apologies.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist: CRT is nothing more than identity politics that is leading this country back towards segregation.  Younkin will ultimately win this battle.


Yes, how DARE we teach kids the real history?! They might find out grandpa was a racist fark? Boo farking hoo.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 368x247]

Arizona house committee just banned CRT in schools.

Which shouldn't be a problem because I've been told on this site that CRT is not taught in schools anyways.


And it's just a further demonstration of how empty-headed your side is. Swatting at invisible flies, fleeing from non-existant ghosts.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Should have made republicans define exactly what crt was before killing it. That would have been hilarious.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sprgrss: If that is the case then there shouldn't be any issue with banning it in k12


Yeah, it's not like people are using the nebulous concept of CRT to ban any teaching of black history in general, is it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist: CRT is nothing more than identity politics that is leading this country back towards segregation.  Younkin will ultimately win this battle.


oh fark off, seditious troll.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The "balanced" tone taken by that article's author is infuriating.  So much bullshiat by republicans presented as "both sides" and a shrug about the truth being impossible to ascertain.

CRT is an actual college coursework, is it not?  Is that college class being taught in grade schools as republicans assert or are they lying as democrats assert?  There is an answer here, Mr. Reporter, that you could ascertain if you saw yourself as more than a stenographer.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: "they're tryin' to split us up!" cries folks who're super okay with all being split up and the history of being split up and trying to teach kids all about our legal and social structures keeping us split up even tho they largely don't give a shiat outside of the ones who listen to the wrong parents


honest question for you, when is the South allowed to move forward if a past that few were part of is thrown in their face by people like you?  the majority of blacks in the US live in the South, and they have been returning in large numbers since the Great Migration. 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/01/14/black-migration-south/

CRT is a terrible political football and both sides should be ashamed for running around with it under their arms attempting to score points.

how are WE, the collective, making progress if what is amplified is the condemnation regions of the country based on stereotypes and prejudices? 

the left operates from the delusion they have the moral high ground while dismissing the realities of life of those living in places they condemn. 

Fark is only propagating this hatred of the other.  good farking job.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: All this CRT agitation from the right is just stupid.... To my knowledge, CRT is a college level elective type class, and not taught in ANY K ~ 12 anywhere in the US.


In Kindergarten, Greg asked the teacher why Ty was black.  She started to explain but two guys in military fatigues and rifles came in, grabbed her, hauled her out and another teacher came in and said "There will be no more independent thought.  Got it?"  I asked him "What's  independent thought, new teacher and where did Miss Pixelwhip go?"   And he started to say something but the army guys grabbed him, and another new teacher came in and told us to start eating crayons.

I did ask the teacher why Jerry Langstein could be outside playing basketball instead of being in school.  I learned that day that Jewish people have other holidays and we gotta respect them, but they also get other holidays off and for that, they suck
 
DerAppie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist: CRT is nothing more than identity politics that is leading this country back towards segregation.  Younkin will ultimately win this battle.

Yes, how DARE we teach kids the real history?! They might find out grandpa was a racist fark? Boo farking hoo.


CRT isn't "real history" though. It is psuedo-scientific bullshiat.

I am willing to accept it so far as "outcomes are the result of complex interactions between social, cultural, and biological markers."

It is the part where they go "narratives are more important than facts," "objectivity is racist," or "people aren't allowed to discuss anything that doesn't apply to themselves because they lack 'context'" is where they lose me.
 
