 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Mark Zuckerberg is in danger of losing his Top 10 Billionaire status. You guys want to get a GoFundMe together?   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Sad, Stock market, stock market Thursday, Meta Platforms, worst day, rare profit decline, Facebook, United States, disastrous earnings  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 9:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks for a guy who has used his money, influence, and business to make the world a better place for everyone.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuck is an enemy of America. Audit that cocky bastard.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so sad I laughed for five straight minutes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 445x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have it on good authority Zucks uses a booster seat
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 445x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I need to watch that show again.
/,,,
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like cares, he has already Lawnmower Man'd himself in to the metaverse.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No.
GoFundMe is for right wing anti-socialist Trumpers who get Covid and need $ for med bills.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh I know what we can do with Guantanamo Bay. We can house billionaires who f*ck over democracy for profit.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If there were any justice, he'd have to hustle blowjobs in a Greyhound station bathroom to survive.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That sure is too bad.  It'd be a real shame if he offed himself over it.  A real shame indeed.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You guys didn't believe me that the easiest way to make billionaires poor is to just stop using their shiat.

Zuckerborg lost tens of billions because membership went down ... just slightly.

Want to hit Bezos and Musk and Gates where it hurts? Stop buying their shiat, you morons.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can only hope more people start leaving Facebook forever. I did in November and it was probably the single best thing I've ever done for my mental health.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Grumpy Cat has ready said all that needs to be said on this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: You guys didn't believe me that the easiest way to make billionaires poor is to just stop using their shiat.

Zuckerborg lost tens of billions because membership went down ... just slightly.

Want to hit Bezos and Musk and Gates where it hurts? Stop buying their shiat, you morons.


What did Bill Gates do?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's going to be hitting the bottle hard tonight.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 137 Is An Excellent Time: You guys didn't believe me that the easiest way to make billionaires poor is to just stop using their shiat.

Zuckerborg lost tens of billions because membership went down ... just slightly.

Want to hit Bezos and Musk and Gates where it hurts? Stop buying their shiat, you morons.

What did Bill Gates do?


Have too much money, according to some.
 
lefty248
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F@#k zuck!
 
Number 216
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this deserves a Sad tag why exactly?

fark Zuckerberg and his contribution to degrading society as a whole
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going to start a site called GFY and you can donate to it and I'll give all the money to charity. Zuck will be one of the first I set up, with your donation you can leave a heartfelt note to that person/entity.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Zuck is an enemy of America.


All billionaires are.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I tried to adapt to their "every fourth post" being an ad bullshirt. If it was remorely relavant, maybe. But you cannot dismiss them. Zuck was nickel and diming his best friends, those that would give him money.
Fark user imageView Full Size


So I began suggesting in these sponsored posts and elsewhere that Zuck needs to introduce a paid option (like BareFark). I even did the math:

A mere 1% of all worldwide accounts opt-in to pay, say, $5/month and Zuck clears an additional 10-digit figure annually. Users get an ad-free experience, Zuck  makes more ZuckBucks
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 137 Is An Excellent Time: You guys didn't believe me that the easiest way to make billionaires poor is to just stop using their shiat.

Zuckerborg lost tens of billions because membership went down ... just slightly.

Want to hit Bezos and Musk and Gates where it hurts? Stop buying their shiat, you morons.

What did Bill Gates do?


He's a billionaire. Which means to most people on this site he only got rich by exploiting poor people and should be eaten.
 
Nightshade50
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 137 Is An Excellent Time: You guys didn't believe me that the easiest way to make billionaires poor is to just stop using their shiat.

Zuckerborg lost tens of billions because membership went down ... just slightly.

Want to hit Bezos and Musk and Gates where it hurts? Stop buying their shiat, you morons.

What did Bill Gates do?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: I tried to adapt to their "every fourth post" being an ad bullshirt. If it was remorely relavant, maybe. But you cannot dismiss them. Zuck was nickel and diming his best friends, those that would give him money.
[Fark user image image 425x341]

So I began suggesting in these sponsored posts and elsewhere that Zuck needs to introduce a paid option (like BareFark). I even did the math:

A mere 1% of all worldwide accounts opt-in to pay, say, $5/month and Zuck clears an additional 10-digit figure annually. Users get an ad-free experience, Zuck  makes more ZuckBucks


Taking a sawzall to your customer base isn't the best idea. Sure, FB would make money, but they would destroy the foundational tenet of their entire company: selling ads to people willing to pay to list them.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: farkingbubbler: I tried to adapt to their "every fourth post" being an ad bullshirt. If it was remorely relavant, maybe. But you cannot dismiss them. Zuck was nickel and diming his best friends, those that would give him money.
[Fark user image image 425x341]

So I began suggesting in these sponsored posts and elsewhere that Zuck needs to introduce a paid option (like BareFark). I even did the math:

A mere 1% of all worldwide accounts opt-in to pay, say, $5/month and Zuck clears an additional 10-digit figure annually. Users get an ad-free experience, Zuck  makes more ZuckBucks

Taking a sawzall to your customer base isn't the best idea. Sure, FB would make money, but they would destroy the foundational tenet of their entire company: selling ads to people willing to pay to list them.


Like these guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't wait for facebook to tank.
But it is a too darn slow of a decline.
They got caught or called on something awhile back.
Their response: Rebrand everything.

But think of poor Zook. How's he supposed to buy the rest of Hawaii and throw the native Hawai'ians out?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Instead of continuing to invest in Facebook and Instagram, the things that actually make him money, he's now concentrating on "The Metaverse", whatever the fark that is.  Frankly, it sounds exactly like Second Life, which was stupid when it came out and is still stupid today.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His majority stake in Fb is too slim for him to act like a billionaire. He can't stand not having the final say so selling a significant amount of his Fb stock is not an option. This is the result of his failed bid for a stock split a few years back, and now with Fb stock losing like $190 billion in value in a single day he has to be hating himself.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 137 Is An Excellent Time: You guys didn't believe me that the easiest way to make billionaires poor is to just stop using their shiat.

Zuckerborg lost tens of billions because membership went down ... just slightly.

Want to hit Bezos and Musk and Gates where it hurts? Stop buying their shiat, you morons.

What did Bill Gates do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Last summer as wildfires approached Lake Tahoe a co-worker lamented in a Zoom meeting that she felt bad for Mark Zuckerberg and others who might lose their $30 million lakeside homes. That was her big concern. She was a piece of work.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Instead of continuing to invest in Facebook and Instagram, the things that actually make him money, he's now concentrating on "The Metaverse", whatever the fark that is.  Frankly, it sounds exactly like Second Life, which was stupid when it came out and is still stupid today.


It is a wonderful virtual world were woman avitars get gang raped minutes after creating an account.

Sexual harassment in the metaverse? Woman alleges rape in virtual world (msn.com)
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If we are funding the purchase of a quartet of tiny violins, sure
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All those guys with unimaginable wealth who continue doing the same things day after day ... they're insane. 3 score and ten is a flashbulb popping in an empty room. They're all so neurotic that, if they weren't equally corrupt, they'd be pitiful.
 
philodough
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was seen in the meeting with red eyes and wearing glasses and told the employees he'd scratched his eye and that he wasn't crying about the stock price falling.

Right. I bet he was rage crying his eyes out over losing 28 billion.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.