(NPR)   Perhaps if you're an organization called "Human Rights Campaign," you shouldn't admit to the Black man you just hired as your president that you're paying him way less than the white guy who had the job before   (npr.org) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, it's the HRC. Anyone familiar with them should be fully aware of their problematic history. Up until four years ago, it was well known to be an organization that was vocally supportive of gay white men and lesbian white women - and literally no one else. They've made numerous promises to be more inclusive in their fights for human rights in the US to be extended by law to people who are queer, especially black queers, but as this goes to prove, it's still just all talk.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
during contract negotiations with the HRC in 2021, HRC board members "acknowledged" that he was severely underpaid in comparison to his white predecessor "because of his race."

I'm not doubting anyone on any side of this thing, because I have no idea what happened, but I'd love to hear that actual conversation.

also alleges that a "prominent" white board member confronted him in front of other HRC staff members after he had given a speech on race, saying "We all know you're Black, why do you keep telling us that?"

I have video of the speech and this is a bit awkward but I have to be frank . ..

Fark user imageView Full Size


That probably seemed strange at the HRC black (whoops) tie event.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muricuhn employers chisel their employees; details at 11.

Ellis Island and the Immigration Act of 1965 were scab ops: remember this when people get all DuHvirSity HieRing on you.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1. Human Rights Campaign
2. HRC
3. Hilary Rodham Clinton
4. Ipso facto, Epstein killed himself
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Muricuhn employers chisel their employees; details at 11.

Ellis Island and the Immigration Act of 1965 were scab ops: remember this when people get all DuHvirSity HieRing on you.


qtxasset.comView Full Size


Time for your weekly shot, is it?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: 1. Human Rights Campaign
2. HRC
3. Hilary Rodham Clinton


This guy was probably just acting like a super-predator. Better safe than sorry.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, they fired him for being black and not helping New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cover-up sexual misconduct allegations.  That's just a coincidence.

Certainly any group focused on human rights are a bunch of racists.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That has nothing to do with human rights though.  The guy was willing to take the job for less - doesn't matter what color his skin might be.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, the Human Rights Campaign. Y'know, these guys can go fark each other.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He wasn't fired because he was Black.

He was fired because he was gay!
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's the Human Rights Campaign - Against organization based in Centennial, isn't it?

/DNRTFA
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kukukupo: That has nothing to do with human rights though.  The guy was willing to take the job for less - doesn't matter what color his skin might be.


That's a really hard pill to swallow when he was offered the job at a lesser rate in the first place.

Now if it comes out that he knew he'd be paid less because HRC farked up and ridiculously overpaid the previous and still agreed, then your argument has merit. Otherwise, I won't hold my breath.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Yeah, it's the HRC. Anyone familiar with them should be fully aware of their problematic history. Up until four years ago, it was well known to be an organization that was vocally supportive of gay white men and lesbian white women - and literally no one else. They've made numerous promises to be more inclusive in their fights for human rights in the US to be extended by law to people who are queer, especially black queers, but as this goes to prove, it's still just all talk.


Yeah, I used to give them money until a guy buddy of mine educated me that they are basically a hot young white guys only club. What really cinched it for me was their obviously lazy commitment to anything outside their narrow agenda, specifically ignoring Trans issues.  Which frankly, given the rate of violence and suicide they face, I think are more important than gay issues at the moment.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All of the racial issues may be true.

Still:

The advocacy group terminated David as its president last Septemberfollowing a report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealing he helped former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo respond to sexual misconduct allegations.

That's a pretty big factor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 Female, black, gay getting paid less than the last guy doing the job it's discrimination, or an ism. White heterosexual, you did a poor job of negotiating your salary stupid.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay, now that I've RTFA...

... Termination simply because of ties to a convicted sex offender shouldn't be enough on its own, and I think HRC will have to prove (as this will be preponderance of evidence) that those ties were pretty damn close to getting to get Cuomo off.

On the flip side, David is going to have to show that his race was definitely a factor, and as President, he had access to a lot of high level information, so it's possible, but I see him fighting a generally uphill battle.

I don't favor either side based on the information to come out on top, but this may be one to watch.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why not, subby? Do you think anyone's pay at a private business has anything to do with human rights?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ajgeek: kukukupo: That has nothing to do with human rights though.  The guy was willing to take the job for less - doesn't matter what color his skin might be.

That's a really hard pill to swallow when he was offered the job at a lesser rate in the first place.

Now if it comes out that he knew he'd be paid less because HRC farked up and ridiculously overpaid the previous and still agreed, then your argument has merit. Otherwise, I won't hold my breath.


Here's how hiring works. "Who can we get who has enough experience and is willing to accept the most responsibility at the lowest price?" Everyone gets low balled
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Female, black, gay getting paid less than the last guy doing the job it's discrimination, or an ism. White heterosexual, you did a poor job of negotiating your salary stupid.


Does it hurt to be that stupid? I really hope it does.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Okay, now that I've RTFA...

... Termination simply because of ties to a convicted sex offender shouldn't be enough on its own, and I think HRC will have to prove (as this will be preponderance of evidence) that those ties were pretty damn close to getting to get Cuomo off.

On the flip side, David is going to have to show that his race was definitely a factor, and as President, he had access to a lot of high level information, so it's possible, but I see him fighting a generally uphill battle.

I don't favor either side based on the information to come out on top, but this may be one to watch.


I think it is general believed that when your job is to represent a brand, you fail at your job when you make a brand look bad.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Yeah, it's the HRC. Anyone familiar with them should be fully aware of their problematic history. Up until four years ago, it was well known to be an organization that was vocally supportive of gay white men and lesbian white women - and literally no one else. They've made numerous promises to be more inclusive in their fights for human rights in the US to be extended by law to people who are queer, especially black queers, but as this goes to prove, it's still just all talk.


I'd say it's more than just talk considering they actually appointed a black president.  That's a little too high ranking to just be a token representation hire.  They definitely are a LONG way from actually being diversely representative, though.

Basically, I believe he experienced all the things he mentioned, but it's most likely the board members who wanted him fired for being black were in the minority.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: ajgeek: Okay, now that I've RTFA...

... Termination simply because of ties to a convicted sex offender shouldn't be enough on its own, and I think HRC will have to prove (as this will be preponderance of evidence) that those ties were pretty damn close to getting to get Cuomo off.

On the flip side, David is going to have to show that his race was definitely a factor, and as President, he had access to a lot of high level information, so it's possible, but I see him fighting a generally uphill battle.

I don't favor either side based on the information to come out on top, but this may be one to watch.

I think it is general believed that when your job is to represent a brand, you fail at your job when you make a brand look bad.


Fair, but we can't ignore good faith attempts in the time they were happening, and David could have walked away before the conviction, and HRC preemptively died David to save face.

But nothing is really out yet in terms of facts; just allegations. It's really hard to make a judgment call, regardless of Cuomo at this point.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Died = fired, but autocorrect might be on point this time.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All these non-profits are grifts.  Just look at BLM Inc.  They probably spend less than 20% of income on actual advocacy.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember when orgs would back the nominated presidential candidate?

Yeah, HRC backed Clinton way before that in an attempt to sideline Sanders.

fark HRC. They're garbage.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: All these non-profits are grifts.  Just look at BLM Inc.  They probably spend less than 20% of income on actual advocacy.


Program expenses for the HRC are 71.5% according to charity navigator
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Fair, but we can't ignore good faith attempts in the time they were happening, and David could have walked away before the conviction, and HRC preemptively died David to save face.

But nothing is really out yet in terms of facts; just allegations. It's really hard to make a judgment call, regardless of Cuomo at this point.


My concern over wrongful dismissal (on any grounds) goes up as you move down the organizational ladder.  Employees fired for what they do on their own time should generally be a red flag.

However, when you are the President of an organization, you can be fired for simply not doing what the people hired you to do in the way they wanted you to do it.

I mean, I could see some exceptions.  In his case, not like they recently discovered he was black.  They did discover he was using the status of his office to defend a perv.
 
