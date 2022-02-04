 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Brian Flores' lawsuit is a potential timebomb about to go off on the NFL -- even if he loses   (slate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right. Just like Kaepernick's sacrifice made things all better. They'll grind him up and forget about him as soon as possible.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.  NFL will string it along, and delay, then settle out of court and bury their obvious racism
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Right. Just like Kaepernick's sacrifice made things all better. They'll grind him up and forget about him as soon as possible.


Difficulty: TFG, Police Unions, Fundies, OAN, Faux News and the MAGA Right suppressed and distorted the Kaep message.

You don't really have all those parts to work in concert.

/only thing is the GOP courts telling him to go away
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Discovery.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not saying it's right, but didn't we already know the NFL had a race problem?  The only thing that makes them overlook it, like sexual assault, alcohol abuse, and rage disorders, is the almighty dollar.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kkinnison: meh.  NFL will string it along, and delay, then settle out of court and bury their obvious racism


This. They paid Kaepernick 7 figures to go away as soon as a judge ruled that he could force the NFL to provide documents and that bigwigs had to testify. They'll offer Flores $30 million in a confidential settlement, make superficial changes, and keep doing what they're doing.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Discovery.


Race isn't the problem with Michael Burnham.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: kkinnison: meh.  NFL will string it along, and delay, then settle out of court and bury their obvious racism

This. They paid Kaepernick 7 figures to go away as soon as a judge ruled that he could force the NFL to provide documents and that bigwigs had to testify. They'll offer Flores $30 million in a confidential settlement, make superficial changes, and keep doing what they're doing.


Settlement requires the consent of both parties.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
man i'm still a sports fan (and riding high because my bengals have been a damn treat), but between this (and of course, fark goodell), dan snyder (lol), mlb lockout (and of course, fark mandred), nhl/blackhawks shiat, nba/suns debacle, ncaa being perpetually full of shiat (not even mentioning the various scandals that are taking place allllll the time)...just...sigh
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the gambling and paying coaches to lose is going to get people in trouble.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Surely this.....


(Narrator: It wasn't this either.)
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When someone does something like this you have to look critically at motivations. What motivation would he have for doing this if it were not true and he did not feel passionately about it. He has basically torpedoed his chance of ever coaching again so the only motivation can be anger and a belief that he is doing the right thing.
It will be interesting to see how this ends up but the fact he is willing to do it speaks volumes about how big the problem is.
If it were about hiring the best person he would have a job now. Listen to what his players said. Look at what he accomplished with a broken team for years. There is no way he should not have been seriously considered.
 
squidloe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kindms: the gambling and paying coaches to lose is going to get people in trouble.


As it should. But I suspect it will somehow be resolved with little fanfare.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: When someone does something like this you have to look critically at motivations. What motivation would he have for doing this if it were not true and he did not feel passionately about it. He has basically torpedoed his chance of ever coaching again so the only motivation can be anger and a belief that he is doing the right thing.
It will be interesting to see how this ends up but the fact he is willing to do it speaks volumes about how big the problem is.
If it were about hiring the best person he would have a job now. Listen to what his players said. Look at what he accomplished with a broken team for years. There is no way he should not have been seriously considered.


Here is the thing.  Maybe he thinks he doesn't have a chance at another head coaching job.  Think about this, can you name one black head coach that was fired from his previous job and then hired again as a head coach?  I can, on the other hand about five white head coaches come to mind immediately.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Right. Just like Kaepernick's sacrifice made things all better. They'll grind him up and forget about him as soon as possible.


You're forgetting about legalized gambling, which is growing the NFL's revenue pie by leaps and bounds.  In light of legalized gambling, any sort of impropriety in competition is going to bring down the hammer of the gods.  And by "gods" I mean Vegas gamblers and their billions of dollars.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x450]


I have read articles guessing that believe Belichek did that on purpose.  Can see him being wily like that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Gerald Tarrant: When someone does something like this you have to look critically at motivations. What motivation would he have for doing this if it were not true and he did not feel passionately about it. He has basically torpedoed his chance of ever coaching again so the only motivation can be anger and a belief that he is doing the right thing.
It will be interesting to see how this ends up but the fact he is willing to do it speaks volumes about how big the problem is.
If it were about hiring the best person he would have a job now. Listen to what his players said. Look at what he accomplished with a broken team for years. There is no way he should not have been seriously considered.

Here is the thing.  Maybe he thinks he doesn't have a chance at another head coaching job.  Think about this, can you name one black head coach that was fired from his previous job and then hired again as a head coach?  I can, on the other hand about five white head coaches come to mind immediately.


Dennis Green (R.I.P.)
Romeo Crennel
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: kkinnison: meh.  NFL will string it along, and delay, then settle out of court and bury their obvious racism

This. They paid Kaepernick 7 figures to go away as soon as a judge ruled that he could force the NFL to provide documents and that bigwigs had to testify. They'll offer Flores $30 million in a confidential settlement, make superficial changes, and keep doing what they're doing.


Flores doesn't have to take any settlement offer
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kindms: the gambling and paying coaches to lose is going to get people in trouble.


It won't go away until the NFL stops rewarding teams for sucking. I don't have a solution but there's gotta be a way to determine draft order that isn't simply based on W-L record.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kindms: the gambling and paying coaches to lose is going to get people in trouble.


This is the one.  Ross is f*cked, but If he and his scam are directly tied to gambling outcomes he's a dead man walking.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: PaceyWhitter: Gerald Tarrant: When someone does something like this you have to look critically at motivations. What motivation would he have for doing this if it were not true and he did not feel passionately about it. He has basically torpedoed his chance of ever coaching again so the only motivation can be anger and a belief that he is doing the right thing.
It will be interesting to see how this ends up but the fact he is willing to do it speaks volumes about how big the problem is.
If it were about hiring the best person he would have a job now. Listen to what his players said. Look at what he accomplished with a broken team for years. There is no way he should not have been seriously considered.

Here is the thing.  Maybe he thinks he doesn't have a chance at another head coaching job.  Think about this, can you name one black head coach that was fired from his previous job and then hired again as a head coach?  I can, on the other hand about five white head coaches come to mind immediately.

Dennis Green (R.I.P.)
Romeo Crennel


I remember Green now, but had to look up Crennel.  I didn't remember that he had a second job with the Chiefs, although it looks like it only lasted foe a few months in 2012.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: mrmopar5287: Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x450]

I have read articles guessing that believe Belichek did that on purpose.  Can see him being wily like that.


Excuses after the fact from the Giants are saying that maybe Belichek did receive some sort of informal word that the other Brian was chosen, but that was mistaken because both were still being considered up until after the other Brian interviewed.

Honestly, it *MIGHT* be true. The Giants could have people inside telling Belichek they were leaning toward Brian #1 and Belichek thought that was a solid pick. The Giants could be telling the truth that they were still interviewing Brian #2 and the final decision had not yet been made. It *COULD* be the truth.

Somehow I doubt it, though.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: PaceyWhitter: mrmopar5287: Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x450]

I have read articles guessing that believe Belichek did that on purpose.  Can see him being wily like that.

Excuses after the fact from the Giants are saying that maybe Belichek did receive some sort of informal word that the other Brian was chosen, but that was mistaken because both were still being considered up until after the other Brian interviewed.

Honestly, it *MIGHT* be true. The Giants could have people inside telling Belichek they were leaning toward Brian #1 and Belichek thought that was a solid pick. The Giants could be telling the truth that they were still interviewing Brian #2 and the final decision had not yet been made. It *COULD* be the truth.

Somehow I doubt it, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Flores doesn't have to take any settlement offer


In some courts, if a settlement is offered and the other party declines it, the case can go to trial. If the final verdict is equal to or less than the settlement originally offered, the plaintiff is then responsible for all legal costs (substantial costs to go through a trial) of the defendant.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: PaceyWhitter: mrmopar5287: Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x450]

I have read articles guessing that believe Belichek did that on purpose.  Can see him being wily like that.

Excuses after the fact from the Giants are saying that maybe Belichek did receive some sort of informal word that the other Brian was chosen, but that was mistaken because both were still being considered up until after the other Brian interviewed.

Honestly, it *MIGHT* be true. The Giants could have people inside telling Belichek they were leaning toward Brian #1 and Belichek thought that was a solid pick. The Giants could be telling the truth that they were still interviewing Brian #2 and the final decision had not yet been made. It *COULD* be the truth.

Somehow I doubt it, though.


Flores is an old Belichek assistant.  I could see Belichek wanting to inform him that something fishy is going on while having the cover of "accident"
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaesop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Gerald Tarrant: When someone does something like this you have to look critically at motivations. What motivation would he have for doing this if it were not true and he did not feel passionately about it. He has basically torpedoed his chance of ever coaching again so the only motivation can be anger and a belief that he is doing the right thing.
It will be interesting to see how this ends up but the fact he is willing to do it speaks volumes about how big the problem is.
If it were about hiring the best person he would have a job now. Listen to what his players said. Look at what he accomplished with a broken team for years. There is no way he should not have been seriously considered.

Here is the thing.  Maybe he thinks he doesn't have a chance at another head coaching job.  Think about this, can you name one black head coach that was fired from his previous job and then hired again as a head coach?  I can, on the other hand about five white head coaches come to mind immediately.


Flores was still - and technically is still - in contention for the Texans job. If he really did this because he felt his career was over he would have waited for word on that
 
Tabletop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not super familiar with how the nfl is structured, but they don't hire coaches, do they? I dont get why they're getting the flack for this instead of the teams that actually do the hiring.
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flores has extensive evidence that his recent interview with the New York Giants under the Rooney Rule was a sham

Of course it was a sham.  I'd be surprised if at least 75% of the minority interviews aren't.  That's what happens when you force teams to interview people they aren't interested in hiring.  It has always been a stupid rule that really changed nothing.  The only time it would be of value is if you have no clue who you want to coach your team and you're just interviewing people willynilly.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the thing.  Maybe he thinks he doesn't have a chance at another head coaching job.  Think about this, can you name one black head coach that was fired from his previous job and then hired again as a head coach?  I can, on the other hand about five white head coaches come to mind immediately.


Jim Caldwell, Lovie Smith, Romeo Crennel, Dennis Green and many more I have forgotten.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: G. Tarrant: kkinnison: meh.  NFL will string it along, and delay, then settle out of court and bury their obvious racism

This. They paid Kaepernick 7 figures to go away as soon as a judge ruled that he could force the NFL to provide documents and that bigwigs had to testify. They'll offer Flores $30 million in a confidential settlement, make superficial changes, and keep doing what they're doing.

Flores doesn't have to take any settlement offer


Neither did Kaepernick. I mean, whatever would have come out in those documents spooked the NFL enough that they went from "We Will Never Settle" to paying him 7 figures within a week of being ordered to produce them. He could have stood his ground and who knows - maybe won, maybe lost, but forced that stuff to come to light.

Kaepernick had his price. Flores might have one too.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I'm not super familiar with how the nfl is structured, but they don't hire coaches, do they? I dont get why they're getting the flack for this instead of the teams that actually do the hiring.


The NFL implemented the Rooney Rule, which initially required an interview of a minority candidate and now requires two. This rule, like all NFL rules, was voted into place by the teams (or more accurately their owners).

The assertion is that teams largely treat these interview as checkboxes. I can't remember the specific team but an early example was a GM doing a 20 minute phone conversation and calling it an interview. That is why the Broncos and Giants insist they have - and why they may have - detailed notes.

The Rooney Rule gets a lot of criticism for being ineffective and "forcing" teams to do things like this. Of course as I mentioned, it was the teams choice to do this in the first place.

So ultimately the reality is that the Rooney Rule was a feel good way for the NFL to show they are battling discrimination, but the rule is toothless if teams opt to ignore the spirit of it.

So if the NFL made a rule to address racial discrimination, that's an acknowledgment that discrimination exists. If the rule they implemented is ineffective or, worse, designed to be ignored, then the NFL has acknowledged discrimination and their solution is now considered ineffective.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I will coach the Dolphins to losing without even trying and for half the incentive.  Put me in, coach!
 
Jaesop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

debug: Flores has extensive evidence that his recent interview with the New York Giants under the Rooney Rule was a sham

Of course it was a sham.  I'd be surprised if at least 75% of the minority interviews aren't.  That's what happens when you force teams to interview people they aren't interested in hiring.  It has always been a stupid rule that really changed nothing.  The only time it would be of value is if you have no clue who you want to coach your team and you're just interviewing people willynilly.


I find this phrasing interesting - "when you force teams". I think it's very important to remember that the teams are the reason this rule exists - they are the ones who approved it. So I struggle to feel badly for them that they are beholden to a rule they implemented which, of course, generated such good PR while also remaining toothless.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

debug: Of course it was a sham.  I'd be surprised if at least 75% of the minority interviews aren't.  That's what happens when you force teams to interview people they aren't interested in hiring.  It has always been a stupid rule that really changed nothing.  The only time it would be of value is if you have no clue who you want to coach your team and you're just interviewing people willynilly.


I'm pretty certain that the majority of NFL and every professional sports league for that matter, already know who they want as their coach before they even begin the coaching search.  Interviews and the like are nothing more than mere formalities they go through just to make sure who they want to hire doesn't shiat the bed.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: qorkfiend: G. Tarrant: kkinnison: meh.  NFL will string it along, and delay, then settle out of court and bury their obvious racism

This. They paid Kaepernick 7 figures to go away as soon as a judge ruled that he could force the NFL to provide documents and that bigwigs had to testify. They'll offer Flores $30 million in a confidential settlement, make superficial changes, and keep doing what they're doing.

Flores doesn't have to take any settlement offer

Neither did Kaepernick. I mean, whatever would have come out in those documents spooked the NFL enough that they went from "We Will Never Settle" to paying him 7 figures within a week of being ordered to produce them. He could have stood his ground and who knows - maybe won, maybe lost, but forced that stuff to come to light.

Kaepernick had his price. Flores might have one too.


It's worth noting that Flores is attempting to class his suit as class action
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...the case is likely to expose the clear discrimination within the NFL's hiring system that has produced as many current Black coaches as there have been Black presidents.

This is a bit of a stretch. The writer really went out of their way to state it this way.

I fully agree there are not even close to enough black coaches getting opportunities to coach in the NFL, including the coordinator positions, but just because Tomlin is the only employed coach on the day you wrote the article doesn't mean the 'NFL's hiring system' has only had one black coach since Obama. The system has produced dozens of black coaches, which again is way way too low for a sport dominated by black players. I would argue the same issue for a lack of hispanic coaches in the MLB too.

I really hope he sticks to his guns and doesn't cash out with a private settlement. This league has been doing whatever the fark it's wanted for decades and needs to be brought back to reality.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, that'd be nice, but I doubt it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Flores is an old Belichek assistant.  I could see Belichek wanting to inform him that something fishy is going on while having the cover of "accident"


That's interesting. Thank you for the insight.
 
