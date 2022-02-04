 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Landlord: Am I the baddie?   (slate.com) divider line
71
    More: Obvious, Family, 2009 albums, WANT, Mother, slightest thing, little old lady, sex-positive attitude, romantic relationships  
•       •       •

1546 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 9:47 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to say from one side, but it seems the answer is no, but you are a pussy.  From the letter she clearly doesn't like telling her kids no (well, who does? but it needs to happen regularly, anywhooo)   Things will get much worse when the eviction process starts, so man up.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to write a "please tell me I'm not being an asshole here" when the situation is clearly because you have been being an asshole for a long time...yeah, you know you're being an asshole and just want validation. Upending a whole family's life just because you want to is a dick move.

The landlord is being a huge asshole and knows it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shouldn't have bought the house with a tenant if he never wanted to be a landlord.  Or at least have more concrete terms on the lease that it was non-renewable after a year or so.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kinda sounds like everyone but Clara's kids are pushovers. He gave Clara a year and reduced rent to save money, and in turn she just spent that all on her kids, who seem like genuine assholes that will 100% take advantage of any situation.

Just evict her and give her the deposit back. She's not gonna move on her own, and he's gonna keep feeling bad for her while having to deal with her asshole kids.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why are you writing Slate, when you should be building a rapport with the Sherriff?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Kinda sounds like everyone but Clara's kids are pushovers. He gave Clara a year and reduced rent to save money, and in turn she just spent that all on her kids, who seem like genuine assholes that will 100% take advantage of any situation.

Just evict her and give her the deposit back. She's not gonna move on her own, and he's gonna keep feeling bad for her while having to deal with her asshole kids.


At this point, if he really wants to get them out without feeling guilty, I'd say just give them 3-4 months rent-free then they're out and that's it.  He'll likely lose a few extra bucks on utility costs for that period, but if he really wants to be free of them and give them the best chance of being able to find another place, that should do it.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: AnotherBluesStringer: Kinda sounds like everyone but Clara's kids are pushovers. He gave Clara a year and reduced rent to save money, and in turn she just spent that all on her kids, who seem like genuine assholes that will 100% take advantage of any situation.

Just evict her and give her the deposit back. She's not gonna move on her own, and he's gonna keep feeling bad for her while having to deal with her asshole kids.

At this point, if he really wants to get them out without feeling guilty, I'd say just give them 3-4 months rent-free then they're out and that's it.  He'll likely lose a few extra bucks on utility costs for that period, but if he really wants to be free of them and give them the best chance of being able to find another place, that should do it.


The problem is what happens when her kids hear she's getting free rent.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nope.

Old ladies are the worst tenants because they know no one wants to be the guy that evicted a retail working grandma, and they know if they stick it out they'll probably die before you get them out and they'll never have to pay the back rent.

Be leery of renting to anyone that probably won't need you as a future reference for a new place.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Landlords should be illegal.  You can't just lord land, man.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If you have to write a "please tell me I'm not being an asshole here" when the situation is clearly because you have been being an asshole for a long time...yeah, you know you're being an asshole and just want validation. Upending a whole family's life just because you want to is a dick move.

The landlord is being a huge asshole and knows it.



FTFA:  I told Clara I would be cutting her rent in half (essentially covering only utilities) so she could save up to leave. I gave Clara a year.

Yeah, what a huge asshole, cutting her rent and giving her a full year of notice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know it's hindsight, but he should have kept charging her the full amount of rent and put the 50% into an account that he could either give to Clara to help her move out or, if Clara happened to croak, have an awesome Vegas weekend.

By cutting her rent, he removed all incentive for Clara to look for another place to live.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
in this case as detailed, no.  her kids are obviously mooching off her and because she allows it some of that burden is pushed onto the landlord. if you cut the rent in half for multiple years and she still has no money she'll never have money.  take the time and money you are spending on (and some outdoor security cameras) her and spend it on a lawyer.  she's got to to.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If you have to write a "please tell me I'm not being an asshole here" when the situation is clearly because you have been being an asshole for a long time...yeah, you know you're being an asshole and just want validation. Upending a whole family's life just because you want to is a dick move.

The landlord is being a huge asshole and knows it.


Did you read the article? This guy may be the only landlord in America who isn't an asshole.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you don't want to be a landlord then don't buy a property that has a tenant already living on it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why you hire a property management company to handle the renters.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: NeoCortex42: AnotherBluesStringer: Kinda sounds like everyone but Clara's kids are pushovers. He gave Clara a year and reduced rent to save money, and in turn she just spent that all on her kids, who seem like genuine assholes that will 100% take advantage of any situation.

Just evict her and give her the deposit back. She's not gonna move on her own, and he's gonna keep feeling bad for her while having to deal with her asshole kids.

At this point, if he really wants to get them out without feeling guilty, I'd say just give them 3-4 months rent-free then they're out and that's it.  He'll likely lose a few extra bucks on utility costs for that period, but if he really wants to be free of them and give them the best chance of being able to find another place, that should do it.

The problem is what happens when her kids hear she's getting free rent.


Not his problem.  I'd say at that point he'd be doing everything he could in good faith be expected to do.  After that, just evict them.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You shouldn't buy a house that has an existing tenant if you don't want to be a landlord, asshole.

Oh, and...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kill her
 
swankywanky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: I know it's hindsight, but he should have kept charging her the full amount of rent and put the 50% into an account that he could either give to Clara to help her move out or, if Clara happened to croak, have an awesome Vegas weekend.

By cutting her rent, he removed all incentive for Clara to look for another place to live.


This. He basically instituted his own form of rent control and why would anyone be incented to try to leave a situation like that?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Hard to say from one side, but it seems the answer is no, but you are a pussy.  From the letter she clearly doesn't like telling her kids no (well, who does? but it needs to happen regularly, anywhooo)   Things will get much worse when the eviction process starts, so man up.


This. Best advice I got was you got to be like Vito Corleone when things go south. I had a tenant who came with the house who was f*cking me over real bad.

There's a point where the best way to be kind is simply swift execution. "Being nice" is paradoxically torture.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The laws are so tilted towards tenants' rights, it's not funny.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Kinda sounds like everyone but Clara's kids are pushovers. He gave Clara a year and reduced rent to save money, and in turn she just spent that all on her kids, who seem like genuine assholes that will 100% take advantage of any situation.

Just evict her and give her the deposit back. She's not gonna move on her own, and he's gonna keep feeling bad for her while having to deal with her asshole kids.


Yup.  No more feeling sorry and being accommodating.  Boot her ass.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FitzShivering: AdmirableSnackbar: If you have to write a "please tell me I'm not being an asshole here" when the situation is clearly because you have been being an asshole for a long time...yeah, you know you're being an asshole and just want validation. Upending a whole family's life just because you want to is a dick move.

The landlord is being a huge asshole and knows it.

Did you read the article? This guy may be the only landlord in America who isn't an asshole.


Of course Snackbar didn't read the article. That would suggest being intellectually open to new information, and that's just not Snackbar's M.O.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The first step to not being an asshole landlord is never being a landlord in the first place.

/It's super effective
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The laws are so tilted towards tenants' rights, it's not funny.


If you have to complain about tenants' rights, don't be a landlord.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: NeoCortex42: AnotherBluesStringer: Kinda sounds like everyone but Clara's kids are pushovers. He gave Clara a year and reduced rent to save money, and in turn she just spent that all on her kids, who seem like genuine assholes that will 100% take advantage of any situation.

Just evict her and give her the deposit back. She's not gonna move on her own, and he's gonna keep feeling bad for her while having to deal with her asshole kids.

At this point, if he really wants to get them out without feeling guilty, I'd say just give them 3-4 months rent-free then they're out and that's it.  He'll likely lose a few extra bucks on utility costs for that period, but if he really wants to be free of them and give them the best chance of being able to find another place, that should do it.

The problem is what happens when her kids hear she's getting free rent.


Free utility? Bitcoin and pot farming! :D
 
Headso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Her daughter flipped me off because I stopped letting her and her kids have access to my pool because I don't want to deal with the liability.

This guy is farked if he's in a state with democratic party judges, Clara is going to be allowed to stay and on top of that the judge will probably rule that he has to allow access to the pool and consider the revocation retaliation because it was given to tenants there will be a 3 month rent penalty for retaliation, he's going to leave his eviction hearing owing the tenant money. Then he will have to wait 6 months to try again or raise her rent.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: FitzShivering: AdmirableSnackbar: If you have to write a "please tell me I'm not being an asshole here" when the situation is clearly because you have been being an asshole for a long time...yeah, you know you're being an asshole and just want validation. Upending a whole family's life just because you want to is a dick move.

The landlord is being a huge asshole and knows it.

Did you read the article? This guy may be the only landlord in America who isn't an asshole.

Of course Snackbar didn't read the article. That would suggest being intellectually open to new information, and that's just not Snackbar's M.O.


COVID happened, since you didn't read TFA. It's not easy to look for and find alternative housing, especially as a vulnerable person like the tenant.

Of course if you can't see anything from the tenant's side, the landlord seems like, well, only a minimal asshole rather than a huge asshole. But when you consider that the tenant is a living human being and the landlord buys their property and essentially wants to kick them out, and limits their access to parts of the property and whatnot that they previously had...yeah, the landlord is a complete asshole. Imagine someone just kicking you out of your home because they feel like it. Asshole, all the way asshole.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The first step to not being an asshole landlord is never being a landlord in the first place.

/It's super effective


Must be nice.

I got into it because this fixer-upper multi-family house was much, much more affordable than a single family home. And that was the blissful period in the early 2010's between the market being completely bonkers.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound:

There's a point where the best way to be kind is simply swift execution. "Being nice" is paradoxically torture.

That seems pretty harsh, but if you decide to go that way a .22 short behind the ear is quick and relatively quiet.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: hissatsu: The first step to not being an asshole landlord is never being a landlord in the first place.

/It's super effective

Must be nice.

I got into it because this fixer-upper multi-family house was much, much more affordable than a single family home. And that was the blissful period in the early 2010's between the market being completely bonkers.


The decision to buy the property was yours and yours alone. You always had the option to wait for a different opportunity and not be an asshole landlord.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The decision to buy the property was yours and yours alone. You always had the option to wait for a different opportunity and not be an asshole landlord.


You can't shame me; I've seen the sh*t you post here.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: If you don't want to be a landlord then don't buy a property that has a tenant already living on it.


this. it just happened to me. took us 6 months to find another place.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AdmirableSnackbar: The decision to buy the property was yours and yours alone. You always had the option to wait for a different opportunity and not be an asshole landlord.

You can't shame me; I've seen the sh*t you post here.


Can't shame the shameless.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had to rent out a house for a couple years bc we had to move during the housing crash and could find no one to buy the place

One thing I learned about being a landlord is it requires you to be an arsehole. Tenants will walk all over you if you're not. It's why I will never put myself in that situation again. I don't have it in me.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: If you don't want to be a landlord then don't buy a property that has a tenant already living on it.


Sure. You can ask the seller to remove the tenant. There, problem solved.
 
Headso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The decision to buy the property was yours and yours alone. You always had the option to wait for a different opportunity and not be an asshole landlord.


All day suckers parrot these narratives on behalf of billionaire real-estate holding companies. The goal is to eliminate the path of middle class entrepreneurship that is being a small landlord so only megacorps can afford the legal overhead.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: the tenant is a living human being and the landlord buys their property
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If you have to write a "please tell me I'm not being an asshole here" when the situation is clearly because you have been being an asshole for a long time...yeah, you know you're being an asshole and just want validation. Upending a whole family's life just because you want to is a dick move.

The landlord is being a huge asshole and knows it.


How is this guy being an asshole. It seems he has extended her every consideration he can reasonably be expected to.

He isn't running a charity, he is running a business. Yes, being a landlord has risks, and a couple of rental units isn't going to make anyone rich. For most of those its a way to make some side scratch over the long haul, diversify, maybe set up an income source for retirement.

Could he be nicer? sure, but then he would be running a charity.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Headso: AdmirableSnackbar: The decision to buy the property was yours and yours alone. You always had the option to wait for a different opportunity and not be an asshole landlord.

All day suckers parrot these narratives on behalf of billionaire real-estate holding companies. The goal is to eliminate the path of middle class entrepreneurship that is being a small landlord so only megacorps can afford the legal overhead.


Being a landlord is not entrepreneurship. You're no different from those real-estate holding companies, you're just on a smaller scale if you're a landlord.

It's possible to not be an asshole landlord, but if your major goal is evicting every tenant you can, you're not even trying to be not-an-asshole.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Corn_Fed:
If you have to complain about tenants' rights, don't be a landlord.

That's one of the dumbest things ever posted on Fark.com.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: But when you consider that the tenant is a living human being and the landlord buys their property


No, he bought someone elses property, that a tenant happened to be living in. He is beholden to whatever the lease says, and whatever the local laws are regarding him ending it\needing to renew it when it runs its course.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Headso: AdmirableSnackbar: The decision to buy the property was yours and yours alone. You always had the option to wait for a different opportunity and not be an asshole landlord.

All day suckers parrot these narratives on behalf of billionaire real-estate holding companies. The goal is to eliminate the path of middle class entrepreneurship that is being a small landlord so only megacorps can afford the legal overhead.


I always suspected Snackbar was a secret robber baron. Finally confirmed!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: He isn't running a charity, he is running a business.


He isn't running a business, he just owns property that he knew was being rented prior to buying it. That means he knowingly took on responsibility that he didn't want. That's his fault when he didn't like what being a landlord meant and now he doesn't like that the person he's trying to kick out onto the streets during a pandemic is unhappy with all of that? Nah, he's an asshole.
 
Headso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Being a landlord is not entrepreneurship.


why the fark do people do it then? for fun?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Dr Jack Badofsky: The laws are so tilted towards tenants' rights, it's not funny.

If you have to complain about tenants' rights, don't be a landlord.


And, know how I know you're not a landlord?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's possible to not be an asshole landlord, but if your major goal is evicting every tenant you can, you're not even trying to be not-an-asshole.


I like to think i'm not an asshole landlord. I'm also super selective in my tenants to the degree that the law allows me to be.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: AdmirableSnackbar: But when you consider that the tenant is a living human being and the landlord buys their property

No, he bought someone elses property, that a tenant happened to be living in. He is beholden to whatever the lease says, and whatever the local laws are regarding him ending it\needing to renew it when it runs its course.


Yes, that's a fine edit of my statement, however he's still spending his time trying to put an old lady out onto the street and probably being rude to her every time she asks for him to manage the property he bought. Every part of this looks punitive and dickish on his part.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Headso: AdmirableSnackbar: Being a landlord is not entrepreneurship.

why the fark do people do it then? for fun?


Because they want to exploit the housing crisis for their own personal gain at the expense of their tenants. People do it to leech off of others.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.