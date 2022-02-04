 Skip to content
 
(InsideNova)   For some strange, unexplainable reason new VA governor and certified halfwit Glenn Trumpkin doesn't want to release any of the emails received at his new "Concerned Parents Snitching on Controversial Topics Being Taught to Their Snowflakes" tip line   (insidenova.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm guessing about 99.9% of them are of the theme "Eat Farts, Dumbass"
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's vitally important that the public knows how I.C. Weener of Butts County feels about cathode ray tubes.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone got pwned by the internet.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mentat: It's vitally important that the public knows how I.C. Weener of Butts County feels about cathode ray tubes.


Oh crap...did I send my complaint to the wrong address?  How did you get it?
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you aren't guilty, you have nothing to hide.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"But muh kids are learnin' 'bout furriners and I doesn't like it!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Youngkin the idiot trifecta complete.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

palelizard: If you aren't guilty, you have nothing to hide.


It's further than that.  This is a public comment line.  The responses should well be public unless they address specific greivances that have some prior legal protections.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Republicans hate educated people.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Liberals want those emails for the names so they know who to stalk, harass, get fired, etc, etc, etc.
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That Streisand Effect is a motherfarker, ain't it Trumpkin.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peki: Someone got pwned by the internet.


That really made me laugh.
 
Daeva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trik: Liberals want those emails for the names so they know who to stalk, harass, get fired, etc, etc, etc.


Republicans want them so LGBT kids can suffer physical abuse and parental abandonment, you know the way Jesus treated people.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Had concerns about new school mascot.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1 OUT OF EVERY  7 REPLIES

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If they're on an official phone paid for by the people, then they should be public record and accessible by a FIOA.  Of course, it will take them six months to retrieve the records and there will be missing/redacted messages.

Well, that's how it is on my home Earth.  No.  We're Earth One.  This is Earth 22.  Eat it, 22.

Got to find that passage back to the place I was before.
 
webron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why is everyone so upset, its just that the republican thought police need to be secret.  If people know that their neighbors are filing complaints to the government, then these scumbags who are attempting to education children could insist on having rights and due process.  It would just make this attempt to criminalize free speech boring.    /s
 
KCinPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who'd want some LWNJ coming to their house? It's bad enough VA elected a black woman as Lt Governor & a Hispanic as AG. Those two things alone have probably triggered the typical Farker.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TikTokers are spamming Youngkin's tip line. Boo, hoo
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Halfwits like me bristle at the thought of him being a halfwit.  Quarter or eighth wit at best.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trik: Liberals want those emails for the names so they know who to stalk, harass, get fired, etc, etc, etc.


You just hope someone besides Mother contacts you.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How do you write an email in crayon?
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daeva: Trik: Liberals want those emails for the names so they know who to stalk, harass, get fired, etc, etc, etc.

Republicans want them so LGBT kids can suffer physical abuse and parental abandonment, you know the way Jesus treated people.


To be fair, Jesus did feel like he had been foresaken by at least one of his parents on at least one occasion.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm guessing about 99.9% of them are of the theme "Eat Farts, Dumbass"


Guessing 99% of them are incredibly racist proving that this is just another GOP guise to promote racism, as the Dems said all along.
 
mazzz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Daeva: Trik: Liberals want those emails for the names so they know who to stalk, harass, get fired, etc, etc, etc.

Republicans want them so LGBT kids can suffer physical abuse and parental abandonment, you know the way Jesus treated people.

To be fair, Jesus did feel like he had been foresaken by at least one of his parents on at least one occasion.


Wouldn't be funny if it turns out that god wasn't really the father?
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How do you write an email in crayon?


I'm going to steal that moneymaker of an idea.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If they're on an official phone paid for by the people, then they should be public record and accessible by a FIOA.  Of course, it will take them six months to retrieve the records and there will be missing/redacted messages.

Well, that's how it is on my home Earth.  No.  We're Earth One.  This is Earth 22.  Eat it, 22.

Got to find that passage back to the place I was before.


Sorry. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: 1 OUT OF EVERY  7 REPLIES

[Fark user image 300x458]


"The baby looked at you?"
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think this is a bit more serious than it's even getting credit for.

I could Godwin this pretty easily but I'll spare everyone the drama.

But not divulging the public information for a tip-line can be perceived as it being used as a hit-line, instead.

That should result in terrible PR and it should haunt us that it really isn't anymore.

"I think the response was totally predictable, but I also think the response is tone-deaf. " - Megan Rhyne

It's not tone-deaf, it's just that only dogs can hear it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hoblit: But not divulging the public information for a tip-line can be perceived as it being used as a hit-line, instead.


Which part of it is NOT perceptibly a hit-line?
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They tried to teach little WeedDuke Bonerhitler long division. I think we have enough division in our society, don't you?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: TikTokers are spamming Youngkin's tip line. Boo, hoo


I admit, as soon as I heard about it, I thought, 'I need to sign them up for some porn spam'

... But I was driving at the time.

If they weren't complete idiots, they'd have done it via a web page, so people could have pull downs as to what county  and school they wanted to complain about, and maybe an indication as to the nature of the complaint, so the could more easily triage and/or quickly identify when there were lots of complaints about a specific school.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: TikTokers are spamming Youngkin's tip line. Boo, hoo


I thought it was kpop stans?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: Liberals want those emails for the names so they know who to stalk, harass, get fired, etc, etc, etc.


You and the rest of the ignorant chucklefarks who deserve such treatment will get over it.
 
