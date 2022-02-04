 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Michigan says no more taxes, period   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[PLUG] tag unavailable for comment?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to think of it a Boston Tampon Party would have been much more dramatic, having entirely absorbed the harbor itself.

Excerpted from C&C 1773 Music Factory's smash hit pamphlet Things That Make You Go Hume.

Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No hero tag?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just because I don't have a period, means I shouldn't get a tax cut?!  This is an outrage!  I am totally against gender based tax cuts.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
About bloody time
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Augrh, just make the state blue. That was always the arrangement. Make it blue!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Just because I don't have a period, means I shouldn't get a tax cut?!  This is an outrage!  I am totally against gender based tax cuts.


austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cool. Now let's get rid of sales tax altogether.

/or at least start putting it in the actual price.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Augrh, just make the state blue. That was always the arrangement. Make it blue!


Isn't that the point here? Making tampons less accessible to women would only make the state redder...
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Michiganders will now save hundreds on the products they need.

Really?

Hundreds?

Not trying to be snarky, but this seems like a lot
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Taxes for Tampons is the name of my all detransioned males Porno for Pyros cover band.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think the news is there are still places in the US where basic hygiene products are subject to taxes. WTF, America? Every day you find a new way to disappoint me.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finally a law that doesn't try to bleed someone dry.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Spartapuss: Augrh, just make the state blue. That was always the arrangement. Make it blue!

Isn't that the point here? Making tampons less accessible to women would only make the state redder...


Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Michiganders will now save hundreds on products they need, her post said.

Hundreds?  How much tax was on these front plugs?

Maybe they're cheaper at 3am at CVS when you're behind the drunk arguing he should be able to get a fifth even though liquor sales ended at 1 am.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Spartapuss: Augrh, just make the state blue. That was always the arrangement. Make it blue!

Isn't that the point here? Making tampons less accessible to women would only make the state redder...


and the waffles bluer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
About Bloody time.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A flood of relief washes over Michigan.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Just because I don't have a period, means I shouldn't get a tax cut?!  This is an outrage!  I am totally against gender based tax cuts.


Ok, fine. Tax free butt plugs!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tax churches, not tampons
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brap: Come to think of it a Boston Tampon Party would have been much more dramatic, having entirely absorbed the harbor itself.

Excerpted from C&C 1773 Music Factory's smash hit pamphlet Things That Make You Go Hume.

Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel shakes tiny antithesis.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe dudes can argue for a tax abatement on liquor for five-six-oh dear gawd - 7 days every month.

I've gone over to the reds
Where's my card?
Aunt Flo is here for her monthly visit
Where's my card?
The Red River is flowing
Where's my card?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Just because I don't have a period, means I shouldn't get a tax cut?!  This is an outrage!  I am totally against gender based tax cuts.


Tampons have plenty of off-label uses.
Do you think Ivermectin is only for horses & fish tanks?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why aren't Republicans celebrating this?
Surely they want lower or no taxes, right?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Michiganders will now save hundreds on products they need, her post said.

Hundreds?  How much tax was on these front plugs?

Maybe they're cheaper at 3am at CVS when you're behind the drunk arguing he should be able to get a fifth even though liquor sales ended at 1 am.


In the aggregate, over time, absolutely. Quick googling shows that "At an average price of seven dollars for a box of 36 tampons, the total amount women spend on tampons is approximately $1,773.33." I imagine that cost goes up if someone has anything other than an "average" period. Another quick google shows that "The average American woman will experience 450 periods and pay between $100 and $225 in tampon taxes over her lifetime."

So this is a good thing. Especially for indigent folk.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The top one percent benefit from the rest of us supporting their capitalist structure where they can earn more than any family over generations can spend.

No one under the top 10% should pay any taxes.Especially the 70% that make less than $50,000 a year.

You have a responsibility to support the people that ensure your family has no worries and allows them to live extremely well.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's going to get rid of the tax that easily? With no strings attached.

/runs
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fat boy: Michiganders will now save hundreds on the products they need.

Really?

Hundreds?

Not trying to be snarky, but this seems like a lot


They must get a lot of nose bleeds.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: He's going to get rid of the tax that easily? With no strings attached.

/runs


Are you running from the bad joke, or the misgendering?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Roll Tide!

/oops thought I was on the sports tab.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's all this fuss about minstrel supplies?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: EvilEgg: Just because I don't have a period, means I shouldn't get a tax cut?!  This is an outrage!  I am totally against gender based tax cuts.

[Fark user image 554x554]


Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Boo_Guy: He's going to get rid of the tax that easily? With no strings attached.

/runs

Are you running from the bad joke, or the misgendering?


I guess both.

/oops
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article is kind of fail for lacking basic logical information.

Like, did Michigan have a special tax just on tampons, other than a regular sales tax, and that just got repealed?

Or did Michigan simply exempt tampons from their sales tax?

Journalism must be hard.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: KangTheMad: Boo_Guy: He's going to get rid of the tax that easily? With no strings attached.

/runs

Are you running from the bad joke, or the misgendering?

I guess both.

/oops


I partly kid, and only bring it up because Whitmer has been kind of a household name. Most other governors I have no idea what gender they are.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: EvilEgg: Just because I don't have a period, means I shouldn't get a tax cut?!  This is an outrage!  I am totally against gender based tax cuts.

Tampons have plenty of off-label uses.
Do you think Ivermectin is only for horses & fish tanks?


When I was a wrestler in high school, the coach would cut up tampons and keep them in a bag on the little cart that held all the items for running practice.

Whenever we would get a nosebleed, we went over to the cart & plugged our nostrils with a piece of tampon, got the disinfectant spray bottle and a paper towel, and cleaned up any drips.

Then, as ever, back to work.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Article is kind of fail for lacking basic logical information.

Like, did Michigan have a special tax just on tampons, other than a regular sales tax, and that just got repealed?

Or did Michigan simply exempt tampons from their sales tax?

Journalism must be hard.


It's a sales tax, there's a link in the article to a more detailed, previous one. This article is more of an update to announce that it's been signed.

But yeah. UP news is....an entirely unique world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Article is kind of fail for lacking basic logical information.

Like, did Michigan have a special tax just on tampons, other than a regular sales tax, and that just got repealed?

Or did Michigan simply exempt tampons from their sales tax?

Journalism must be hard.


Maybe Michigan legislators thought smokers and tampon users were two groups that could be taxed excessively.

Last group I'd ever want to tick off are the Tampon Users.  Have you ever been sleeping, dreaming of a warm death and suddenly get kicked awake with "Did you eat the last of the chocolate ice cream?"

No.  I didn't.  You ate the last of it while you were on the phone long distance to mother.

"Well, why didn't you buy two gallons?"

I did. You ate them.

"You want me to get fat...."

Now where is that warm death I ordered?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be "Michigeese" rather than "Michiganders"?

/ducks
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Article is kind of fail for lacking basic logical information.

Like, did Michigan have a special tax just on tampons, other than a regular sales tax, and that just got repealed?

Or did Michigan simply exempt tampons from their sales tax?

Journalism must be hard.


I know, right...

https://www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/2021-2022/billanalysis/Senate/pdf/2021-SFA-0153-F.pdf

....as to where to find if other "personal hygiene" products are exempt from state sales tax.. I'm not sure.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nothing can be gained by treating men as second class citizens and giving women special tax breaks. When are men going to get our fair share?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

endosymbiont: Article is kind of fail for lacking basic logical information.

Like, did Michigan have a special tax just on tampons, other than a regular sales tax, and that just got repealed?

Or did Michigan simply exempt tampons from their sales tax?

Journalism must be hard.


It is a repeal of the sales tax, with the argument that sales tax should not be placed on necessities like food and such.  One question I have is, is toilet paper taxed?  It is also a necessity.  I'm sure I could think of others as well.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tacks? I thought they used sticky tape to stay on.
 
