(9News (Australia))   Thanks to human-induced climate change, ice on the highest glacier on the world's tallest mountain, Mt Everest, which took roughly 2,000 years to form has melted in around 25 years. Oh well, anyways   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, Comment  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No wonder it's so easy to climb nowadays.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Relax.  The ice will re-form in another 2000 years, when all the humans are dead and the planet has repaired itself.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MaliFinn: Thanks Trump


No climate change, no climate change.... you're the climate change.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look how efficient the earth is now. Warmer, wetter and efficienter.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Relax.  The ice will re-form in another 2000 years, when all the humans are dead and the planet has repaired itself.


Well, if the planet heats up enough to kill all the trees, nothing will remain to remove the carbon from the atmosphere.  The oceans will boil away and we'll become a hot ball of suck.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
thisisfine.jpg
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: So?


Omaha could be on the shore of a great inland sea.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Relax.  The ice will re-form in another 2000 years, when all the humans are dead and the planet has repaired itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
yes, yes; but think how much lower quarterly dividends would have been if we did anything to stop it.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How you gonna keep the beer cold?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But is this really as important as burning books or suing teachers who contradict the Bible?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charletron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: foo monkey: Relax.  The ice will re-form in another 2000 years, when all the humans are dead and the planet has repaired itself.

Well, if the planet heats up enough to kill all the trees, nothing will remain to remove the carbon from the atmosphere.  The oceans will boil away and we'll become a hot ball of suck.


Go on...
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: foo monkey: Relax.  The ice will re-form in another 2000 years, when all the humans are dead and the planet has repaired itself.

[Fark user image image 191x750]


A number of extinct species would take umbrage at that.

That is they would if we hadn't killed them in the process of 'adapting' the world.
 
Likwit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been told that if you're concerned about stuff like this it means you hate middle class families trying to live humble lives. Why do you hate kids?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know those conservative friends that are always pretending everything's fine, with a condescending chuckle?  Be sure to thank them, this is their fault.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is K2 the tallest now?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does this mean that all of the frozen corpses on Mt. Everest are going to start thawing out?

Sadly, I have no idea what that would do for tourism.  Increase it probably.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Relax.  The ice will re-form in another 2000 years, when all the humans are dead and the planet has repaired itself.


Psssh...... nuclear winter will get it done in half that time.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Methane coming from the melting permafrost is a bigger issue than melting glaciers.  Disaster versus symptom thing.
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now it can be drilled for oil and precious metals.  Mission accomplished!
 
Wookie Milson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x233]


That's the first secret Hillary text on a private server, Norgay.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ifky: yes, yes; but think how much lower quarterly dividends would have been if we did anything to stop it.


This used to be funny. True, but funny. Not funny anymore.  Still true, though.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Does this mean that all of the frozen corpses on Mt. Everest are going to start thawing out?

Sadly, I have no idea what that would do for tourism.  Increase it probably.


If they thaw out enough, you can have high altitude marionette theater.

That Japanese guy who disappeared on the ascent a few years back? He's our new Falstaff.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a dumb mountain, it can't even follow "no double superlatives"

/Mt, 3v4r!
 
