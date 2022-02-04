 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Unvaccinated nurse shocked about all the positive tests popping up in her coworkers in her oncology ward after she came down with COVID a second time   (wtnh.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clean out your locker and leave.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Clean out your locker and leave.


No, throw her out and keep her stuff.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unvaccinated nurse in an oncology ward? They should fire her ass pronto.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: johnryan51: Clean out your locker and leave.

No, throw her out and keep her stuff.


Throw her out snd burn her stuff.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget Bizzaro World, we're living in The Onion universe now.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This asshole got Covid twice and survived? My faith in Karmic Justice has been shattered.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dumbass anti vaxxer
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unvaccinated nurse shouldn't even be a possibility.

The fark is wrong with America?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Unvaccinated nurse in an oncology ward? They should fire her ass pronto.


They should have fired her when she refused to get vaccinated.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harlee: This asshole got Covid twice and survived? My faith in Karmic Justice has been shattered.


Now, now. She could always be reincarnated as a sunfish or something.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WHY THE farkING HELL IS SHE STILL EMPLOYED AS A farkING NURSE!!!!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"If I maybe would ponder that hypothetical if there wasn't so many vaccinated employees that also got COVID."

The vaccine isn't 100% protective against getting COVID, but it makes it less likely. If you didn't get it, you didn't take a very reasonable measure to protect your patients.

"No. If I had omicron, as they say, I'm protected against Delta and COVID."

She said, unlearningly.

I can't for the life of me figure out how people think that the vaccines will do something worse to them than the virus does. I know, I know, they'll tell you, but it slides off my brain once they descend into gibberish.
 
eKonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This needs to be treated as the crime it is. There's no excuse for this level of negligence, particularly around oncology patients.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
she said she was worried about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But not at all concerned about the possible effects of COVID.  My wife's hair stylist contracted COVID last year and still can't taste things right.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"People weren't really popping up with COVID on our staff or on our floor. Our floor was clean at the time. Then I popped up and then everybody pretty much started popping up," Camile said.
When asked if she thinks she gave COVID to any of the oncology patients, Camile responded, "there's no way to really tell."

Hospital now has a major financial liability - A lot greater than her paycheck or the paycheck of her replacement.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would absolutely be suing the facility and the nurse if this were the case as a patient.

Especially if she knowingly worked after a positive.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Unvaccinated nurse in an oncology ward? They should fire her ass pronto.


The fact that this was allowed to happen is on the hospital.

I mean wtf.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She should be arrested for attempted homicide. She purposely refused any option to prevent spreading the disease to CANCER PATIENTS. Remember the AIDS law? Remember AIDS? Remember Ray-Gun inaction?

America - where history is a huge white lie.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Unvaccinated nurse in an oncology ward? They should fire her ass pronto.


Hospital should be drowning in lawsuits from patient families for putting them at further risk.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And nothing was learned:

When asked if she thinks she gave COVID to any of the oncology patients, Camile responded, "there's no way to really tell."

News 8 asked Camile if she regrets not getting the vaccine after having COVID on the oncology floor. She said, "If I maybe would ponder that hypothetical if there wasn't so many vaccinated employees that also got COVID."

Camile's teenage son asked to get the vaccine, but she wouldn't let him. He got COVID too.

When asked if Camile had any regrets about not getting the vaccine after getting COVID twice and working with cancer patients, she said, "No. If I had omicron, as they say, I'm protected against Delta and COVID."

Wow, it's so great to get COVID again, now I'm protected against COVID! And concern about infecting anyone other than herself, like her cancer patients, is noticeably absent.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do I need to state the obvious: everyone in the cancer ward is likely immunocompromised because cancer treatments weaken your immune system. So how the hell was she allowed to work there?

I really hope someone sues.
 
drxym
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Refusing to vaccinate (not just against COVID but other common infectious diseases) should be a firing offence. No excuses.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So they fired nurses and medical staff for not getting vaccinated.
Then they call back people who have tested positive because their short staffed.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The first principle, nonmaleficence, or do no harm, is directly tied to the nurse's duty to protect the patient's safety.

Did she sleepwalk through nursing school?  This is the basic tenet, the foundation upon which the whole nursing and medical professions are built.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
News 8 asked Camile if she regrets not getting the vaccine after having COVID on the oncology floor. She said, "If I maybe would ponder that hypothetical if there wasn't so many vaccinated employees that also got COVID."

You've had a whole month to think of an answer to what would be an obvious question and this is the best you could do?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thornhill: Do I need to state the obvious: everyone in the cancer ward is likely immunocompromised because cancer treatments weaken your immune system. So how the hell was she allowed to work there?


She may have claimed a religious exemption. I know an ICU nurse who successfully did. I was stunned that's a thing.

It's stuff like that that makes me believe we are all suffering from mass psychosis.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: "If I maybe would ponder that hypothetical if there wasn't so many vaccinated employees that also got COVID."

The vaccine isn't 100% protective against getting COVID, but it makes it less likely. If you didn't get it, you didn't take a very reasonable measure to protect your patients.

"No. If I had omicron, as they say, I'm protected against Delta and COVID."

She said, unlearningly.

I can't for the life of me figure out how people think that the vaccines will do something worse to them than the virus does. I know, I know, they'll tell you, but it slides off my brain once they descend into gibberish.


There also seems to be this idea lie floating around that once you get Covid, you're immune forever. Like chicken pox or something.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gilgigamesh: wearsmanyhats: Unvaccinated nurse in an oncology ward? They should fire her ass pronto.

The fact that this was allowed to happen is on the hospital.

I mean wtf.


Hospitals are full of WTF.
Ask anybody who works at one.
 
