(Twitter)   Czech Television says its website has come under a massive DDoS attack, hours before it was due to cover the launch of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Did anyone bother to Czech the router, unplug it a few times?   (twitter.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 2:35 PM



10 Comments
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, on another Czech channel:

jozin z bazin original English
Youtube svVTuyG314s
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
meanwhile in a Czech server room

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How is the "launch" just happening now, when events have been going on for a few days?  Is this some weird time warp?  Maybe someone got stuck crossing the International Date Line over and over?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile, on another Czech channel:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/svVTuyG314s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Well I've got a new ringtone.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Czechia coat at the door.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems like some IT guy forgot Czech himself before he wrecked himself.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I better do some research into Czech and Public...

/Oh Myyy!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oblig 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's also a risk that once the bounced Czech servers start up again, they will be repossessed by authorities.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

