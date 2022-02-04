 Skip to content
WHO sees pandemic endgame, vows to carry on with or without Roger Daltrey
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WHO official sees 'plausible endgame' to pandemic; Medicare to provide up to 8 free tests per month: COVID updates

Oh, 8 free tests per month. Why would they do that if we are in the Endgame. You know what, forget it. I will wait for Captain Marvel to show up.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The endgame is that we'll learn to live with the disease, like we do with the flu, only with a mortality rate 10x higher. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu

Maybe we'll luck out and a dominant strain that is highly contagious but very mild will emerge and bring that mortality rate down.

It really feels like a kick in the teeth to those of us who abided by the health guidance and took pains to make do for the past 2 years with both our own as well as public health in mind.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The lower severity of the omicron variant is probably an illusion.   When COVID first hit, death rates were around 5%.   When the masking and shut downs first came in, death rates dropped to 2% worldwide.   When vaccines rolled out, the Delta was the primary variant and death rates held steady around 2% until most people had received at least one dose, then it dropped to about 1.5%.   By the time Omicron busted through, over 70% were populated in the biggest countries that supply data, and millions had already had some form of the disease.   The death rate among vaccinated is near zero, so the 1% rate is really about 2.5 - 3% for the unvaccinated ... same as the other variants
 
jjwars1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Children that age aren't eligible for the vaccine. She's clearly gone mental carrying around her dead baby from the grief of losing her toddler. Hope she's ok.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In Europe, subby.

The director of the World Health Organization's Europe office said Thursday that coronavirus deaths are starting to plateau and the continent faces a "plausible endgame" to the pandemic.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The endgame is that we'll learn to live with the disease, like we do with the flu, only with a mortality rate 10x higher. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu


Yes. only that's the mortality rate for the unvaccinated. The vaccinated will still catch it from time to time, but it will be milder, and without the death (for most people).

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2022/01/omicron-mild-covid-pandemic-reset/621207/
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The endgame is that we'll learn to live with the disease, like we do with the flu, only with a mortality rate 10x higher. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu

Maybe we'll luck out and a dominant strain that is highly contagious but very mild will emerge and bring that mortality rate down.

It really feels like a kick in the teeth to those of us who abided by the health guidance and took pains to make do for the past 2 years with both our own as well as public health in mind.


Ultimately, it was the economy that drove policy.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The endgame is that we'll learn to live with the disease, like we do with the flu, only with a mortality rate 10x higher. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu

Yes. only that's the mortality rate for the unvaccinated. The vaccinated will still catch it from time to time, but it will be milder, and without the death (for most people).

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2022/01/omicron-mild-covid-pandemic-reset/621207/


I'm not sure we can assume that vaccines will be free for everyone twice a year forever.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't stress this enough - the article's about Europe, and conjectural extrapolation to the U.S. isn't a good idea.

Dr. Hans Kluge said there is a "singular opportunity" for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission as a result of three factors: high levels of immunization because of vaccination and natural infection, the virus's tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant. Data in the U.S. is similar to the data from Europe, providing similar hope.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

That also works for a Casey Anthony costume.
 
