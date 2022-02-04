 Skip to content
(AP News) Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne. She should eat more fibre (apnews.com)
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, George VI of the United Kingdom  
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I 👀 what you did there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Leslie Hoffman Naked Gun Queen Elizabeth
Youtube cWO7QAOnOJU
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2022:

May 8th - passes Johann II of Liechtenstein for 3rd spot on longevity.
June 12th - passes Rama IX of Thailand for 2nd spot on longevity.

May 28, 2025: Passes Louis XIV of France for all-time leader.

/still has a way to go to pass Jaromír Jágr
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It must be so embarrassing to live in 2022 and have a queen.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

This isn't "Lord of the Rings," Dwight!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

It's their culture. The English have lived under a monarchy for over one thousand years. It works for them. Why would they want to change it?
 
COVID19
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm celebrating 2 years of actually having control over her empire... whereas the Queen is celebrating 70 years of not even controlling her own family.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'm sure Jaromir would make a pass at her.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope she re-upped her subscription to Reader's Digest
 
talkertopc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I personally prefer having a Queen to a President as head of state.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)
Youtube Cj-w0641nbY
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's why the Groom of the Stool is such an influential job.

Groom of the Stool (Worst Jobs in History)
Youtube vzdlg1rF4Wo
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She is already a number II.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Everyday she gets a little closer to reuniting with Prince Phillip.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Splendid headline, subby.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
