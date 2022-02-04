 Skip to content
(CNN)   Get ready for Snowmaggedon Two: Whiteout Boogaloo, Northeast   (cnn.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We'll see. It's just rainy and depressing right now. So far, it looks like we'll eventually graduate to freezing rain.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just freezing rain mixed with sleet here. It's trying to change over to snow, but it's not cold enough yet.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  This one is an inland storm, so all the snow accumulation is up in the mountains.  However, the coast is getting the lovely mix of freezing rain and sleet.  I'd rather the snow....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
DC was 60 degrees at dawn today with temps falling after that. Down to 39 now, but still too warm for snow and the rain we've been having the last 2 days is just about over, so no snow for us. We miss this one....and I'm fine with that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: We'll see. It's just rainy and depressing right now. So far, it looks like we'll eventually graduate to freezing rain.


It's like hearing a Morrissey lyric.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We got 2.5 feet over the last two days. Now it is forecast to be somewhere between +5 and +10c for the rest of the week! The river is going to be blocked with an ice jam for sure... hopefully I'm on my house's side of the river before they shut down the bridges.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's 63 here at the moment, and it'll be 37 tomorrow. However, it'll be sunny and dry. I'll take it. I hate sleet, I hate freezing rain. I'd rather just have cold rain or snow if I have to choose. I can shovel all day if need be, and I have a nice umbrella. Ice in any form, unless it's in a glass, can fark off.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, we got a foot and a half in the last one... This looks like an inch or two of sleet. I'm not concerned, Subbles.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It never snows if you never leave the basement."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We just 4 inches of snow, on top of 1.5" sleet, on top of 1/4" of hockey ice. Welcome to a modern-day Ohio winter.

/ all I wanted was snow
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This one was arguably worse than the last one, inasmuch as it was 40 degrees and rainy yesterday, it's 26 now, and it's supposed to bottom out at about 2 tomorrow night. All of the drainage in my driveway is clogged with ice, and there's several inches of water, so I'm going to have a skating rink out there tomorrow.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ulster county NY here. Power company is reporting 50,000 of 90,000 customers in the area are currently without power. Estimating complete repairs by Feb. 6.

I don't know what to call the stuff on my driveway, it's like the sky shiat a snowcone.
 
guinsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Nah.  This one is an inland storm, so all the snow accumulation is up in the mountains.  However, the coast is getting the lovely mix of freezing rain and sleet.  I'd rather the snow....


Just checked the weather in the mid Atlantic and it looks like the rain will stop just as the temp hits 32
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're missing the frozen stuff so you guys have fun.  Maybe go camping?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rochester, New York, had already experienced 10 inches of snowfall, with the possibility of another 4 to 8 inches.

Snowboarding is going to be epic tomorrow.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: arguably worse


Got interrupted; Worse in that 18" of snow is kind of fun, but slowly freezing slush on the road is less so. Most institutions around here didn't close, but I still told everyone I work with to be remote and stay off the highway today.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just raining in NYC.  No1curr what happens anywhere else.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 700x484]


CALVIN NO!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: CALVIN NO!


Big Calvin & Hobbes fan here. Since 1985...

I wish I had the imagination of building snowmen like that when I was a kid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wish it was snow. Last I heard we are looking at up to 3/10th an inch of ice.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: Ulster county NY here. Power company is reporting 50,000 of 90,000 customers in the area are currently without power. Estimating complete repairs by Feb. 6.

I don't know what to call the stuff on my driveway, it's like the sky shiat a snowcone.


On the other side of the Hudson here. Just finished chipping half an inch of ice off my windshield. Went to get gas for the generator and half the pumps were frozen in place.

The smoking hot blonde college girl next door has never seen an ice storm and I just exaggerated the shiat out of the first half of the sentence to make sure you perverts were paying attention.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All this snow is ruining Black History Month. But what else can you expect from farking white precipitation?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Walker: CALVIN NO!

Big Calvin & Hobbes fan here. Since 1985...

I wish I had the imagination of building snowmen like that when I was a kid.


I've seen them built with tumbleweeds spray-painted white.
 
