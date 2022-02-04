 Skip to content
 
(The Hill) Well that's good, but Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan are gonna wonder if they were gay *before* the shot
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was told the gay agenda couldn't possibly start until after brunch.  Brunch was cancelled for a year or so before the shot
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-vaccine people are mostly conservatives. Conservatives are either anti-gay or in the closet. You don't need a flowchart to figure this out.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FABULOUS!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, the inevitable

"FIRST THE FROGS WERE MADE GAY NOW US!! I TOLD YOU IT WAS GONNA HAPPEN!"

from Alex Jones is incoming
 
Tabletop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: So, the inevitable

"FIRST THE FROGS WERE MADE GAY NOW US!! I TOLD YOU IT WAS GONNA HAPPEN!"

from Alex Jones is incoming


That's still sad to me. Alex Jones, for once in his life, decides to talk about something important and real, and gets made fun of for it way more than he does for any of the ignorant hateful shiat he ever said.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: Anti-vaccine people are mostly conservatives. Conservatives are either anti-gay or in the closet. You don't need a flowchart to figure this out.


Yeah. Something like 90% of Democrats have at least one dose at this point, and I think ~80% of LGBT people are Democrats, so 85% of LGBT people with at least one dose is not exactly surprising.  Partisanship is the biggest predictor of vaccination status.
 
AdrienVeidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gosh, the gay community doing what they can to protect themselves from a deadly virus?  Their reasons for doing so should be pretty farking obvious.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always knew we were smarter!

/J/K
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're gay AND lesbian, does that make you bi?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Gosh, the gay community doing what they can to protect themselves from a deadly virus?  Their reasons for doing so should be pretty farking obvious.


It's almost like they've gone through this before, only no one else was paying much attention to it until it started to affect drug-addled yokels in red states!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Gosh, the gay community doing what they can to protect themselves from a deadly virus?  Their reasons for doing so should be pretty farking obvious.


To infiltrate and turn the straights gay... or dead!!!

/s
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: If you're gay AND lesbian, does that make you bi?


I think they cancel each other out.

I dunno, I'll ask my representative
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rogan bros don't get the shot because they're too alpha, bro.
 
E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Libs are like moths to a porch light...whenever the names "Carlson" and/or "Rogan" pop up, they can't help but get their jimmies rustled.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: Conservatives are either anti-gay or in the closet.


You can be both, and there's evidence that some of the most homophobic people out there are that way out of inability to cope with their own same-sex attractions.  There have been peer reviewed studies that I'd cite but I'm too lazy to go look for them right now.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Life is already dangerous enough for members of the LGBT community, what with all of the hate crimes directed against them.  I'd suspect protecting themselves from a potential vector for early death would be high on their agenda.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Mugato: Anti-vaccine people are mostly conservatives. Conservatives are either anti-gay or in the closet. You don't need a flowchart to figure this out.

Yeah. Something like 90% of Democrats have at least one dose at this point, and I think ~80% of LGBT people are Democrats, so 85% of LGBT people with at least one dose is not exactly surprising.  Partisanship is the biggest predictor of vaccination status.


                                    Which makes even less sense because Trump is not only supporting it but practically claims to have invented it.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: Anti-vaccine people are mostly conservatives. Conservatives are either anti-gay or in the closet. You don't need a flowchart to figure this out.


Not all of them.

https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/post/michael-robideau-68-tyler-tx-gay-conservative-anti-vaxxer-dead-from-covid-plus-a-bonus-entry

In hindsight, this doesn't really refute your assertion anymore.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist: Libs are like moths to a porch light...whenever the names "Carlson" and/or "Rogan" pop up, they can't help but get their jimmies rustled.


And rightfully so. These morons reach a lot of people with their bullshiat.
 
