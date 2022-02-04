 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australia wants your asses, and we're willing to pay handsomely for them   (abc.net.au) divider line
21
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 3:31 PM (1 hour ago)



21 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
TFA taught me the Chinese are eating more ass, apparently.

I may have missed the point.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the museum gets the asses when they're finished with them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should come up with a donkey timeshare arrangement. Everyone wants to own a piece of ass, right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh it's about donkey's not real asses.

I was going to say, we could send Mark Zuckerberg, he's an ass.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass thread?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Call NSW Breeding....Now!"
Tommy Tutone - 867-5309/Jenny
Youtube 6WTdTwcmxyo
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bart getting into more trouble in Australia
Youtube mSckdiTOvUo


"Let the booting begin!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Llamas also work. Well, llama anyways. Apparently, if you have one, it is forced to socialize with the sheep and will actually help scare predators from them. But if they have their own llama pack they are all like: fark the sheep.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any animal part that the Chinese don't think is magical?
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
$60 a head as pet food.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some guy in Top Gun wants some butts.  Not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"a couple of sales ago I think it reached $2,500 for a good young jenny"

I see the author has also been to Dubai.
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who needs a donkey when you've got a Donk?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Roma, Qld here I come (in 7 more years unfortunately)
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: oh it's about donkey's not real asses.

I was going to say, we could send Mark Zuckerberg, he's an ass.


I was going the other direction.

I'm an old enough Farker to remember when there was integrity to the "giggity" tag. Feels safe to blame millennials!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it to burn them for heat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

beezeltown: TFA taught me the Chinese are eating more ass, apparently.

I may have missed the point.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get Dr Mephesto down there
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
