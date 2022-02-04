 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Remember that gym owner who ignored public health measures, and caused hundreds of people to get Covid? Yea, that gym owner who kept insisting gyms were the origin of healthier lifestyle? Well he died of cardiac arrest   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    Followup, Death  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lois Einhorn wanted for questioning.
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"In May 2021, Dan Marino told Noovo Info that he accepted some blame for the failure to follow certain sanitation measures that led to the outbreak at his gym, but pointed the finger at "five or six idiots" for the hundreds of infections."

Or, follow me here for a moment, you should shoulder all the blame. You chose to stay open, inviting other like-minded f*ckwits to come in and happily infect one another. You choose to skirt lockdowns? Then own up when the FO portion of your actions comes knocking on your door.

I can't say I'm happy the man's dead, but I sure as hell won't shed a tear for this idiot.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nailed it with the cardy arrest, broh!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


good
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he had to be to the funeral home in 26 minutes?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heating up the car with the the garage door closed?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.


Hi this was in Quebec, not the US or Canada.  In Quebec one must and can assume that a death is either covid related, or some heart failure due to poutine, a montreal stripper or of course a hockey game.  They do not tend to explain why the heart failure came from out of respect for poutine, the montreal stripper or the hockey team.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Lois Einhorn wanted for questioning.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Lois Einhorn wanted for questioning.


Don't you mean Ray Finkle?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Post Covid syndrome" is going to be quite the challenge in the medical community.
I imagine big pharm is already tooling up to make hay out of it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Fixx unavailable for comment.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad.  So sad.  Anyway, it's Friday and I'm not dead from a possible COVID-19-related cardiomyopathy because I protected myself.  Feeling pretty good
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird hill to die on, but at least he's dead.

/zero patience, in case it's unclear
//it's not so much a pandemic as an IQ test
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Too bad.  So sad.  Anyway, it's Friday and I'm not dead from a possible COVID-19-related cardiomyopathy because I protected myself.  Feeling pretty good


... user name does not check out.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: "Post Covid syndrome" is going to be quite the challenge in the medical community.
I imagine big pharm is already tooling up to make hay out of it.


You misspelled "drooling".
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not your basic cardiac arrest at home event.  The police are "investigating".  They have police tape all over. Suspicious, you say?  Oui. Maybe they have a clue.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more tombstone of stupidity:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.

Hi this was in Quebec, not the US or Canada.  In Quebec one must and can assume that a death is either covid related, or some heart failure due to poutine, a montreal stripper or of course a hockey game.  They do not tend to explain why the heart failure came from out of respect for poutine, the montreal stripper or the hockey team.


Did the Montreal Stripper have backbacon or ice with them?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Fauci started implanting heart attack devices now?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: I Ate Shergar: Lois Einhorn wanted for questioning.

Don't you mean Ray Finkle?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, did he win?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: "Post Covid syndrome" is going to be quite the challenge in the medical community.
I imagine big pharm is already tooling up to make hay out of it.


It's a huge research topic at least in PubMed. : https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33962805/
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: So, did he win?


A lifetime supply of steroids.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: So, did he win?


Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Dan Marino
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was he the 7th idiot?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: BumpInTheNight: hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.

Hi this was in Quebec, not the US or Canada.  In Quebec one must and can assume that a death is either covid related, or some heart failure due to poutine, a montreal stripper or of course a hockey game.  They do not tend to explain why the heart failure came from out of respect for poutine, the montreal stripper or the hockey team.

Did the Montreal Stripper have backbacon or ice with them?


Its winter ain't it, I think its safe to assume yes.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'est dommage...
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a 24 Hour Fitness in Ottawa that remained open during the closures. The owner said they were open under the disabilities act and that the people working out were depressed and would kill themselves if they didnt' work out. When asked why they were congregating without masks, he said they were all family members of each other. I shiat you not. It really, really pissed me off and still does. Forget 26 minutes...I spend months away from my gym and these jagoffs got to work out by pretending to be disabled. My daughter has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair. Maybe that's what got my goat...they were exploiting something designed to help her, not some maskless asshole snowflake pretending to be suicidal so he could blast his quads.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: "Post Covid syndrome" is going to be quite the challenge in the medical community.
I imagine big pharm is already tooling up to make hay out of it.


Dang.  That's gonna cut in to my MAGAt theme oxygen generators business.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone roided out rages got to his heart
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.

Hi this was in Quebec, not the US or Canada.  In Quebec one must and can assume that a death is either covid related, or some heart failure due to poutine, a montreal stripper or of course a hockey game.  They do not tend to explain why the heart failure came from out of respect for poutine, the montreal stripper or the hockey team.


So, you dropped dead with your friends the other daaaay...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Lois Einhorn wanted for questioning.


LACES OUT DAN!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
System works
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somacandra: QFarker: So, did he win?

[Fark user image 425x629]

R.I.P. Dan Marino


I think that's Tom Bradey
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not the covid ?  Usually if you publicly deny the covid  they gonna make sure you get the covid .
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: This is not your basic cardiac arrest at home event.  The police are "investigating".  They have police tape all over. Suspicious, you say?  Oui. Maybe they have a clue.


My money's on "the dude not only had enough coke in his system to kill half of Miami, but we found enough in his home that we're looking into how he got it."
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BumpInTheNight:

Cocaine too
 
NobleHam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hmm, Gates kills another dissenter.
 
drxym
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah but his heart was swole bro.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Somacandra: BumpInTheNight: hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.

Hi this was in Quebec, not the US or Canada.  In Quebec one must and can assume that a death is either covid related, or some heart failure due to poutine, a montreal stripper or of course a hockey game.  They do not tend to explain why the heart failure came from out of respect for poutine, the montreal stripper or the hockey team.

Did the Montreal Stripper have backbacon or ice with them?

Its winter ain't it, I think its safe to assume yes.


Labatt Ice is highly probable.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.


...cardiac arrest COVID-19. His last wish was for the hospital to label it as anything but the truth.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.


Really though, don't we all die of cardiac arrest?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: QFarker: So, did he win?

A lifetime supply of steroids.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
/that's a shame.gif
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: hardinparamedic: Subby, I'm rejecting your death certificate filing and sending it back to your medical examiner office for clarification. We do not report the mechanism of death (Cardiac Arrest) as the cause of death.

Hi this was in Quebec, not the US or Canada.  In Quebec one must and can assume that a death is either covid related, or some heart failure due to poutine, a montreal stripper or of course a hockey game.  They do not tend to explain why the heart failure came from out of respect for poutine, the montreal stripper or the hockey team.


You forgot the maple syrup. Pepsi and a May West should also be included,
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PunGent: //it's not so much a pandemic as an IQ test


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
