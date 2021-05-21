 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bethesda Magazine)   Think its too late to make it big in crypto? This guy started last week and won't need to work again for many years.. Checkmate, anti-cryptobros   (bethesdamagazine.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Benzodiazepine withdrawal syndrome, Benzodiazepine, Insomnia, Physical dependence, Mental disorder, Police, Delirium tremens, Caffeine  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't reliably kill someone with just benzodiazepines.

And a dose like that would be in the blood for weeks -- even if the man did die of dehydration before regaining consciousness, the crime would be really obvious.

I wonder if this is attempted murder, or just an attempt to get the guy out of the way for a while.  Could be hard to prove an actual intent to kill.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he told EVERYONE yet?
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can I ruin good poetry?

Because I could not stop for Death -
He kindly stopped for me -
The Carriage held but just Ourselves -
And Immortality.

We slowly drove - He knew no haste
And I had put away
My labor and my leisure too,
For His Civility -

We passed the School, where Children strove
At Recess - in the Ring -
We passed the Fields of Gazing Grain -
We passed the Setting Sun -

Or rather - He passed Us -
The Dews drew quivering and Chill -
For only Gossamer, my Gown -
My Tippet - only Tulle -

We paused before a House that seemed
and I made us some tea,
I poisoned it with stupid excuse
and yet he believed in me.

Since then - pretty clear what I had done
my father still alive
all for worthless crypto coin
I should have used a knife.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article references a former fiancee as well as an ex wife. Was the former fiancee a current fiancee when she couldn't contact the dad and said fark that when the baggage of the son came about? Also mentions son had "a history of violence toward others, as well as a diagnosable mental illness". Because of how it was worded - was that diagnosable mental illness just a suspicion or had he been screen and id'd with an actual illness? Was this a matter of the kid wanting the dad gone or the parents wanting the kid gone?

Son: I don't remember doing any of this!
Dad: I know, I still love you son but this was over the line
*calls up ex wife*
Dad: We are both free now

/All in all sounds like a weird story
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: You can't reliably kill someone with just benzodiazepines.


Nonsense, you just need more and a higher place to drop them from.
 
tnpir
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
May 21, 2021? Timely reporting there, subby.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tnpir: May 21, 2021? Timely reporting there, subby.


With you pointing that out I searched for Liam. [Scrub my comment] Here's a more recent article written by a different Dan and provides a better picture.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/02/03/son-spikes-dads-tea-crypto/
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.