(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Call it trickle up economics   (abc7.com) divider line
15
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Silly Rabbit. It ALL trickles up!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

\oblig
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All money travels upstream. Banks and their board members have jobs because someone needs to hold onto all the money that flows upwards. We just live in a time when people are REALLY upset that in order for the economy to work, that the money has to circulate around with the poors and the middle class for a bit.

There are those who would just like money not circulate, that the poors and the middle class will just waste it on goods and services, and those people will pass it around for a bit on rent, mortgages and utilities, and then it will still take some time before it lies in accounts off Grand Cayman.

People with cash in pocket or in their accounts for a while will eventually spend it. They will buy stuff, they might even invest in stuff, and there's the danger. Possible competition. Those on top just want all the cash, and any time that it circulates around a bit, there's the danger then some of that cash will wind up in someone else's pocket, and that is just galling to these folks.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Do you want to tackle climate change and consumerism?

Take the money from the unwashed masses.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great. . . I'm guessing that will allow them to afford a slightly bigger tent in L.A.
 
Cheron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A rising tide lifts all boats.

Ford paid his workers better than he could get away with so they could buy his cars. maybe what we are seeing is neo-feudalism. The landed rich live in castles (gated/private communities) protected by knights (private security) and the thing they fear most is the peasants getting ideas.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: There are those who would just like money


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Counterpoint: In the real world, things which are not disposable are more expensive.  People who have more than the minimum required to survive can spend resources on being ecologically responsible.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cheron: A rising tide lifts all boats.

Ford paid his workers better than he could get away with so they could buy his cars. maybe what we are seeing is neo-feudalism. The landed rich live in castles (gated/private communities) protected by knights (private security) and the thing they fear most is the peasants getting ideas.


Libertarians just want to be inside the castle when it all comes about. Better a house servant than a serf.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cheron: A rising tide lifts all boats.


That's the way trickle-down works.
If you can't afford a boat, you just don't work hard enough
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a relative pittance considering the rising cost log living in urban areas, but it's something.

Now do single payer insurance.

I get to be ridiculously optimistic on Fridays.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

If we wash them, they are ok then? Or is that how Tucker taught you to say non-white? Cultural genocide doesn't seem like a reasonable response.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Call it "Your rent just went up"
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lol very few of the non-corporate bars in LA pay minimum wage. Many of them pay "shift pay" like $40 for an 8+ hour shift and then the bartenders rely on tips. None of this is usually on the books or taxed. I knew someone that didn't file employment taxes for his bar the entire time it was operating like 6 years. Guessing there are other industries in LA that operate like this
 
thornhill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With crazy liberal policies like this, it's only a matter of months until businesses start relocating to the tax-free haven of Alabama. Just you wait and see.
 
