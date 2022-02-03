 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   Georgetown Law students request room to cry in. What would happen when the crying room is occupied? Is there a sign up sheet? What if someone's crying goes over their time?   (mediaite.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Supreme Court of the United States, incoming lecturer Ilya Shapiro, criticism of President Joe Biden, Nate Hochman, Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor, school's dean, Georgetown University Law Center, Stephen Breyer  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I volunteer to slap anyone at Georgetown Law who feels they need it
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also, there's no sex in the crying room.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Also, there's no sex in the crying room.


Apparently, you've never met the strippers I know.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just cry in the toilet, punks
 
Bob Down
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the room at the bottom of a deep ocean? It could save time.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Also, there's no sex in the crying room.


But it comes with a free frogurt.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just one room? What if you're on the other side of campus? Gonna cross the whole campus just to cry? The poor planning is just going to make you cry more.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just fark off somewhere and smoke some weed out of an apple.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Or, you could just admit to yourself that you're not cut out to be a lawyer, and go sell insurance instead.

This country did everyone a great disservice by turning college education into a business, and telling everyone to buy in.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RTFA and it turns out that Llya Shapiro isn't Ben's wife then?
*throws dry puns in trash*
 
zbtop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Mediaite rebroadcasting something the National Review claimed someone said in response to something someone else said on Twitter.

This is literal campus gossip being repackaged as news. I regret clicking. Engaging with this sort of content is why we can't have nice things.
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What if they opened a crying room that's also a changing room? Kill two birds with one stone. The dirty baby diapers would make sure everyone cries. They could guarantee tears.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Some people are saying..."
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size



/approves
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size



/would approve, but can't stop crying
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's alright to cry
Crying lets the sad out of you
 
KB202
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: It's alright to cry
Crying lets the sad out of you


Where's the Hero tag for comments?
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SCP-1059

An anomalous creature showed up whining about how his half-assed apology for saying sh*tty things was not accepted, then doubled-down on the sh*tty thing it said, and then accused everyone else of being "too sensitive" while waving its law degree around.

Cleaning crews were sent in, and SCP-1059 was taken care of.

On exiting, one member of the cleaning crew was asked how she felt about the whole thing and she said: "Christ, what an asshole."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Use the closet under the stairs Donald rented out for Tiffany.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.