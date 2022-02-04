 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Never be so Iowa that you fight to the death over mayonnaise   (who13.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Life imprisonment, Murder, Kristofer Erlbacher, killing of 30-year-old Caleb Solberg, western Iowa man, mandatory life sentence, fist fight, December of first-degree murder  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 5:30 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I went to the wurst festival in amana. I never knew how close I was to death.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course he's white.
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
.....Claire?
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mayo sucks ass.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Mayo sucks ass.


For you sir, -2 internets! And a 5 minute time out. Now go sit in the corner and reflect on what you have said that was so hurtful.
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Of course he's white.


That's the confusing part of it all. You would think that one white-bread idiot sharing mayo with another white-bread idiot would be the mayonnaise-based equivalent of blood bonding.

I guess it can also lead to murder. Who knew?
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Person 1: It's spicy!

PW: No it isn't.

*Fighting ensues*
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was thinking this would be a killing over the want of mayo, which I was prepared to mock. But reading the article, I learned a prankster put mayo on this guy's food without asking. I'm not sure who the real victim is here, will say BSAB.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, it's mayo.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.