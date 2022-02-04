 Skip to content
 
(KVUE Austin)   I shed a load on your mother last night, Trebek   (kvue.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That description makes it all sounds very equitable. In aircraft, load shedding occurs in the same manner but what gets shed depends on the importance of the system and power drawn.

So navigation systems and fire extinguishers and whatnot are important and they stay on while inflight entertainment systems are shutdown because they're not important and so forth. I imagine that even in the utility business, some users are more equal than others. I wonder how much rotation they really do.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your going to freeze to death because  you were stupid enough to vote for me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That description makes it all sounds very equitable. In aircraft, load shedding occurs in the same manner but what gets shed depends on the importance of the system and power drawn.

So navigation systems and fire extinguishers and whatnot are important and they stay on while inflight entertainment systems are shutdown because they're not important and so forth. I imagine that even in the utility business, some users are more equal than others. I wonder how much rotation they really do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Greg Abbott, 12/21: "I can guarantee the lights will stay on."
Gov. Greg Abbott, 02/22: "I'm stupid."
 
profdc9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Newsflash: politicians totally ignorant about technology and what they are regulating (or deregulating) tell voters what they want to hear.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 640x480]


In my case, there would be lights on and I would be listening to a bunch of backup power supplies singing me the song of their people.

I've never been part of a load-shedding event though, only regular outages from a tree or speeding car taking out a power line.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: Your going to freeze to death because  you were stupid enough to vote for me.


In Texas? No, it's because they were too stupid to vote at all
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: That description makes it all sounds very equitable. In aircraft, load shedding occurs in the same manner but what gets shed depends on the importance of the system and power drawn.

So navigation systems and fire extinguishers and whatnot are important and they stay on while inflight entertainment systems are shutdown because they're not important and so forth. I imagine that even in the utility business, some users are more equal than others. I wonder how much rotation they really do.


Hospitals used to get priority so if you were on that line there would be less disruption.
My house and the phone box at the end of the road would be lit up when the neighbours opposite were blacked out (1970s energy crisis kid).
Where I live now there were two huge hospitals opposite each other, though they're knocked down, when the rest of the town gets a power cut this neighbourhood only gets a slight 'ohm drop' and will be back on in seconds
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: stuffy: Your going to freeze to death because  you were stupid enough to vote for me.

In Texas? No, it's because they were too stupid to vote at all


In Texas? No, it's because they were all gorillas and have eaten all the snakes.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Article was way too long.

Abbott and ERCOT are assholes who don't give a fark would have been sufficient, albeit obvious.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How about Texas vote out the crooks. Oh wait.
 
