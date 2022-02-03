 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   Lawsuit landing due to boat landing on boat landing   (kare11.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Hennepin County, Minnesota, boat owners Paul Berquist, Hennepin County, Court documents, flatbed trailer, charter boat, Wayzata, Minnesota, Benjamin Fields Wilson  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 11:30 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hard to purify yourself in the waters of lake Minnetonka when it's full of crusty old yacht fuel.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Apparently, the owners did yacht see a lawsuit coming when they improperly parked their boat.
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It looks like it's just abandoned on the side of the road. The owners just don't seem interested in moving it, the police should just do it and charge the owners whatever it cost and the cost of storing it till they come and get it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the owners of a 58-foot yacht created a dangerous situation by illegally leaving it on county-owned land.


That heap is worth about what it costs to store it yearly, so it's hard not to sympathize with her owners.

They're just trying to unload a white elephant, is all.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If only it was the "Seaward" they'd know what to do.
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The owners could not figure out how to start an electrical fire?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there a yacht junk yard?

What do you do with an old boat?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The two happiest days in a boat owner's life: the day you buy the boat, and the day you sell abandon the boat."
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.