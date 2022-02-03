 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Trio of "dentists" arrested as cops find numerous cavities in their medical education   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is THAT why Phil doesn't post anymore?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You should never skimp on your dentist.  Do your research.  Find someone with a focus, like oral surgery or orthodontia.  When I get put under for my cleanings, my dentist doubles-up and also does a colonoscopy for me.  It's hard to find that kind of value, but there are a lot of vacant malls to choose from.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
JFC.

If you're going to be a fake doctor, be one that does something that doesn't attract the cops or F up people.

Be a fake cancer researcher: nobody will ever find out.

Any results yet? Nope (just like real doctors since the 1500's, yet they still get paid and praised)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: You should never skimp on your dentist.  Do your research.  Find someone with a focus, like oral surgery or orthodontia.  When I get put under for my cleanings, my dentist doubles-up and also does a colonoscopy for me.  It's hard to find that kind of value, but there are a lot of vacant malls to choose from.


Yup.

My Mom and I used to go to the same dentist in my old home town.  When my parents moved away, Mom was a little surprised that I was still a patient...since the out of pocket expenses even with great dental insurance.

So I told her that dental care is not where I want to bargain shop.

And he's one of the best in the state.
 
Nullav
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For contrast, a professional:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
