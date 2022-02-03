 Skip to content
(KTVZ Bend)   Montana has run nearly out of Jameson Irish whiskey, leaving its heavily-armed populace increasingly sober and agitated   (ktvz.com) divider line
17
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Send them to...
LSD Concentration Camps in the 1968 film "Wild in the Streets"
Youtube wRNKmje-Abs
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No longer wants to see Montana...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDGAF
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they should buy American

/some snark
//but American Whiskeys are pretty damn good
///but lack the depth of Scotch
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're having some supply issues right now.
cdn.musebycl.ioView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mister Roberts Makes Ens. Pulver A Bottle of Scotch
Youtube ATqLrggdLNk



Meh. Just run pick up some clear grain alcohol, make a run to the pharmacy, and make up some Jameson.

/Video for inspiration
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Wire Jimmy McNulty Protestant Whiskey
Youtube tjVzGYZLhvo
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd rather have Black Bush

*saunters away*
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah, yes... "state-run liquor"...

/Party of small government
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I got an email from the local store saying Jameson's would be back on the shelves tomorrow; not sure what Missoula's problem is.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

little big man: I got an email from the local store saying Jameson's would be back on the shelves tomorrow; not sure what Missoula's problem is.


Ever been there?
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"17 shootings leave Montana temporarily uninhabited."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alcohol, tobacco and firearms. That was the deal, no backsies.
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actually, we DID have a Jamesons shortage. It's back.

/old news is old
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

still has plenty of coke though
 
