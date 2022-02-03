 Skip to content
 
"Animals can teach us a lot about unconditional love, about caring for a being that cannot care for itself. It can teach you about being selfless and also, they provide wonderful calming companionship." Welcome to Caturday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's the Caturday party?? Toby is ready to go!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birfday, DLC!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 426x331]
Happy Birfday, DLC!!!


yeah...a little birdie was saying this was DLC's b-day to me, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size

just in case...Happie Birfdai DLC!.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether wants to come to the Caturday party, too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: [Fark user image 426x331]
Happy Birfday, DLC!!!

yeah...a little birdie was saying this was DLC's b-day to me, too.

[Fark user image 338x395]
just in case...Happie Birfdai DLC!.


Happy birfday, DLC!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The blind cat is adorable, and I have to say that's a pretty good picture of her owner, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I used to have a calico that was as fluffy as Moet. She was as mean as a wild panther but so, so soft. I do not miss taking her into the groomer periodically to get rid of mats. I'm sure the groomer doesn't miss her, either.

Yes, yes, I know, brush the cat to prevent mats. This is all well and good if the cat likes brushes. Otherwise, there is only so much skin you can sacrifice over a one month period before you need to take a break :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, DLC!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We are in the midst of a quite nice blizzard. Mr. just went our and used the snow thrower. Cleared the walks for the neighbors as well. We are good. The Boys have Sake, and I have my vino..plenty of "on the gas stove" foods we can do, if the oven won't light..Sewing and bead work are on the horizon. I've got a slew of Petosky Stones I want to work into something...and I cut out the pattern for a vest for Eli's Boy. Needs to be completed before the Ohio Regimental Ball. It will be part of his civilian impression.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I know that DLCcan be pretty tricky with his real Birthday date..so I will wish you a Happy UnBirthday!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy birthday!!!!

/the Boyz say "Happie Birfdai Unkle Cabbagehed!!!!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lsherm: The blind cat is adorable, and I have to say that's a pretty good picture of her owner, too.

[Fark user image 576x768]

I used to have a calico that was as fluffy as Moet. She was as mean as a wild panther but so, so soft. I do not miss taking her into the groomer periodically to get rid of mats. I'm sure the groomer doesn't miss her, either.

Yes, yes, I know, brush the cat to prevent mats. This is all well and good if the cat likes brushes. Otherwise, there is only so much skin you can sacrifice over a one month period before you need to take a break :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I know that DLCcan be pretty tricky with his real Birthday date..so I will wish you a Happy UnBirthday!


Ha!  Well, this is the day he told me it was, so that's what I'm going by.  If he lied to me, then he's a stinker!!  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: We are in the midst of a quite nice blizzard. Mr. just went our and used the snow thrower. Cleared the walks for the neighbors as well. We are good. The Boys have Sake, and I have my vino..plenty of "on the gas stove" foods we can do, if the oven won't light..Sewing and bead work are on the horizon. I've got a slew of Petosky Stones I want to work into something...and I cut out the pattern for a vest for Eli's Boy. Needs to be completed before the Ohio Regimental Ball. It will be part of his civilian impression.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: We are in the midst of a quite nice blizzard. Mr. just went our and used the snow thrower. Cleared the walks for the neighbors as well. We are good. The Boys have Sake, and I have my vino..plenty of "on the gas stove" foods we can do, if the oven won't light..Sewing and bead work are on the horizon. I've got a slew of Petosky Stones I want to work into something...and I cut out the pattern for a vest for Eli's Boy. Needs to be completed before the Ohio Regimental Ball. It will be part of his civilian impression.


I hope your white weather is short-lived, and uneventful!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: We are in the midst of a quite nice blizzard. Mr. just went our and used the snow thrower. Cleared the walks for the neighbors as well. We are good. The Boys have Sake, and I have my vino..plenty of "on the gas stove" foods we can do, if the oven won't light..Sewing and bead work are on the horizon. I've got a slew of Petosky Stones I want to work into something...and I cut out the pattern for a vest for Eli's Boy. Needs to be completed before the Ohio Regimental Ball. It will be part of his civilian impression.


My degree is in geology but I was unfamiliar with Petosky stones: very cool!  How do you work something like that into clothing?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Son & DIL weighed Sir Percy the Chonker earlier this week. He currently weighs 20 lbs, whereas Salem is half that at 10 lbs.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]


Son & DIL weighed Sir Percy the Chonker earlier this week. He currently weighs 20 lbs, whereas Salem is half that at 10 lbs.


That's 20 pounds of love!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks for all the birfday wishes!  It's actually close enough to my birfday to count, so you all done did good!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some very fresh Jackaroo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/massive-maine-coon-cat-often-152320139.html
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lsherm: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]


Son & DIL weighed Sir Percy the Chonker earlier this week. He currently weighs 20 lbs, whereas Salem is half that at 10 lbs.

That's 20 pounds of love!


True
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Some very fresh Jackaroo
[Fark user image 476x801]


Staring contest with Blue:

Fark user imageView Full Size


He knows about the bump on his nose! It gets tested yearly, but it's not cancerous and multiple vets don't think they can operate on it and have it heal properly because the skin is so thin on the top of a cat's nose. To "fix" it they may have to remove part of his nose and sinus cavity, which he may not survive, so we're still just watching it.

Three vets still don't know what is causing it, but outside of a healthy snore, it doesn't affect him much. And again, NOT cancer. It's been biopsied three times over the past four years.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Some very fresh Jackaroo
[Fark user image 476x801]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Pill poopin' party popper!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image 423x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Ramming" speed!
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage:
Thanks for all the birfday wishes!  It's actually close enough to my birfday to count, so you all done did good!

Happy Birfday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Speaking of Rams, this is what they're gonna sound like on the 13th...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lsherm: Snuffybud: Some very fresh Jackaroo
[Fark user image 476x801]

Staring contest with Blue:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

He knows about the bump on his nose! It gets tested yearly, but it's not cancerous and multiple vets don't think they can operate on it and have it heal properly because the skin is so thin on the top of a cat's nose. To "fix" it they may have to remove part of his nose and sinus cavity, which he may not survive, so we're still just watching it.

Three vets still don't know what is causing it, but outside of a healthy snore, it doesn't affect him much. And again, NOT cancer. It's been biopsied three times over the past four years.


Handsome boy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Diocletian's Last Cabbage:
Thanks for all the birfday wishes!  It's actually close enough to my birfday to count, so you all done did good!

Happy Birfday!

[Fark user image 284x347] [View Full Size image _x_]


:-{D
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: [Fark user image 425x551]


Oh gosh...they've grown so much!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Speaking of Rams, this is what they're gonna sound like on the 13th...
[Fark user image 220x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


You mean, after they WIN??  :)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Speaking of Rams, this is what they're gonna sound like on the 13th...
[Fark user image 220x275] [View Full Size image _x_]

You mean, after they WIN??  :)


He-he, that's so funny.  It's the year of the Tiger!  Everbuddy knows the Bengals are tigers!  And they're gonna win.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: lilyspad: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Speaking of Rams, this is what they're gonna sound like on the 13th...
[Fark user image 220x275] [View Full Size image _x_]

You mean, after they WIN??  :)

He-he, that's so funny.  It's the year of the Tiger!  Everbuddy knows the Bengals are tigers!  And they're gonna win.


Sorry, but Cooper Kupp is my Home Boy!  I gotta go with the Rams.  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: lilyspad: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Speaking of Rams, this is what they're gonna sound like on the 13th...
[Fark user image 220x275] [View Full Size image _x_]

You mean, after they WIN??  :)

He-he, that's so funny.  It's the year of the Tiger!  Everbuddy knows the Bengals are tigers!  And they're gonna win.

Sorry, but Cooper Kupp is my Home Boy!  I gotta go with the Rams.  :)


Then this year, we have something to compete about.

And I have something to Crow about.
Wild crow visits woman daily to play games
Youtube l_jGNTXwAAM
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: tigerose: We are in the midst of a quite nice blizzard. Mr. just went our and used the snow thrower. Cleared the walks for the neighbors as well. We are good. The Boys have Sake, and I have my vino..plenty of "on the gas stove" foods we can do, if the oven won't light..Sewing and bead work are on the horizon. I've got a slew of Petosky Stones I want to work into something...and I cut out the pattern for a vest for Eli's Boy. Needs to be completed before the Ohio Regimental Ball. It will be part of his civilian impression.

My degree is in geology but I was unfamiliar with Petosky stones: very cool!  How do you work something like that into clothing?


If I were to work it into cothing, it would be a part of beading on a neckline. Right now, I am looking at all the sotnes I have and thinking how I want to use them. It's time.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: almostsane: tigerose: We are in the midst of a quite nice blizzard. Mr. just went our and used the snow thrower. Cleared the walks for the neighbors as well. We are good. The Boys have Sake, and I have my vino..plenty of "on the gas stove" foods we can do, if the oven won't light..Sewing and bead work are on the horizon. I've got a slew of Petosky Stones I want to work into something...and I cut out the pattern for a vest for Eli's Boy. Needs to be completed before the Ohio Regimental Ball. It will be part of his civilian impression.

My degree is in geology but I was unfamiliar with Petosky stones: very cool!  How do you work something like that into clothing?

If I were to work it into cothing, it would be a part of beading on a neckline. Right now, I am looking at all the Stones  I have and thinking how I want to use them. It's time.
 
