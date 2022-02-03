 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   A friends' dispute over who is better at fishing escalates quickly   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People being absolute assholes to each other is the very essence of "Minnesota Nice"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was a pretty short article but a bit too long for how much content the actual story had.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: People being absolute assholes to each other is the very essence of "Minnesota Nice"


Bless your heart. Passive-aggressivenessis is a form of being nice, don't you know.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: aggressivenessis


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i expressed that with my nephew many years ago by soundly hooking him in the thigh while casting. he's 50 now and im 60 so we have our little moment whenever we get out fishing together...
 
