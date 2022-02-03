 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of Groundhog Day this week we'll write Odes to our favorite rodents. Marmots, muskrats, meeces - maybe a certain squirrel. All poetry forms allowed & must be created just for this contest
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of Groundhog Day this week, we'll write Odes to our favorite rodents. Marmots, muskrats, meeces...maybe even a certain squirrel. Write for us a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.

My thanks to DisseminationMonkey for their help with this theme!


Tippy the Turtle's Tips!


Fark user imageAll votable entries must follow the theme and be created especially for this contest!

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner thatguyoverthere70 and their romance novel idea I would buy in a heartbeat - and check out all our creative F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Nuts! So big they're swol
The squirrel looked up from farking
long enough to smile
 
BrutonGaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
A Love Letter to Naked Mole-Rats

To my favorite pink nudists
Holed up at the Smithsonian Zoo
From my heart's burrow I profess
The endless love I have for you!

Your family values impress.
All cuddled up with each other
You feel no hate or animus
You embrace the constant smother

I enjoy watching you guys eat
You never fight over the food
If only we could taste the sweet
Fruit of the wisdom of your brood

When you pass others in the tubes
Neither rodent barks or quarrels
I wish I could live among you
Free from the world's sadness and snarls

Heterocephalus glaber
I love you more than all others
All of Rodentia pales to you
Mice, squirrels, and capybara
Can all suck it, compared to you!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
         Run hose in the hole
Smash gopher when he jumps out
   Green grass in the spring
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Saw the saddest thing ever
A hawk eating a squirrel baby
A squirrel mom barking for hours
Keeping watch where her very soul disappeared

( for about a year we hand fed a smaller female squirrel  and one day my wife and I watched a hawk kill and tear apart a baby squirrel. My wife was horrified but I thought it was really cool to see that, until the small mother barked and cried for hours up on a branch while looking where the hawk ate her baby. That hawk tore me up inside also)
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Soon the darkness
will come complete
Creeping in
on little rat feet
Shaking the warmth
from the bone
Lying down
in a field of stone
What is your best worth?
When your best is the worst?
Coming in last
when trying for first
Embers
burning bright
And then vanishing
into night
Floating away
away

It is only a dream
Smile
 
