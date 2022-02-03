 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Spotify is going to win   (slate.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Question, Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Spotify, Controversy, Daniel Ek, That that is is that that is not is not is that it it is  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 6:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a war of attrition.  Make their victory as costly to their market share as possible.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's a giant corporation?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Win"? This isn't farking Go Fish

Spotify and Joe Rogan will still make a bazillion dollars. Neil Young will be fine too.

What exactly is the competition, here?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Win what?  Crappiest streaming quality award?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bioterrorists belong in prison.

Financing bioterrorism ought to get Spotify's bank accounts FROZEN.
 
Teddypig
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
making your service reprehensible enough for your existing clients to move to better sounding services and then apologizing and hoping they will come back to pay for your non-existent quality...?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Because we are one Superb Ow glitch from forgetting about this story. Someone will say something that gets too much attention next Sunday and everything that happened in the universe before that will disappear from social memory.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Win what?  Crappiest streaming quality award?


Kinda hard to find anything better than 320kbs. Any lossless services I found had pretty small catalogs.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remind me again precisely what Joe Rogan added to Spotify's music catalog?

I keep forgetting that Spotify has podcasts.  For me, Spotify is a source of music.  Nothing more.  I get my podcasts elsewhere.

There exists far better platforms for podcasts.  Joe Rogan would be more at home there too.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesnt matter to me. I unsubscribed and told my friends I unsubscribed, and why. also post on spotify's metabook page.

I've done my part. Spotify is the past, for me.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just hope Tay-Tay doesn't walk away
 
austerity101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hate this type of framing.

I don't eat at Chick-fil-A. Do I honestly believe that my personal "boycott" will bring their company down? Of course not. But that's not why I'm doing it--I'm doing it because I get to decide where I spend my money, and I'm not spending it on bigots.

Every artist who removed themselves from Spotify and everyone who cancels their subscriptions is doing what they think is right. If Spotify wants to keep being assholes, let them. We're just not going to be a part of it.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.


Reminder that Daniel Ek is worth more than farking Paul McCartney. Anybody that says capitalism rewards hard work, ingenuity and innovation is full of shiat.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tried it out years ago, liked it less than Pandora, and promptly forgot about it. Looks like I can continue to forget about it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.

Reminder that Daniel Ek is worth more than farking Paul McCartney. Anybody that says capitalism rewards hard work, ingenuity and innovation is full of shiat.


Capitalism rewards bigotry, ruthlessness, exploitation, and greed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Remind me again precisely what Joe Rogan added to Spotify's music catalog?

I keep forgetting that Spotify has podcasts.  For me, Spotify is a source of music.  Nothing more.  I get my podcasts elsewhere.

There exists far better platforms for podcasts.  Joe Rogan would be more at home there too.


Spotify gave Joe Rogan a similar shiat ton of money that SiriusXM gave Howard Stern.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: I hate this type of framing.

I don't eat at Chick-fil-A. Do I honestly believe that my personal "boycott" will bring their company down? Of course not. But that's not why I'm doing it--I'm doing it because I get to decide where I spend my money, and I'm not spending it on bigots.

Every artist who removed themselves from Spotify and everyone who cancels their subscriptions is doing what they think is right. If Spotify wants to keep being assholes, let them. We're just not going to be a part of it.


Neither Walmart nor Amazon need my money. I have a lot less of it than they do, and shopping with them would make me feel dirty.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I'm not calling Rogan an authoritarian. Carlson surely is, as is Trump. I am saying"...Tucker Carlson and Trump's name throughout the article because my readers associate Joe Rogan with the Right. They don't actually listen to Rogan, they only read headlines and tweets, so I can just dump a bunch of toxic names into the article and hit submit.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But yeah, this whole controversy has been a blast for me, because I've had libertarians in my Twitter mentions all like "oh, so you're upset about a school board banning a deeply personal autobiography about the Holocaust, but not about people canceling their Spotify subscriptions?" Like, it's the most "yes" question I've ever been asked lol

Libertarians legit be like "the free market will decide!"

*Cancels Spotify subscription.*

"No! Not like that!"
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rogan is not selling doubt, he's selling validation.  Validation for people who's emotional growth stopped at 15 years old, they already had the doubt.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Tried it out years ago, liked it less than Pandora, and promptly forgot about it. Looks like I can continue to forget about it.


Same here.  I've been using Pandora for about 12 years now, and while I glanced at Spotify, it was inferior and have never gone back...feels good to be right. :)
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fark the red hats.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.


It is a streaming platform for podcasts and music. The people politicizing it to begin with are morons. The "music walkout" is bullshiat grandstanding. Are you going to boycott "the internet" because you find offensive websites? Cable TV providers because Fox News is a channel? This whole thing is ridiculous. Spotify provides a quality streaming service that you can access for free.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Btw, you can also just watch his 10 min response video instead of reading some random blogger's summary. I promise there are no Nazis
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Because we are one Superb Ow glitch from forgetting about this story. Someone will say something that gets too much attention next Sunday and everything that happened in the universe before that will disappear from social memory.


I'm going with the NFL lawsuit with two POC coaches claiming they were told to tank and of them claiming they intended to get a first draft pick before firing him to hire a white guy.   Because sports ball.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.

It is a streaming platform for podcasts and music. The people politicizing it to begin with are morons. The "music walkout" is bullshiat grandstanding. Are you going to boycott "the internet" because you find offensive websites? Cable TV providers because Fox News is a channel? This whole thing is ridiculous. Spotify provides a quality streaming service that you can access for free.


I did, screw that propaganda source. I let comcast know exactly why too.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.

It is a streaming platform for podcasts and music. The people politicizing it to begin with are morons. The "music walkout" is bullshiat grandstanding. Are you going to boycott "the internet" because you find offensive websites? Cable TV providers because Fox News is a channel? This whole thing is ridiculous. Spotify provides a quality streaming service that you can access for free.


Spotify owns Rogan's poscast, or at leasy pays for exclusive access. Your analogy isn't apt.

I would absolutely boycott the Fox News Cable Provider.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan's podcast is political. And it kills people. There are other music streaming services. No need for Spotify.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I prefer spockify

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: Money. It's always money. It is all that matters in Capitalism.

It is a streaming platform for podcasts and music. The people politicizing it to begin with are morons. The "music walkout" is bullshiat grandstanding. Are you going to boycott "the internet" because you find offensive websites? Cable TV providers because Fox News is a channel? This whole thing is ridiculous. Spotify provides a quality streaming service that you can access for free.

I did, screw that propaganda source. I let comcast know exactly why too.


Are you one of those that "cut the cord" and now pay for Comcast internet only or the only other choice, ATT Fiber?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "Win"? This isn't farking Go Fish

Spotify and Joe Rogan will still make a bazillion dollars. Neil Young will be fine too.

What exactly is the competition, here?


I installed Tidal and am really liking it so far.  I think I'm 3 days in and it already generates daily mixes that are nearly identical (and actually a bit better) than the ones Spotify generated.
 
GORDON
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Bioterrorists belong in prison.

Financing bioterrorism ought to get Spotify's bank accounts FROZEN.


Good lord.

Seriously, get a grip.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because the masses will always have Shiatty taste in music to keep shiatty apps like  Spotify and  iTunes alive
 
E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I find it interesting that Mr. "Rocking In The Free World" and his Hippie minions are all about censorship these days.  They've gone a full 180 from "sticking to the man" to licking the man's boot straps.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cajnik: "I'm not calling Rogan an authoritarian. Carlson surely is, as is Trump. I am saying"...Tucker Carlson and Trump's name throughout the article because my readers associate Joe Rogan with the Right. They don't actually listen to Rogan, they only read headlines and tweets, so I can just dump a bunch of toxic names into the article and hit submit.


Why would I listen to that jackhole? He has a high school education at best.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

E.F. Hutton's Speech Pathologist: I find it interesting that Mr. "Rocking In The Free World" and his Hippie minions are all about censorship these days.  They've gone a full 180 from "sticking to the man" to licking the man's boot straps.


What is censorship?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.