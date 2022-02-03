 Skip to content
(Vice)   Now dance, delivery monkey. Dance for your customer review   (vice.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woah.  Yeah.  These kids need a little learnin'.

At least before social media, you could make these mistakes in the company of your small group of friends- hopefully one of which would tell you you're acting inappropriately.  Now, this shiat is tied to you pretty much forever.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article sums up everything I hate about social media, influencers making more money than scientists, casual racism, rampant consumerism and home surveillance.

Don't care if that makes me a fossil.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that the customer reviews don't do anything, is that true?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people think being a disrespectful asshole to people they perceive as beneath them, is funny.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Some people think being a disrespectful asshole to people they perceive as beneath them, is funny.


To be fair, some only do it because it's the only way they ever feel like they have power or authority over someone.

These are the same people who verbally abuse waiters, cashiers, and other people they feel reasonably certain will never speak back to them because it could cost them their job.

I mean, don't get me wrong. Both types of people are worthless assholes. But they're of slightly different hues.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've seen them ask me to do a twirl or a dance. It's mostly Ring cameras. Every house has a Ring camera these days," a driver from upstate New York told Motherboard. "I've only seen these requests in the app. If they said it in person, I would probably smack the shiat out of them."

Now that is something I would pay at least $20 to see.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Watching these videos is disturbing, even when the drivers seem to be enjoying themselves."

Yeah, people having a little bit of fun at work is HORRIFYING!!

Nobody is forcing the drivers to dance.  "Technically if the delivery associate doesn't follow the instructions they can get dinged on their metrics for not doing so."  Yep, technically they can.  technically they can get dinged for providing perfect service, too.

This article is drama looking for a cause.  Coming soon:  Dominos staff appalled at being forced to draw smiley faces and writing jokes inside of pizza boxes!!!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has been a courier driver, if someone asked me to dance, I would have made an obscene gesture. I think knowing my boss at the time he would have shrugged it off in anyone complained.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: "Watching these videos is disturbing, even when the drivers seem to be enjoying themselves."

Yeah, people having a little bit of fun at work is HORRIFYING!!

Nobody is forcing the drivers to dance.  "Technically if the delivery associate doesn't follow the instructions they can get dinged on their metrics for not doing so."  Yep, technically they can.  technically they can get dinged for providing perfect service, too.

This article is drama looking for a cause.  Coming soon:  Dominos staff appalled at being forced to draw smiley faces and writing jokes inside of pizza boxes!!!


Found the tiktok trend follower.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: This article is drama looking for a cause.  Coming soon:  Dominos staff appalled at being forced to draw smiley faces and writing jokes inside of pizza boxes!!!


I think you're overlooking the possibility that the driver's mask could slip off their nose for a split-second and they would be exposed to air. Brutal working conditions. We don't even have UBI in this country!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Lambskincoat: Some people think being a disrespectful asshole to people they perceive as beneath them, is funny.

To be fair, some only do it because it's the only way they ever feel like they have power or authority over someone.

These are the same people who verbally abuse waiters, cashiers, and other people they feel reasonably certain will never speak back to them because it could cost them their job.

I mean, don't get me wrong. Both types of people are worthless assholes. But they're of slightly different hues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No hable English, Senior Tiky Toky
 
Lipo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I read that the customer reviews don't do anything, is that true?


I don't know about Amazon, but with door dash if your rating drops below 4.2 out of 5 you can be fired.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good way to make sure the delivery guys play hacky sack with your delivery.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to make the people who wait on me at the drive-thru or at Starbucks feel good, even if it's just saying "ThankYaVeryMuch" in a goofy manner. The job is not one I'd want to have, I'm sure they get biatched out once an hour and I don't want to be a dick and make their existence on Earth even crappier.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dance Monkey?

TONES AND I - DANCE MONKEY (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube q0hyYWKXF0Q
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd whip it out and coat that camera but good.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I read that the customer reviews don't do anything, is that true?


Very untrue, they're one of the key inputs into the algorithm that will fire you.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall that there was a tik tok "challenge" which had a bunch of young girls shaking their ass or "moneymaker."  Yeah, continue on with the degradation and onward toward dystopia.

Maybe if I was an Amazon guy and saw that note, I'd have a note to not deliver the package, but leave a note instead. "Sorry, couldn't deliver as you weren't home.  But I know where you live."
 
discoballer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Picklehead: As someone who has been a courier driver, if someone asked me to dance, I would have made an obscene gesture. I think knowing my boss at the time he would have shrugged it off in anyone complained.


Sure, but Alexa the performance review bot only feeds on star-power.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Picklehead: As someone who has been a courier driver, if someone asked me to dance, I would have made an obscene gesture. I think knowing my boss at the time he would have shrugged it off in anyone complained.


As others have pointed out, your boss was a human. Many of these delivery drivers have bots for bosses, and the customers know this.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: KarmicDisaster: I read that the customer reviews don't do anything, is that true?

Very untrue, they're one of the key inputs into the algorithm that will fire you.


We should coordinate and make the algorithm fire everyone
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure. It's a great idea to risk angering the people who know where you live and what you order from Amazon.

Just like it's always been great idea to be an asshole to people who prepare and serve your food.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's handsome Pete. He dances for nickles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You people act like you never made a homeless bum dance a jig for a dollar. Better still, crumple it up into a wad and throw it in the street telling them to 'go fetch'. I only been stabbed twice, and it's so worth it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: robodog: KarmicDisaster: I read that the customer reviews don't do anything, is that true?

Very untrue, they're one of the key inputs into the algorithm that will fire you.

We should coordinate and make the algorithm fire everyone


It will never fire the assholes who put the system in place.
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do the middle finger dance for the camera!
 
Tracianne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We have a big bowl of snacks - cookies, chips, protein bars, etc. that we put out each day for any delivery driver that needs a snack.  We've been doing it for two years.  No dancing required.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whatever we do, we absolutely shouldn't report-bomb those TikTok accounts, or other shenanigans.

Also, Amazon Ring devices are a threat to security and civil rights.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TitTok is a farking cancer.
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Renegades Of Funk (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4KXdU3cZbNQ


Say dance sucker (dance sucker)
Say dance sucker (dance sucker)

- Sofa
 
0z79
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gee. I wonder why nobody wants to go back to that treatment.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't really blame the companies. I blame the lazy sacks of shiat who say "I have social anxiety! I can't make a phone call for a pizza!" 
No, you're just a lazy fark who would rather have mommy do everything for you when you press a button. 
I can half blame the code bros who write this crap, though. You could be working on things that will advance humanity, but you're coding shiat that lets people like you tell some delivery guy to go get you a box of frozen Jalapeno poppers at 11pm.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
End your "performance" by spiking the package into the ground and lighting it with the Holy Road Flare.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "Watching these videos is disturbing, even when the drivers seem to be enjoying themselves."

Yeah, people having a little bit of fun at work is HORRIFYING!!

Nobody is forcing the drivers to dance.  "Technically if the delivery associate doesn't follow the instructions they can get dinged on their metrics for not doing so."  Yep, technically they can.  technically they can get dinged for providing perfect service, too.

This article is drama looking for a cause.  Coming soon:  Dominos staff appalled at being forced to draw smiley faces and writing jokes inside of pizza boxes!!!


The only joke I've ever seen in a Domino's box was the pizza.
 
0z79
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I can't really blame the companies. I blame the lazy sacks of shiat who say "I have social anxiety! I can't make a phone call for a pizza!" 
No, you're just a lazy fark who would rather have mommy do everything for you when you press a button. 
I can half blame the code bros who write this crap, though. You could be working on things that will advance humanity, but you're coding shiat that lets people like you tell some delivery guy to go get you a box of frozen Jalapeno poppers at 11pm.


Umm. Social anxiety can actually be that bad. Ever had a panic attack? Kinda like that, but low-grade. Plus there's the knowledge that you get judged by... brilliant people such as yourself, that makes you feel any worse about it. I actually stay up most of the night, just so I can smoke on my front porch in peace and not have to hear or see anyone... or be seen by anyone.

That said... I'm a decent tipper. Polite as possible to every person in any kind of uniform I encounter, whether they work at Kroger's or the Air Force base.
 
