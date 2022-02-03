 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Sun)   Fun: Hunt the Wumpus. Not so fun: Hunt the Coyote   (torontosun.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am unfamiliar with the degree (if any) of the coyote problem in Ontario, but a sports store offering prizes for killing them strikes me as the worst kind of sales ploy I've ever heard.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, props to subby for the Ti-99 game reference. I know it was developed before that, but that's when it really hit its stride.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I am unfamiliar with the degree (if any) of the coyote problem in Ontario, but a sports store offering prizes for killing them strikes me as the worst kind of sales ploy I've ever heard.


Viagra's loss is their gain
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you don't live in the country without telling me you don't live in the country.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark I'm old....
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was also Alpine and Parsec, and none of the retro video game reboots I've found have resurrected any of these.

Make it happen, science.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Tell me you don't live in the country without telling me you don't live in the country.


"I can coexist with people who do not share my skin color or my religion."
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: There was also Alpine and Parsec, and none of the retro video game reboots I've found have resurrected any of these.

Make it happen, science.


And Tunnels of Doom!  Loaded via cassette tape.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only hunt Canada should bring back and support is the Great Canadian Beaver Hunt.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Fark I'm old....


Me too.  In fact I think I feel a draft.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh.  Maybe stop introducing tasty invasive species in coyote territory and stop killing the wolves and mountain lions that kill coyotes, and their population numbers won't explode?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's tradition, that makes it okay!

Weasel Stomping Day | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube anS4FIA1F3Q
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toraque: mattj1984: Tell me you don't live in the country without telling me you don't live in the country.

"I can coexist with people who do not share my skin color or my religion."


"As long as they live exactly how I think they should live".
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meep! Meep!

*Racks shotgun*
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Also, props to subby for the Ti-99 game reference. I know it was developed before that, but that's when it really hit its stride.


Picked up one at an estate sale and it still works like a champ.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Meh.  Maybe stop introducing tasty invasive species in coyote territory and stop killing the wolves and mountain lions that kill coyotes, and their population numbers won't explode?


Wolves will tend to avoid humans unless there are no other choices for food.  Coyotes tend to have no problem approaching human dwellings and grabbing whatever is convenient.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: There was also Alpine and Parsec, and none of the retro video game reboots I've found have resurrected any of these.

Make it happen, science.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Y'all are welcome anytime
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nobody11155: NM Volunteer: Meh.  Maybe stop introducing tasty invasive species in coyote territory and stop killing the wolves and mountain lions that kill coyotes, and their population numbers won't explode?

Wolves will tend to avoid humans unless there are no other choices for food.  Coyotes tend to have no problem approaching human dwellings and grabbing whatever is convenient.


And who's fault is that?  Ranchers and farmers who insisted on killing the animals that killed coyotes.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: There was also Alpine and Parsec, and none of the retro video game reboots I've found have resurrected any of these.

Make it happen, science.


I got my TI994A in 1982. Parsec, Video Chess, Hunt the Wumpus, Munch Man, Car Wars, etc. Loved them all.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I smell a Mugwump.

//TRS 80 model 1
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: nobody11155: NM Volunteer: Meh.  Maybe stop introducing tasty invasive species in coyote territory and stop killing the wolves and mountain lions that kill coyotes, and their population numbers won't explode?

Wolves will tend to avoid humans unless there are no other choices for food.  Coyotes tend to have no problem approaching human dwellings and grabbing whatever is convenient.

And who's fault is that?  Ranchers and farmers who insisted on killing the animals that killed coyotes.


Good thing all the land cities and suburbs were built on top of didn't support any animals.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Europe and Asia seem to deal with golden jackals without killing contests and they're just Eastern Hemisphere coyotes.  No, really, look them up.  They're spreading everywhere where wolves were removed there.  If you saw one in the Americas you'd swear it was a coyote, look at the pics.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Boondock3806: There was also Alpine and Parsec, and none of the retro video game reboots I've found have resurrected any of these.

Make it happen, science.

I got my TI994A in 1982. Parsec, Video Chess, Hunt the Wumpus, Munch Man, Car Wars, etc. Loved them all.


I like Iron Maiden, so your handle already spoke to my heart. Then you mentioned liking In Flames, so I had to farkie you with egg plant purple.

Now I want to have your babies.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Tell me you don't live in the country without telling me you don't live in the country.


I picked up until while i was living in Moose Jaw, SK. Seemed country enough to me at the time.

I never went hunting that I wasn't intending to eat, as a consequence I never went hunting for coyotes. They're out their trying to get by and they weren't agressing me so why would I care.

I took steps to watch my dogs when we went out walking in the large parks nearby (Even though both my dogs were large enough that 1 on 1, or even 2 on 1 would probably give most coyotes reason to pause.

Bounties like the ones here strike me a foolish and cruel.

/I once saw a fox running with 4-5 coyotes. Bringing up the rear as the pack was near the edge of town. Seemed crazy at the time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Around here ranchers still biatch about prairie dog holes hurting their animals but they still keep killing coyotes.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coyote "hunters": I shoot coyotes for reasons

Me: So you like to shoot dogs?

Coyote "hunters": WHARGARBLE 2A MY FREEDUMS

Me: good talk
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Actually, hunting coyotes is fun.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Boondock3806: There was also Alpine and Parsec, and none of the retro video game reboots I've found have resurrected any of these.

Make it happen, science.

I got my TI994A in 1982. Parsec, Video Chess, Hunt the Wumpus, Munch Man, Car Wars, etc. Loved them all.

I like Iron Maiden, so your handle already spoke to my heart. Then you mentioned liking In Flames, so I had to farkie you with egg plant purple.

Now I want to have your babies.


you guys should hook up.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better money in wolves.
/best day was $3600 in bounties in less than 8 hrs.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Actually, hunting coyotes is fun.


These days, hunting a Wumpus might be more challenging :)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Better money in wolves.
/best day was $3600 in bounties in less than 8 hrs.


So you murdered wolves.  You are an ass.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Boondock3806: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Boondock3806: There was also Alpine and Parsec, and none of the retro video game reboots I've found have resurrected any of these.

Make it happen, science.

I got my TI994A in 1982. Parsec, Video Chess, Hunt the Wumpus, Munch Man, Car Wars, etc. Loved them all.

I like Iron Maiden, so your handle already spoke to my heart. Then you mentioned liking In Flames, so I had to farkie you with egg plant purple.

Now I want to have your babies.

you guys should hook up.


I'm not going to comment one way or the other. But the best way to find out is on my onlyfans.
 
180IQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Also, props to subby for the Ti-99 game reference. I know it was developed before that, but that's when it really hit its stride.


I couldn't agree more.  The TI-99/4a version of Hunt the Wumpus was a huge improvement over the earlier BASIC game.  It's certainly become the definitive version.  It's one of those rare remakes that is actually better than the original.

I actually picked up an in-box copy at VCF a few years ago.  I have a lot of good memories attached to that game.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: SumoJeb: Better money in wolves.
/best day was $3600 in bounties in less than 8 hrs.

So you murdered wolves.  You are an ass.


The Gov't wants them dead to help give the caribou a fighting chance. It helps a little, but ending oil and gas exploration and changing forestry management plans would be a far better solution.

Lots and lots of wolves up here. Too many. Killing a few thousand wouldn't make a dent in the populations.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's getting where you can't just hurt any living thing just for fun anymore.
Thanks, "cancel culture"!
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Coyotes getting to be a problem around town here lately. A couple weeks ago one killed someone's 15-year-old Yorkie and then the city called in a trapper to disappear the coyotes. So far he's got five and his contract runs a few more days yet.

I live next to open land and we have at least one. The local house dog was on the leash in our unfenced front yard the other night taking a pee and suddenly the leash went taut as he tried to get at the coyote that wandered onto my front yard. Coyote didn't seem to want much to do with him, doggo is a 30-pound 2-year-old dachshund mix and I think he would be a tougher out than a Yorkie. Nonetheless he hasn't been outside unattended since.

Frankly I kind of hope there's a reason to bring a trapper around if for no other reason than to keep the coyotes in the marshland and out of the populated areas. We don't need this.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Better money in wolves.
/best day was $3600 in bounties in less than 8 hrs.


I heard of someone making $61000 in pikeminnow bounties.  No shiat.  Switch to hunting invasive fish.
 
