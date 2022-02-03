 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Sun)   Project Skyfall in city nets $5.5 million in drugs, decent Adele cover   (torontosun.com) divider line
AstroParticle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder what they did with the $3.5M in drugs and $560K in cash?

MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AstroParticle: I wonder what they did with the $3.5M in drugs and $560K in cash?

So they even have the facilities to store the $2M in drugs and $425k in Canadian Tire money?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Invincible: AstroParticle: I wonder what they did with the $3.5M in drugs and $560K in cash?

So they even have the facilities to store the $2M in drugs and $425k in Canadian Tire money?


Do they...
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aided by Halton Regional Police and the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, HPS and the RCMP announced the multi-jurisdictional project had seized $5.5 million worth of drugs

Among the drugs were 29 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 400 grams of fentanyl and 440 pounds of illegal cannabis.

I see cop math knows no borders.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AstroParticle: I wonder what they did with the $3.5M in drugs and $560K in cash?

Militarized zambonis.
 
