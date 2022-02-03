 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Sure, you can only afford a part-time sublet on a slightly run-down refrigerator box, but think of all those homeowners who are now equity-rich because of the skyrocketing home prices. You can be happy for them, can't you?   (cnn.com) divider line
    Real estate, home equity, real estate prices, equity-rich territory, growing number of homeowners, underlying mortgage, top equity-rich city, last quarter  
36 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll be sitting shiatty when their tax bills go up.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was an article in the NY Times or the Washington Post last week that argued, with no sense of irony whatsoever, that because real estate prices were skyrocketing all those polls that say people are concerned about the economy are bullshiat. There was a single paragraph buried near the end that belatedly admitted rents were rising at record levels, then they dropped it like renters make up 1% of the US population.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my own moral failing that I don't own property.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a homeowner and mortgage payer, I am not happy about this. If I wanted to sell, I'd have to find a place to move, and either the equity goes into that new purchase, or I have to pay inflated rent. I'm also expecting that this bubble, too, will burst eventually. I would not want to buy at or near the top of the market only to have the equity disappear or even go underwater.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the rental management groups showing impressive growth in the single-family dwelling market!
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The paper value of my home doesn't mean squat unless I sell it - in which case I'm buying into the same inflated market.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 3% of loans were seriously underwater, a situation in which the homeowner owed at least 25% more on their loans than the home is worth, Attom reported.

It seems disingenuous to only quote this number and not include homes that are any% underwater.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Equity doesn't mean shiat unless you're borrowing against it or down sizing. Whatever my house is worth is what it costs to live in a similar house, and you gotta live somewhere.

That equity can vanish pretty fast like it did in 2008.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your home equity means nothing when everyone else's value is going up at the same time.
Yeah, you can sell your house and make a lot of money, but you still need somewhere to live.
Where are you going to move to after you sell your house?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Your home equity means nothing when everyone else's value is going up at the same time.
Yeah, you can sell your house and make a lot of money, but you still need somewhere to live.
Where are you going to move to after you sell your house?


You can borrow on it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Your home equity means nothing when everyone else's value is going up at the same time.
Yeah, you can sell your house and make a lot of money, but you still need somewhere to live.
Where are you going to move to after you sell your house?


A lot of these Libertarian fluff pieces run on the assumption that you can live in your car while raising your kids and, with just the right cryptocurrency investments, your grandkids will have enough saved up to retire by the time they're 80.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, funny inflation numbers.

If 1/3 of a typical families incomes goes to housing and the cost of that housing is doubling every 7 years, the housing inflation rate is 10% which means inflation must be at least 3.33% based on housing alone.

Yet the official figures don't show that.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny.  I thought my house was a place to live, not an ATM.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Your home equity means nothing when everyone else's value is going up at the same time.
Yeah, you can sell your house and make a lot of money, but you still need somewhere to live.
Where are you going to move to after you sell your house?


Obviously you don't sell any of the houses you *live* in, you sell some of your investment properties!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: That's funny.  I thought my house was a place to live, not an ATM.


Why not both.jpg
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Your home equity means nothing when everyone else's value is going up at the same time.
Yeah, you can sell your house and make a lot of money, but you still need somewhere to live.
Where are you going to move to after you sell your house?


That is assuming you can find a new place to live that you want to move into that isn't either being bought by someone else willing to outbid you by about $100k and paying straight cash without needing a mortgage or is being rented out for an outrageous amount per month.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Y... inflation must be at least 3.33% based on housing alone.

Yet the official figures don't show that.


That's because inflation isn't a measure of housing alone.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Isitoveryet is currently demanding a larger house.
I'm telling her interest rates are finally rising, prices are outrageous, not much on the market nothing reasonable on the market.  we are currently in a pretty good position with our current home, we got a great deal on it as it was listed by the previous owner's realtor and they both live in a different city, so it didn't get any traffic, they ended up dropping the price, even offered a buy out from our accepted offer once they realized what was going on.
she won't accept that now is not the time. I don't know what to do.

this weekend i plan on having a heart to heart, she isn't wrong often but she's wrong on this.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Your home equity means nothing when everyone else's value is going up at the same time.
Yeah, you can sell your house and make a lot of money, but you still need somewhere to live.
Where are you going to move to after you sell your house?


I think that the game is to accumulate a property or properties in a very expensive place and eventually liquidate it or them and downsize, preferably to a lower cost area.  I mean, ideally.  Sometimes you get farked, but no risk no reward.
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nope. But I'm not particularly mad at them. I'm mad at the system that keeps us financially insecure and unable to buy homes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Yea, funny inflation numbers.

If 1/3 of a typical families incomes goes to housing and the cost of that housing is doubling every 7 years, the housing inflation rate is 10% which means inflation must be at least 3.33% based on housing alone.

Yet the official figures don't show that.


I math ours by what actually comes into the bank account. I *wish* it were only 33% of that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: this weekend i plan on having a heart to heart, she isn't wrong often but she's wrong on this.


What a heart to heart may look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure this has been noted already but I'm not reading through the thread.

When this bubble bursts, there will be plenty of tears for those whom are capitalizing on this "equity"
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: As a homeowner and mortgage payer, I am not happy about this. If I wanted to sell, I'd have to find a place to move, and either the equity goes into that new purchase, or I have to pay inflated rent. I'm also expecting that this bubble, too, will burst eventually. I would not want to buy at or near the top of the market only to have the equity disappear or even go underwater.


First, user name checks out.

Second... as usual, the only "good" time to have bought is always 5 years ago with no plan to move now.
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Equity rich" isn't wealth. It's just blanket permission by whatever bank actually owns your house to acquire a shiatton of debt.

If you fully own your house, you're not equity rich. You're just REGULAR rich (a land owner), and selling your property is the easiest way to change that.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm shocked at how prices around here have shot up over the past year and a half. Prices will go up naturally, but some of the sale prices have been obscene. I'm glad I was able to buy my place 10 years ago. Barring something crazy happening I have no plans to move.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ifky: I'm shocked at how prices around here have shot up over the past year and a half. Prices will go up naturally, but some of the sale prices have been obscene. I'm glad I was able to buy my place 10 years ago. Barring something crazy happening I have no plans to move.


Same. When I can't walk anymore, we'll have to cut out the stairs and install a forklift elevator.

/Yes, I've actually seen a forklift elevator in a house
//Why yes, it was Alabama
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Unobtanium: As a homeowner and mortgage payer, I am not happy about this. If I wanted to sell, I'd have to find a place to move, and either the equity goes into that new purchase, or I have to pay inflated rent. I'm also expecting that this bubble, too, will burst eventually. I would not want to buy at or near the top of the market only to have the equity disappear or even go underwater.

First, user name checks out.

Second... as usual, the only "good" time to have bought is always 5 years ago with no plan to move now.


I managed to buy the house I'm in at the bottom of the last dip. That was just a bit of fortunate timing. I just wanted a place to live and it happened to work out nicely.

/gonna die here
//sooner or later
///hopefully later
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

akallen404: "Equity rich" isn't wealth. It's just blanket permission by whatever bank actually owns your house to acquire a shiatton of debt.


If the bank actually owned your house they could do whatever they wanted with it.  They can't.  Because they don't own it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Yea, funny inflation numbers.

If 1/3 of a typical families incomes goes to housing and the cost of that housing is doubling every 7 years, the housing inflation rate is 10% which means inflation must be at least 3.33% based on housing alone.

Yet the official figures don't show that.


"1/3 of a typical families incomes goes to housing "

If only!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Your home equity means nothing when everyone else's value is going up at the same time.
Yeah, you can sell your house and make a lot of money, but you still need somewhere to live.
Where are you going to move to after you sell your house?


You don't have to sell your home. You *could* turn that hypothetical equity into a vehicle to make and/or save money. Property can be an asset (make money) or a liability (costs money). Besides renting, how can you turn a mortgage/death note into an asset?

Make: Refinance, take out the equity and invest it. Good luck lol Buy some NFTs HAHAHAHAHAHA lol don't do that. But I do know some people who have used equity to invest in index funds. You will make 10% on average just letting it sit there, so if you might come out ahead if you lock in a good interest on a new loan.

Save:
I saved a LOT a month by:

- refinancing at <3% and paying off the car notes, which was I think 12% interest. No more monthly car notes and less interest on the outstanding principal.
- all credit cards are at $0 and locked in a safe. Now I can give myself personal loans.
- cancelled my audible/Washington Post/Ny Times/Hulu/HBOMax/tinder/etc subscriptions. Saved about $100 if not more. I saved one or two I frequently watch but it's all a waste of money. I'll go back to pirating.
- closed the storage units. Those things are a money pit. If I haven't used it in 10 years, toss it. Box up the kids stuff and make them take it with them
- stopped drinking and smoking so much, work out instead. I feel great, my tummy has gone down, and I actually look better. Drinking really bloats you. Lots more money to spend, too.

My point. I used the current housing market prices and low interest rates to shift (not eliminate) my debt to a lower interest rate WITH THE GOAL of decreasing my monthly expenses so I can save more money, which is looking to be significant. The new savings is whisked away into a healthcare mutual fund so I never see it. It's a 10 year plan. The 10 yr loan is a liability, but it's structured to create wealth.

/I hope.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: That's funny.  I thought my house was a place to live, not an ATM.


I've never purchased a house as an investment. I've put money into them to make it a better place for me and mine to live in: insulation, better windows, better doors, better heating/cooling systems, etc.  Never "took out" equity. Never lost a nickel when I sold, regardless of the market's ups and downs.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Zillow says my place has more than doubled in value since I bought it but that's not particularly relevant because I'd have to find a new place to live if I sold my house and anything similar I'd buy would cost just as much.  And rental prices have gone up as well so it's not like I could slide into a nice $500/month rental.

The only benefit to me is that, if these trends continue, I'll be able to sell it in my final days and afford a nursing home that wasn't featured in an investigative report.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Zillow says my place has more than doubled in value since I bought it but that's not particularly relevant because I'd have to find a new place to live if I sold my house and anything similar I'd buy would cost just as much.  And rental prices have gone up as well so it's not like I could slide into a nice $500/month rental.

The only benefit to me is that, if these trends continue, I'll be able to sell it in my final days and afford a nursing home that wasn't featured in an investigative report.


The same Zillow algorithms that lost them a billion bucks in less than a year trying to buy and sell real estate based on their algorithm alone?
Yeah, Zillow don't mean shiat.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm currently staring down having to buy a house right now. It sucks. Finding something that isn't a pile of rubble in my price range is tough. I'm looking at having a mortgage of 1500/month or renting for 1800/month a small apartment. Renting a house has jumped to $2400/month in the market here up from 1700 just two years ago.
Just looking at available houses right now is nutso. Every week the available houses change. They are being bought that freaking fast.

/Difficulty: Phoenix metro
 
