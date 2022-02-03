 Skip to content
(NBC News)   A man who was arrested after parking his SUV in front of the Supreme Court last year returned on Thursday and parked it there again. I'm sure he won't do it again though, because police let him go with no charges   (nbcnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure the large scale mental asylum system was severely flawed but it looks like it needs to be brought back to house people like the loon in the story. Reopening Central State in  Milledgeville GA  could be a start
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet I could find "Bomb making supplies" under his kitchen sink.
What is he? White?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dale Paul Melvin


Men who go by their first, middle, and last name are frequently found to be dangerous, in retrospect.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Dale Paul Melvin


Men who go by their first, middle, and last name are frequently found to be dangerous, in retrospect.


L. Ron Hubbard.

Mormons really like the first initial, full middle name, last name lameness to make them sound more important.
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well just turn it into a cube and charge him storage fees.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That was mighty white of them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Badmoodman: Dale Paul Melvin


Men who go by their first, middle, and last name are frequently found to be dangerous, in retrospect.

L. Ron Hubbard.

Mormons really like the first initial, full middle name, last name lameness to make them sound more important.


Full middle name would make him L Ronald Hubbard
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Badmoodman: Dale Paul Melvin


Men who go by their first, middle, and last name are frequently found to be dangerous, in retrospect.

L. Ron Hubbard.

Mormons really like the first initial, full middle name, last name lameness to make them sound more important.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frizbone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is a federal offense for being, or being in the presence of a person who supported, or voted for Donald Trump.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
he was arrested before for first offense including use of flasbang and assaulting an officer and they let him go for a 2nd offense ? WTF

i suppose next time when its full of ammonium nitrate they will say there was no way they could have prevented it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Frizbone: It is a federal offense for being, or being in the presence of a person who supported, or voted for Donald Trump.


Sadly, it's not
 
pounddawg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.glamour.comView Full Size
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: ecmoRandomNumbers: Badmoodman: Dale Paul Melvin


Men who go by their first, middle, and last name are frequently found to be dangerous, in retrospect.

L. Ron Hubbard.

Mormons really like the first initial, full middle name, last name lameness to make them sound more important.

[Fark user image 465x279]


Not Mormon. Scientology. But still agree about the lameness.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sure the large scale mental asylum system was severely flawed but it looks like it needs to be brought back to house people like the loon in the story. Reopening Central State in  Milledgeville GA  could be a start


We have terrible mental health avilability in Canada, but this shiat doesn't happen here very much.

Partly because we acutally have way more freedoms in public space than Americans do. We didn't go all the way into a total dictatorship during the war on terror like the US did. We can actually park places, walk places, are allowed to get near things, loiter, etc etc. Because, you know, it's a democracy. Canadians have rights to public spaces that Americans repealed, by suspending some of their constitutional amendments, and militarizing their police, so that where police interact with the public, the law is no longer treated as civilian. Civilian space, therefore, is being regulated by a non-civilian police force, in the USA. Part of the PATRIOT Act powers, and partly just arrogated powers that come from police unilaterally declaring military purview with legislators' blessings.

In other words, it isn't the lack of mental institutions. It is the lack of civil rights and militarized policing that causes the conflict with the somewhat-compulsive weirdos who are just parking their farking car and being weird about it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time to play one of my favorite games: stock photo or actual person being referenced?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kindms: he was arrested before for first offense including use of flasbang and assaulting an officer and they let him go for a 2nd offense ? WTF

i suppose next time when its full of ammonium nitrate they will say there was no way they could have prevented it


You should learn to read
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: kindms: he was arrested before for first offense including use of flasbang and assaulting an officer and they let him go for a 2nd offense ? WTF

i suppose next time when its full of ammonium nitrate they will say there was no way they could have prevented it

You should learn to read


they used a flashbang to extract him.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

musicmanboston: BigNumber12: ecmoRandomNumbers: Badmoodman: Dale Paul Melvin


Men who go by their first, middle, and last name are frequently found to be dangerous, in retrospect.

L. Ron Hubbard.

Mormons really like the first initial, full middle name, last name lameness to make them sound more important.

[Fark user image 465x279]

Not Mormon. Scientology. But still agree about the lameness.


Didn't know that about him.

It was incredibly disappointing to watch him throw in with Cruz and Trump in his later years.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kindms: he was arrested before for first offense including use of flasbang and assaulting an officer and they let him go for a 2nd offense ? WTF

i suppose next time when its full of ammonium nitrate they will say there was no way they could have prevented it


He wasn't arrested for using a flash-bang because he didn't use one.  The cops did.  Says so right in TFA.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Dale Paul Melvin


Men who go by their first, middle, and last name are frequently found to be dangerous, in retrospect.


I think media do that to mitigate the backlash from the Dale Leopold Melvins and Dale Thaddeus Melvins.  Although if you've got three first names, sometimes you're gonna get it from the Melvin Pauls and the Paul Dales.  If they DO insist on being addressed by first, middle, and last names, probably best to avoid them anyway.
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hlehmann: kindms: he was arrested before for first offense including use of flasbang and assaulting an officer and they let him go for a 2nd offense ? WTF

i suppose next time when its full of ammonium nitrate they will say there was no way they could have prevented it

He wasn't arrested for using a flash-bang because he didn't use one.  The cops did.  Says so right in TFA.


yes it was a clumsily written comment by me. they needed to use a flasbang on him,
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: eurotrader: Sure the large scale mental asylum system was severely flawed but it looks like it needs to be brought back to house people like the loon in the story. Reopening Central State in  Milledgeville GA  could be a start

We have terrible mental health avilability in Canada, but this shiat doesn't happen here very much.

Partly because we acutally have way more freedoms in public space than Americans do. We didn't go all the way into a total dictatorship during the war on terror like the US did. We can actually park places, walk places, are allowed to get near things, loiter, etc etc. Because, you know, it's a democracy. Canadians have rights to public spaces that Americans repealed, by suspending some of their constitutional amendments, and militarizing their police, so that where police interact with the public, the law is no longer treated as civilian. Civilian space, therefore, is being regulated by a non-civilian police force, in the USA. Part of the PATRIOT Act powers, and partly just arrogated powers that come from police unilaterally declaring military purview with legislators' blessings.

In other words, it isn't the lack of mental institutions. It is the lack of civil rights and militarized policing that causes the conflict with the somewhat-compulsive weirdos who are just parking their farking car and being weird about it.


Well, cops down here are tasked with doing way too much as well, which is a separate problem. And maybe if we had a better system of public welfare, universal health care, spent more money on social services/programs, education, etc etc and less on police, we wouldn't have as many problems like this guy. 

Sidenote: I'm not sure what the wife and I would do for work, but if Canada will take us ... there's really no upside to the United States any more.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whatever he does, he has 6-3 odds of doing the country a favor
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a Melvin. They should tow his car to the nearest car crusher.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Should have purchased the undercoating...
 
