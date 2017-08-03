 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Cool: a public/private partnership is installing the first roadway that will be capable of wirelessly charging electric vehicles that drive on it. Sad: they're building it in Detroit   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, The Road, Electrification, Electric vehicle, Road, United States, Transport, Vehicle, Michigan Department of Transportation  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detroit. Home of the automobile. Seems like a slam dunk.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure it is owned by the Government. Robocop shouldn't be a How To.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Detroit. Home of the automobile. Seems like a slam dunk.


I had the same thought. I don't know if this would help Detroit in its recovery, but I hope it does.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All the fun of old potholes, but now with added copper theft!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like slot cars, I'm in.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The road can juice up vehicles that are in motion or stationery  . . .

I only write on juiced-up stationery.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just build trains, reliable public transit, and walkable neighborhoods.

Jesus Christ, stop trying to reinvent America being invented around the car.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Picklehead: edmo: Detroit. Home of the automobile. Seems like a slam dunk.

I had the same thought. I don't know if this would help Detroit in its recovery, but I hope it does.


If you were going to con someone in the US with a completely stupid idea about charging vehicles, which city would you choose? I would pick Detroit: clueless about charging tech and desperate to stay relevant.

And yes, this is a completely stupid idea.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jeez. It's not bad enough that they already live in Detroit, now the government is giving them all cancer.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
d39a3h63xew422.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
why don't we just hand out cash to EV owners?
i mean, c'mon!
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's research, in an area already being built as an EV research area. Michigan sees enough variety of weather during the year that it makes sense to put new tech through its paces there.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope we can take some time out from yelling at each other to come together to do something we can all enjoy together:

Making fun of the Solar Freakin Roadways people.


Solar Roadways: When failure is worth 30 MILLION Dollars!
Youtube ff-3MhQ7ri8


/I don't think the Detroit thing is a Solar Freakin Roadway but I haven't read TFA yet
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Just build trains, reliable public transit, and walkable neighborhoods.

Jesus Christ, stop trying to reinvent America being invented around the car.


Hey, Los Angeles was planned around the car and that worked out well!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wireless charging is less efficient. Congratulations - this will never work. Given that the electrical grid is not able to support millions of vehicles plugging in at 220, wasting a chunk of electricty by inefficient transmission means will not help.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Will it make my AM radio all buzzy?
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's research, in an area already being built as an EV research area. Michigan sees enough variety of weather during the year that it makes sense to put new tech through its paces there.


And they have the worst roads in the country so anything that gets them to rip up even a mile of pavement is probably improving things a bit.

/Bought upgraded shocks for my truck after towing in Michigan a few years ago
//Didn't do that for any of the other 42 states I towed in
///The Billsteins worked very well last summer when I spent 3 weeks traversing Michigan, so worth it
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gaslight: Wireless charging is less efficient. Congratulations - this will never work. Given that the electrical grid is not able to support millions of vehicles plugging in at 220, wasting a chunk of electricty by inefficient transmission means will not help.


Is it inefficient if you can pump the electricity at HVDC and have an inductor at a reasonably high voltage?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's easy to shiat on an idea because it seems stupid, much like this one.  However, without creating prototypes and testing them out, innovation simply won't happen.  *I* think the idea of charging a car on the road, instead of when it's parked, is exceptionally stupid.  Smart roads should be about managing traffic, reporting incidents, and increasing overall efficiency and safety, not charging cars.  Maybe someone will figure something out to make it more effective.  Maybe they'll figure out some new material to make roads from.  Probably not, but not trying at all is worse than sandboxing a questionable concept.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Just build trains, reliable public transit, and walkable neighborhoods.

Jesus Christ, stop trying to reinvent America being invented around the car.


That is cute.

Rebuild the entirety of the USA infrastructure that provides a massive amount of individual freedom, utility, and choice or we can just add public and mass transportation options, promote multi-use developments and master plan communities. The idea that you can and should make the entirety of the US pedestrian friendly is outrageously stupid. Public transit can never replace the flexibility I have with a car. It is great for people with a very set routine and destinations. Walking sounds cool in sunny 70 degree weather with 40% humidity and if you have to travel less than an 8th of a mile.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jvl: Picklehead: edmo: Detroit. Home of the automobile. Seems like a slam dunk.

I had the same thought. I don't know if this would help Detroit in its recovery, but I hope it does.

If you were going to con someone in the US with a completely stupid idea about charging vehicles, which city would you choose? I would pick Detroit: clueless about charging tech and desperate to stay relevant.

And yes, this is a completely stupid idea.


California. You can raise taxes even more to cover it and people will blindly follow it because Green and such.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.


I wonder if it might be the better option for street parking compared to plug in hubs every 6 feet down the road. Lots of city people don't have a driveway or garage to charge at night.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Charging buses in Tel Aviv? Home of the worlds biggest bad idea of a bus station? Yep, it's an Israeli company. Projects "in development" since 2018, not a mile of demonstration track. I'm surprised they aren't selling NFTs of pictures of their proposed roads.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

12349876: robodog: Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.

I wonder if it might be the better option for street parking compared to plug in hubs every 6 feet down the road. Lots of city people don't have a driveway or garage to charge at night.


Hardly anyone uses the stupid Qi wireless charging and tons of people have smartphones but yeah, let's go do the same stupid thing to support a very small amount of vehicles. What horrible place do you live that you have zero personal parking and have to park on some random street?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: robodog: Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.

Counterpoint:

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Those things are called 'buses' now, and they serve a much larger service area than a pseudo rail passenger service. This is important in exurban and rural locations. Unfortunately they aren't viable as electric vehicles because the cost of... oh dear, I'm doing it again.

But seriously, everyone is all about personal vehicles and still waves a middle finger to mass transit, especially the humble bus... Fark it, it too tired for another rant. At least this isn't another 'driverless vehicle' fever dream which could only work in tightly regulated circuits around major pick-up drop-off points.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: MattytheMouse: Just build trains, reliable public transit, and walkable neighborhoods.

Jesus Christ, stop trying to reinvent America being invented around the car.

Hey, Los Angeles was planned around the car and that worked out well!


LA (proper)was built along rail and trolley lines. Buses later (replacing trolleys - looking at you Sinclair Oil, GM and Firestone Tires) and then the car. The latest "green" trolley lines are practically an overlay of the old system...... greedy idiots
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: ColonelCathcart: robodog: Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.

Counterpoint:

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Those things are called 'buses' now, and they serve a much larger service area than a pseudo rail passenger service. This is important in exurban and rural locations. Unfortunately they aren't viable as electric vehicles because the cost of... oh dear, I'm doing it again.

But seriously, everyone is all about personal vehicles and still waves a middle finger to mass transit, especially the humble bus... Fark it, it too tired for another rant. At least this isn't another 'driverless vehicle' fever dream which could only work in tightly regulated circuits around major pick-up drop-off points.


Trolley buses are very effective, especially if you...I don't know HAVE CHEAP NUKULAR ELECTRICITY LIKE FRANCE...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Subtonic: ColonelCathcart: robodog: Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.

Counterpoint:

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Those things are called 'buses' now, and they serve a much larger service area than a pseudo rail passenger service. This is important in exurban and rural locations. Unfortunately they aren't viable as electric vehicles because the cost of... oh dear, I'm doing it again.

But seriously, everyone is all about personal vehicles and still waves a middle finger to mass transit, especially the humble bus... Fark it, it too tired for another rant. At least this isn't another 'driverless vehicle' fever dream which could only work in tightly regulated circuits around major pick-up drop-off points.

Trolley buses are very effective, especially if you...I don't know HAVE CHEAP NUKULAR ELECTRICITY LIKE FRANCE...


Sorry. I started ranting. It's fun. You should try it.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the money is in the banana stand: 12349876: robodog: Wireless charging makes sense for rich folks who don't want to be bothered to plug their EV in (just park over the wireless transmitter), they make zero sense being put in roads. The cost, inefficiency, and inflexibility make it stupid.

I wonder if it might be the better option for street parking compared to plug in hubs every 6 feet down the road. Lots of city people don't have a driveway or garage to charge at night.

Hardly anyone uses the stupid Qi wireless charging and tons of people have smartphones but yeah, let's go do the same stupid thing to support a very small amount of vehicles. What horrible place do you live that you have zero personal parking and have to park on some random street?


About 35% of vehicle owners in the US rely on on-street parking.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wireless charging? Who the hell thought this was a good idea. Super inefficient and imagine sitting over a high energy, low frequency pulsed weapon? Cuba Syndrome anyone?
 
