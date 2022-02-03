 Skip to content
 
It's the history of the ampersand.
15
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ok &?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
- What do you call yourselves?

- And And And.

- And And farkin' And?

- Well, Ray is thinking of putting an exclamation mark after the second And. He says it'll look better in the photos. You don't like it? You think it should go at the end?

- I think it should go up his arse.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: If the credits to a movie say it was written "By Fred Smith and Bob Jones" it means Fred wrote a script and Bob wrote a script, or one rewrote the others script. If the Credits say "Fred Smith & Bob Jones" it means Fred and Bob worked together and wrote a single script.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You bet your ampersand I'm looking forward to RTFA!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Fun fact: If the credits to a movie say it was written "By Fred Smith and Bob Jones" it means Fred wrote a script and Bob wrote a script, or one rewrote the others script. If the Credits say "Fred Smith & Bob Jones" it means Fred and Bob worked together and wrote a single script.


That is a fun fact. Today I learned something that I will not remember when the day comes that it would be useful to know.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: You bet your ampersand I'm looking forward to RTFA!


Sadly, no A. Just a series of tweets. (They are interesting, though.)
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a highly stylized 'et' as in et cetera.
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hampers and what?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The high point in its history is when Adrian got hold of it.

https://youtu.be/0B4-OoJo_ws
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Est?
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's the character that technically is allowed in filenames but is a bad idea to use because it acts as a command separator in CMD file operations and is difficult to escape.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fsbilly: It's a highly stylized 'et' as in et cetera.
[townsquare.media image 850x566]


that was the story I was told.

depending on the font and the spacing, et and & can look similar.
 
