 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A feel-good story from darkest Canukistan   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1674 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 5:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I saw 80-year old dad in the headlights, I though for sure it was about finding an elder who had wandered off.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, I'm confused. Facebook was used for good and to help some in need?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To make it easy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a real american would have just shot them
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Wait, I'm confused. Facebook was used for good and to help some in need?


Facebook is like talking.  90% useless blabber, 5% toxic, 5% good.  Same thing can be said about any mode of communication.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one thing you can always rely on is the hospitality and generosity of rural Canadians.
Good on that fella. Someone give him a shot of snowbank rye.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, I thought the headline said drunkest Canuckistan.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So thankful she didn't have this happen in Dog River.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"when they were allowed to leave"

That would make a great start to a horror film.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ha, I thought the headline said drunkest Canuckistan.


They didn't have to, it's assumed.
 
MrBonestripper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone get that hero his next several drinks of choice immediately, and put them all on my tab.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, Dad!

And I guess we have to grudgingly give Facebook credit for not being complete garbage for once.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yay, Dad!

And I guess we have to grudgingly give Facebook credit for not being complete garbage for once.


Its typical usage was subverted for a good cause.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I watched it three times before realizing I had to click into it to understand wtf I was looking at.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So... do they fark?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stop using Twitter to tell long stories.  The whole point of the tweet is to be concise.  If you can't do that, perhaps consider a community college course in creative writing.  Better yet, stop using twitter.  Subby, go to your room and think about what you've done.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Several years ago I found out through Facebook the extent of flash flooding damage near my apartment from a friend.  Myself and another were able to find my friend who was stranded down in the damage through mobile Facebook.
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Strange way to advertise someone's OnlyFans page, but people like backstory to their porn i guess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When you finally get sick of it all and head out looking to find yourself an ice floe.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: To make it easy:
[Fark user image 412x557]
[Fark user image 410x270]


Facebook is the best.  This story should be front-page news everywhere, on the same day as the company experiences a historic loss of over $230 BILLION.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grizwald: Strange way to advertise someone's OnlyFans page, but people like backstory to their porn i guess.


giggity.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pretty f$cking cool
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: So... do they fark?


What were the odds that all 7 people stranded were college girls.
 
Monac
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: wademh: To make it easy:
[Fark user image 412x557]
[Fark user image 410x270]

Facebook is the best.  This story should be front-page news everywhere, on the same day as the company experiences a historic loss of over $230 BILLION.


Did they look under the refrigerator?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark is an outhouse for tweet dumps now, apparently.

Mmmkay.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That me me smile, laugh, and get just a wee bit misty eyed. The world needs more stories like this.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.