(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   News: $25 reward offered by newspaper for Bigfoot. Fark: Suspect sketch looks more like Cthulhu. C'mon kids, learn your xenobiology   (pressdemocrat.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITYM cryptozoology, subs.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Now pay me.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, it's Shirley Hawn.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see through Bigfoot's monster coatings to the gentle loner inside. I bet he has a wounded raccoon friend that he tenderly nurses back to health while going 'coo, coo'. But in the end they shoot him. But he teaches us about things.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: ITYM cryptozoology, subs.


Stop threadjacking. Bored Bigfoot Yacht Club discussion is on the Business tab.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The best argument against Bigfoot, etc:  No dentist from Nebraska has a hide in his mancave.
 
