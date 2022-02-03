 Skip to content
 
(MPR News)   "Betty Whiteout" edges out "Ctrl Salt Delete" and "The Big Leplowski"   (mprnews.org) divider line
    Betty White, The Golden Girls, St. Olaf College, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose Nylund, Sue Ann Nivens, Betty Whiteout  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are all awesome, but nothing beats....

That Name Again Is Mr. Plow (The Simpsons)
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Betty Whiteout"
"Ctrl Salt Delete"
"The Big Leplowski"
"Plowasaurus Rex"
"Scoop Dogg"
"Blizzard of Oz"
"No More Mr. Ice Guy"
"Edward Blizzardhands"

Honestly impressed with the selection. Each one is funny in its own way. Plowasaurus Rex is probably the weakest.

/I would've voted for Ctrl+Salt+Delete
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All excellent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Edward Blizzardhands hahahhah
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why not just use the Jewish Space Laser? What a waste of money and time....smh.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doze were pretty good, you betcha.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to think that Betty would approved of getting plowed
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm mister cold-meiser, I'm mister snow...
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be hard to top "Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney" from the UK
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know where/how the name is displayed on the plows?

I'd like to be able to identify one in the wild.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A fella could do worse than picking one of them names, that's for sure.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Does anyone know where/how the name is displayed on the plows?

I'd like to be able to identify one in the wild.


I did some image searching and found this:
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowy Montana.

/Never plow high on your own supply
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appropriate because you know Betty White did a lot of edging in her days.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dunno. Plowasaurus Rex sounds like a great porn name.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They are all awesome, but nothing beats....

[YouTube video: That Name Again Is Mr. Plow (The Simpsons)]


That Mr. Plow's a loser, and I think he is a boozer.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More places should do this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
idsfa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They are all awesome, but nothing beats....

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QacpBRPonzM]


It came in 20th, so actually nineteen things beat Mr. Plow.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It's going to be hard to top "Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney" from the UK


Omg that's awesome!
The list to choose from here is better than I expected, too. Great job, people! My city is awaiting 16 new snowplows, I don't think we're going to get to name them, too many.

/ Scoop Dogg made me lol
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01: I dunno. Plowasaurus Rex sounds like a great porn name.

"Good afternoon, ladies - I got a call saying that this address needed some plowing?"

/ off to see if snowplow-themed porn is a thing...
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

May be why they rejected my plans for Plow I Met Your Mother
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: More places should do this...

[Fark user image 425x655]


Huh.  Sled Zepplin and Lord Coldemort both made MN's list.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
famouscampaigns.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mrtraveler01: I dunno. Plowasaurus Rex sounds like a great porn name.

"Good afternoon, ladies - I got a call saying that this address needed some plowing?"

/ off to see if snowplow-themed porn is a thing...


Rule 34.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Had a better chance than How I Plowed Your Mother, at least.
 
Numbat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I think Plowasaurus Rex starred in The Big Leplowski.
 
telejester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Well okay then.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: More places should do this...

[Fark user image 425x655]
(map of Scotland snowplow locations)

Link to the Scotland plows
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReverendLoki: More places should do this...

[Fark user image image 425x655]


That'd never work around here, we've got 130 active plows out right now in ~2k square miles just for the local DOT service area, it looks like they have a few dozen for 30k square miles.
 
