(ABC News) US accuses Russia of planning a fake video to create a false flag in Ukraine. Hey has anyone seen the Project Veritas crew around lately?
    News, false-flag operation, Russia, Pentagon, Kremlin, pretext, Ukraine  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pile of dildos next to the Katyusha launchers was a dead giveaway.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the definition of projection, if we are tonkin this seriously.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin will continue to run false flag ops until one "sticks" and then use that as his excuse.

If we catch 100 false flag attempts the 101st will still meet his needs.

We should just treat this as a fact and be prepared to respond EXTREMELY harshly when he does it.
* Repel the attacks with kinetic action
* kick Russia out of swift
* embargo the shiat out of them
* Sanctions on Putin's personal accounts.

Like ALL AT ONCE. A bully never stops until you land a solid punch on his nose.

If Putin cuts gas
* NATO should rally to provide the needed energy
* Russia will lose even MORE money
* ratchet up sanctions even more

He is just not going to stop until these types of invasions hurt him more than they benefit him.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is the definition of projection, if we are tonkin this seriously.


Experts have been predicting a russian false flag will provide Putin the "excuse" he needs. He has been giving locals in the region Russian passports. They are told to keep them on them so they can be protected in case of war. Then he will claim he is going in to "protect and rescue" russians.

This is nothing new for Putin.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how prescient Neal Stephenson's "Fall: Or, Dodge in Hell" is.

This is the Moab incident. We are most of the way to red states becoming Ameristan.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother with a false flag? This is 2022, no one is going to be fooled.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been done before, it will be done again.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you dare join NATO or we will give you a reason to join NATO.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

/my headline
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!


Just because the USA does bad things, doesn't mean your Mother Russia is allowed to do bad things too. You probably fell asleep during that lesson in kindergarten.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Just because the USA does bad things, doesn't mean your Mother Russia is allowed to do bad things too. You probably fell asleep during that lesson in kindergarten.


But America is allowed?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!


Come on, you can come up with better whataboutism
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is the definition of projection, if we are tonkin this seriously.


Do you really think anyone believes your Putin-slurping?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??


He doesn't want the rest of Ukraine. He just doesn't want Ukraine to be part of NATO. He's only been saying this since the 2008 in Bucharest Romania. Russia has been saying it longer.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Nadie_AZ: This is the definition of projection, if we are tonkin this seriously.

Do you really think anyone believes your Putin-slurping?


Xi must be busy this week.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is the definition of projection, if we are tonkin this seriously.


So I know this may be difficult for you to grasp, but it is possible for multiple people to be bad or do/have done bad things at the same time.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: He just doesn't want Ukraine to be part of NATO.


Haha, so he's going to give them a reason to be in NATO. See you soon Finland and Sweden.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unverified social media videos."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Why bother with a false flag? This is 2022, no one is going to be fooled.


s31242.pcdn.coView Full Size


*gestures at all of MAGAstan*
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can say is, thank god we have a sane administration right now. If a Republican were in the White House, this intel would be withheld, and allowed to proceed.

We all suspected Russia would burn a Reichstag to justify an invasion. The only question was when. Looks like Biden has alerted the world now.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Why bother with a false flag? This is 2022, no one is going to be fooled.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Just because the USA does bad things, doesn't mean your Mother Russia is allowed to do bad things too. You probably fell asleep during that lesson in kindergarten.

But America is allowed?


No, it isn't. Trump was about to blow up Iran for funzies during his presidency, he was told how a nuclear exchange could ruin his golf resorts if it got that far, he pulled back. Besides, when we took over Iraq, we did eventually gave it back to the people, Putin annexed Crimea to be a part of Russia; the United States hasn't annexed foreign territory since WW2.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??

He doesn't want the rest of Ukraine. He just doesn't want Ukraine to be part of NATO. He's only been saying this since the 2008 in Bucharest Romania. Russia has been saying it longer.


This seems like a massive violation of national sovereignty
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??


He doesn't want all of Ukraine, or rather, he shouldn't want all of the Ukraine.  He wants a land corridor to Crimea, a destabilized and create a puppet Ukraine in Russia's orbit. Furthermore he wants to humiliate NATO and push back the expansion from areas of the former Warsaw Pact nations. Now he may want to take Ukraine's coastline for more control of the future client state and to create a land bridge to the Russian controlled Transnistria region in Moldova, but that would require taking Odesa and pacifying the area which would be a tough task.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: He just doesn't want Ukraine to be part of NATO.


So you're saying the only way for Russia to prove its peaceful intentions toward its neighbors is to invade them and install a puppet government?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??

He doesn't want all of Ukraine, or rather, he shouldn't want all of the Ukraine.  He wants a land corridor to Crimea, a destabilized and create a puppet Ukraine in Russia's orbit. Furthermore he wants to humiliate NATO and push back the expansion from areas of the former Warsaw Pact nations. Now he may want to take Ukraine's coastline for more control of the future client state and to create a land bridge to the Russian controlled Transnistria region in Moldova, but that would require taking Odesa and pacifying the area which would be a tough task.


How does he capture a land corridor without capturing all of Ukraine
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Come on, you can come up with better whataboutism


No, no he can't.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Nadie_AZ: This is the definition of projection, if we are tonkin this seriously.

Experts have been predicting a russian false flag will provide Putin the "excuse" he needs. He has been giving locals in the region Russian passports. They are told to keep them on them so they can be protected in case of war. Then he will claim he is going in to "protect and rescue" russians.

This is nothing new for Putin.


It's worth noting that these announcements of ours are a deterrent tactic of their own. If something strange happens in Ukraine after we've been loudly warning the world about Russian false flags, Russia's ability to capitalize on the incident is severely diminished, because now the world has "Russian false flags" on the brain. It's particularly effective against the sort of "mysterious deaths" that the Kremlin loves using.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Just because the USA does bad things, doesn't mean your Mother Russia is allowed to do bad things too. You probably fell asleep during that lesson in kindergarten.

But America is allowed?


Don't make us come over there. We've got bad intelligence and we know how to use it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: It's amazing how prescient Neal Stephenson's "Fall: Or, Dodge in Hell" is.

This is the Moab incident. We are most of the way to red states becoming Ameristan.


I been calling my county Whitetrashistan for years.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was how putin became president in the first place.

Check out the 'apartment bombings'
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: SpectroBoy: Nadie_AZ: This is the definition of projection, if we are tonkin this seriously.

Experts have been predicting a russian false flag will provide Putin the "excuse" he needs. He has been giving locals in the region Russian passports. They are told to keep them on them so they can be protected in case of war. Then he will claim he is going in to "protect and rescue" russians.

This is nothing new for Putin.

It's worth noting that these announcements of ours are a deterrent tactic of their own. If something strange happens in Ukraine after we've been loudly warning the world about Russian false flags, Russia's ability to capitalize on the incident is severely diminished, because now the world has "Russian false flags" on the brain. It's particularly effective against the sort of "mysterious deaths" that the Kremlin loves using.


Yeah, they really do love those mysterious deaths.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Nadie_AZ: He just doesn't want Ukraine to be part of NATO.

So you're saying the only way for Russia to prove its peaceful intentions toward its neighbors is to invade them and install a puppet government?


The whole world must learn of our peaceful ways!
Youtube 0Ig2qZEiNv8
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea.


He doesn't - he wants its coast over to Moldova / Transnistria, as well as the hinterlands between the Azov and the Dnieper, which provide Crimea's drinking / irrigation water.

Anything north of that swath is going to be chock-full of Ukrainians who will resist bitterly and be far more trouble than they're worth.

Minus the coast, Ukraine would be a weak, landlocked state, which would suit Russia quite nicely.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Just because the USA does bad things, doesn't mean your Mother Russia is allowed to do bad things too. You probably fell asleep during that lesson in kindergarten.

But America is allowed?


Don't you believe in America First? Aren't we Exceptional?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel like I should take a vacation to.. uh, Poland.Yeah, going to Poland.

photos1.blogger.comView Full Size


/what? I want to be the first on my block
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea.

He doesn't - he wants its coast over to Moldova / Transnistria, as well as the hinterlands between the Azov and the Dnieper, which provide Crimea's drinking / irrigation water.

Anything north of that swath is going to be chock-full of Ukrainians who will resist bitterly and be far more trouble than they're worth.

Minus the coast, Ukraine would be a weak, landlocked state, which would suit Russia quite nicely.


With how many anti-tank weapons are in the area it's going to be expensive as fark to get that coast.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whatever false flag they come up with will likely be more valid than...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: BigNumber12: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea.

He doesn't - he wants its coast over to Moldova / Transnistria, as well as the hinterlands between the Azov and the Dnieper, which provide Crimea's drinking / irrigation water.

Anything north of that swath is going to be chock-full of Ukrainians who will resist bitterly and be far more trouble than they're worth.

Minus the coast, Ukraine would be a weak, landlocked state, which would suit Russia quite nicely.

With how many anti-tank weapons are in the area it's going to be expensive as fark to get that coast.


And Russia had better get used to a gas pipeline to Europe that keeps mysteriously exploding.
 
Tman144
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Daedalus27: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??

He doesn't want all of Ukraine, or rather, he shouldn't want all of the Ukraine.  He wants a land corridor to Crimea, a destabilized and create a puppet Ukraine in Russia's orbit. Furthermore he wants to humiliate NATO and push back the expansion from areas of the former Warsaw Pact nations. Now he may want to take Ukraine's coastline for more control of the future client state and to create a land bridge to the Russian controlled Transnistria region in Moldova, but that would require taking Odesa and pacifying the area which would be a tough task.

How does he capture a land corridor without capturing all of Ukraine


Fark user imageView Full Size

He only needs the bit between Donbass and Crimea.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Daedalus27: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??

He doesn't want all of Ukraine, or rather, he shouldn't want all of the Ukraine.  He wants a land corridor to Crimea, a destabilized and create a puppet Ukraine in Russia's orbit. Furthermore he wants to humiliate NATO and push back the expansion from areas of the former Warsaw Pact nations. Now he may want to take Ukraine's coastline for more control of the future client state and to create a land bridge to the Russian controlled Transnistria region in Moldova, but that would require taking Odesa and pacifying the area which would be a tough task.

How does he capture a land corridor without capturing all of Ukraine


You take what you want and stop and say that is it.. It is exactly like they have done in Georgia carving off, Abkhazia and South Ossetia during the 2008 Olympics (also in Beijing)  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occupied_territories_of_Georgia A short war followed by a cease-fire and then dictating to the weaker country exactly how it will be. There is a complication with NATO interest, but ultimately it is the same playbook.

He doesn't want the Ukrainian population in the central and western portion of Ukraine, they would be a financial drain and stability problem even with harsh measures Russia could engage in.  Better to let a compliant strongman due the dirty work while they control the energy taps and flow of goods into the country through the ports.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Come on, you can come up with better whataboutism


Come on, stop discriminating against this fine Russian person engaging in a most traditional Russian activity.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??


What he wants is "more".

Ukraine is just the next closest / easiest target after Crimea.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Just because the USA does bad things, doesn't mean your Mother Russia is allowed to do bad things too. You probably fell asleep during that lesson in kindergarten.

But America is allowed?


Two wrongs don't make a right, comrade.

This thread is about Putin's false flag in Ukraine.

Try to keep upski.
 
geggy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


She wore her belt for 4 days before making the confession.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Intrepid00: ColonelCathcart: America can tell it's a false flag because of the pixels its experience!

Come on, you can come up with better whataboutism

Come on, stop discriminating against this fine Russian person engaging in a most traditional Russian activity.


If he is not trying his harder to be good propaganda his vodak allowance is to being cut.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: BigNumber12: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea.

He doesn't - he wants its coast over to Moldova / Transnistria, as well as the hinterlands between the Azov and the Dnieper, which provide Crimea's drinking / irrigation water.

Anything north of that swath is going to be chock-full of Ukrainians who will resist bitterly and be far more trouble than they're worth.

Minus the coast, Ukraine would be a weak, landlocked state, which would suit Russia quite nicely.

With how many anti-tank weapons are in the area it's going to be expensive as fark to get that coast.


That's exactly why we (NATO) have been sending them, along with Stingers and advanced RPGs.

Russia's calculations on all of this are changing daily.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tman144: cameroncrazy1984: Daedalus27: DarkSoulNoHope: Always curious the real reason why Putin wants all of the Ukraine, since he already got the warm water port he wanted with the capture of Crimea. Wag the Dog scenario to not have the Russian people rebel against him or is he just looking on a map and going, "Mine!" ??

He doesn't want all of Ukraine, or rather, he shouldn't want all of the Ukraine.  He wants a land corridor to Crimea, a destabilized and create a puppet Ukraine in Russia's orbit. Furthermore he wants to humiliate NATO and push back the expansion from areas of the former Warsaw Pact nations. Now he may want to take Ukraine's coastline for more control of the future client state and to create a land bridge to the Russian controlled Transnistria region in Moldova, but that would require taking Odesa and pacifying the area which would be a tough task.

How does he capture a land corridor without capturing all of Ukraine

[Fark user image 850x637]
He only needs the bit between Donbass and Crimea.


Here, I Painted it for a previous thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
