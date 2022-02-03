 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Texas Governor Greg Abbott in November: The lights will stay on this winter. Headline today: 70,000 without power in Texas due to massive storm   (thehill.com) divider line
81
    More: Fail, Power outage, Texas, Winter, Storm, Fort Worth, Texas, National Weather Service, Severe winter weather, United States  
•       •       •

1195 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2022 at 1:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody check the manifests on flights to Cancun.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We would've liked to get those voter registration documents out to you, but we got snowed in.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and they'll elect him again.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I am fine with throwing rotten fruit at this asshole, that really doesn't sound like a big deal.  Its a big storm, poles and lines will go down, people are going to lose power.

The problem last time was the whole state losing power for days plunging all of Texas into a lethal deep freeze with leadership either nowhere to be found, or blaming democrats.  It could well happen again, but this ain't it.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"


"I can guarantee the lights will stay on," said Abbott.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"


Yeah, in Detroit, seems like we have 100,000 houses out around 3 times a summer.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm in Texas and I don't know anyone who is withou    ++++++ Carrier Lost
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Abbott but he can't keep limbs from falling from trees. If he could, he wouldn't be in a wheelchair.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He meant to say that the lights will stay on Miss Winter.
 
time is tight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dastardly wind and solar power wants to kill our God-fearing Texans.  Someone get J.R. Ewing on the horn!

/dated ref, I know
//Screw it, I'm old
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"


And yet Abbott somehow did not "expect it" enough to plan for and prevent it.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"


What do you call it when someone tells you that the expected is not going to happen, tells you not to worry, and of course does not even prepare for  it to happen?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 850x1045]

He meant to say that the lights will stay on Miss Winter.


I don't think even a mammogram squeezes the girls that hard.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Democratic Mayor Bilandic in Chicago in the late 1970s losing his job to Jane Byrne when a snow storm choked off the city streets and he couldn't get them cleared. Failure to perform basic government services should cost you your job. How come Texas doesn't work that way too?

Oh wait, I know why: Democratic voters expect their elected politicians to perform basic government functions.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody check the manifests on flights to Cancun.


the-sun.comView Full Size
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SimonElectric: Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"

What do you call it when someone tells you that the expected is not going to happen, tells you not to worry, and of course does not even prepare for  it to happen?


I don't know any state that can get a half an inch of ice over much of it, and not have outages. This is small potatoes compared to last year. I lived through it.

Having said that, I am praying for a second massive outage...He'll be done.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]


If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He meant the lights will stay on in his home. Definitely his place. Or he'll be in Cabo with Ted Cruz. But the lights will be on.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: 70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.


70,000 so far.

/HomerLisa.jpg
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I remember Democratic Mayor Bilandic in Chicago in the late 1970s losing his job to Jane Byrne when a snow storm choked off the city streets and he couldn't get them cleared. Failure to perform basic government services should cost you your job. How come Texas doesn't work that way too?

Oh wait, I know why: Democratic voters expect their elected politicians to perform basic government functions.


Government cant do anything right... put us in charge of it and we'll show you what we mean.

--GOP platform
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: 70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.


it's big if you're one of the 70,000 in the richest nation in the world trying not to freeze to death
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: SimonElectric: Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"

What do you call it when someone tells you that the expected is not going to happen, tells you not to worry, and of course does not even prepare for  it to happen?

I don't know any state that can get a half an inch of ice over much of it, and not have outages. This is small potatoes compared to last year. I lived through it.

Having said that, I am praying for a second massive outage...He'll be done.


The power plants can be in perfectly fine shape, but lots of ice will still take down some power lines and substations.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the failed state of Texass is in the news again for power failures?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"


It's 2022, and we have lots of data on what can go wrong with electrical systems. This is calculated negligence.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Abbott made millions by a tree falling on him AFTER A STORM.  Every lawyer in Texas knows the story in detail.  It's like it's a profitable thing for him.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PunGent: dbaggins: 70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.

70,000 so far.

/HomerLisa.jpg


Maybe they will be smart enough to drop their faucets this time. Haha, nah probably not. 12 hours till pipes start busting.
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dbaggins: 70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.


More like 9.6 million households
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

time is tight: That dastardly wind and solar power wants to kill our God-fearing Texans.  Someone get J.R. Ewing on the horn!

/dated ref, I know
//Screw it, I'm old

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"

What do you call it when someone tells you that the expected is not going to happen, tells you not to worry, and of course does not even prepare for  it to happen?


Texas?
 
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"


THIS.  Did the grid collapse or are a lot of power lines down?  Also, Fark the Hill.

/and Fark Abbott for other, REAL issues
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.


DeSantis is a Republican too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.


Was that an attempted BSAB?

weak
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.

DeSantis is a Republican too.


No shiat, really? Here I thought a dem was high fiving trump at his Covid rally.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.

Was that an attempted BSAB?

weak


No it's "Florida's problem is Floridians" and I bet the same is for Texas. We got a self centered governor and a self centered governor wanna be next election. Oh yeah!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PunGent: dbaggins: 70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.

70,000 so far.

/HomerLisa.jpg


well, the storm is over and the forecast is just more of a cold snap than actual bad weather.  I'd say the worst is over.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PunGent: dbaggins: 70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.

70,000 so far.

/HomerLisa.jpg


It is dipping to a brutal 28 degrees in Houston for like an hour. What ever will we do! We have hurricanes and storms all the time that knock out power to way more than that amount of homes. Last year's freeze was something I have never experienced in my entire life. Our home lost power for 3 hours. Meanwhile, we have gone days without power when entire lines go down due to trees and storm debris.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I remember Democratic Mayor Bilandic in Chicago in the late 1970s losing his job to Jane Byrne when a snow storm choked off the city streets and he couldn't get them cleared. Failure to perform basic government services should cost you your job. How come Texas doesn't work that way too?

Oh wait, I know why: Democratic voters expect their elected politicians to perform basic government functions.


If having 70,000 people without power was cause for removal off office, California and Michigan would have about 5 different Governors in a given year.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.


You're...you're kidding, right?

I live in Florida, and both the executive and legislative branches are controlled by Republicans.

/I say "controlled..."
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.


Sadly, the Florida Democratic Party really is a sad and pathetic disorganized clusterF.   They mean well...but, well, if you are a capable Dem-leaning person outside a major metro area...you get to a metro area or you leave the state entirely.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
70,000 white people?
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: I hate Abbot as much as the next sane man, but this outage is in the realm of "expected" not "greedily incompetent"


Maybe he shouldn't have made those promises, then.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Intrepid00: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

If it's like Florida the Democratic Party isn't any better. Bunch of potatoes over here.

You're...you're kidding, right?

I live in Florida, and both the executive and legislative branches are controlled by Republicans.

/I say "controlled..."


I'm going to point at Miami and Boward now and point gas pump lady is the current darling. Also know the party that is supposedly against climate change is now taking crypto as party donations now. They Florida hypocrisy is at critical levels.

There is no farking difference between a Florida dem and a Florida Republican Party member. It's just who gets to grift.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


True: Abbott is a coont and a shiatty governor.

Also true but unrelated: In places where power infrastructure is above ground, as it is and must be in much of the US, radial ice accumulation weighs down power lines and strong winds snap them.

Yesterday, we had both.

This isn't a grid failure from overload like last year. This is similar to a tornado outbreak. Tornados break shiat. So does wind and ice, in high enough quantities.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dbaggins: 70,000 without power doesn't sound that big.  Is that big? Texas has about 2M households.


70,000 for a few hours is not big.  70,000 for a few days is.  Certainly you would normally expect around 100,000  in that big of a state to lose power for a few hours in any major storm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Texans with power: "My power's on. So I don't see what the problem is. I don't believe anyone has a power outage. That's fake news."
 
dbaggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The grid didn't collapse, the short term energy price didn't spike to 11, plants stayed running.

The distribution system has large failures, like happens whenever a hurricane comes through.    That sucks, since we are running on the grid from 1950.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.