(AP News)   German archbishop says Catholic Church should relax rules on celibacy. Altar boys spotted looking visibly nervous   (apnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
German archbishop backs loosening Catholic celibacy rules

jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't there just two options in celibacy? You can or you can't.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ToasterRadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the only form of birth control they know.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the sexual tyrannosaurus that is Fr. O'creepy is going to be unleashed upon an unsuspecting public?  Lock up your daughters sons laughs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would be next?
Talking about all the other ways in which the Catholic church is wrong?
We can't have that. What would even be the point of having it anymore? The majority of followers, especially in America, don't agree with everything the church says anyhow. Most of them are just Catholic "by default" because their parents are, or whatever. It's "their team". Like so many other religions.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on how they write the rules, this could solve a lot of their problems. I suggest:

Hookers and blow, that's a go!
Altar boys, that's a big no!
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I considered becoming a priest at one point.
I should have...I'd be having a lot more sex than I am now. (Consensual, of course)
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Aren't there just two options in celibacy? You can or you can't.


I would say can and can't are "succeeding at being celibate" and "not trying to be celibate".  You could have a "pretending to be celibate" option or a "trying and failing to be celibate" option.

If you need an analogy for those, replace celibate with sober.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Rules are rules. God will forgive many things, but when it involves matters of the penis, Jesus must come first.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: No. Rules are rules. God will forgive many things, but when it involves matters of the penis, Jesus must come first.


It's never too late to talk to your priest about premature ejactulation.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Instead of giving in on the celibacy requirement, they could just hire incels as priests.

Farkers would love it, because the new sermons would drive everyone away from the Catholic church forever.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: No. Rules are rules. God will forgive many things, but when it involves matters of the penis, Jesus must come first.


Father Jesus Jiminez  said that to all the altar boys after vespers..
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Aren't there just two options in celibacy? You can or you can't.


There a sort of in-between option
https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/programs/the-hook-up/soaking-mormon-sex-tiktok-viral-jump-humping/13572802
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What?
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would a non-pedophile become a catholic priest
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Jesus must come first.


My mom used to say that all the time. Later I learned she meant Jesus, our pool boy. Always wondered why she said that name weird.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jaivirtualcard: Aren't there just two options in celibacy? You can or you can't.

There a sort of in-between option
https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/programs/the-hook-up/soaking-mormon-sex-tiktok-viral-jump-humping/13572802


That's just..  kinda difficult to find a word for it.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
brilett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least let them masturbate.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
